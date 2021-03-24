 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   How bad of a golf cart driver do you have to be to be airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries?   (wcax.com) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once nearly flipped one of those things. Headed downhill and hit a bump and caught air. A little more, and I would have been upside down.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leave Tiger alone! He needs to heal.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That thing gotta Hemi in it?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't have to be spectacularly bad. You just have to land weird.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got one up on two wheels once.  They are top heavy with a short wheelbase.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly? You can fall just walking and have life threatening injuries.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: [i.kinja-img.com image 636x358] [View Full Size image _x_]


Totally fake seatbelt usage depicted.
 
joyride75
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Any golf cart driver worth their salt knows that you only try to Rockford Files on wet grass.

Rookie.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf carts can be stupid fun, but they roll easily and tend to either throw or crush passengers in the event of a crash.  Sounds like this guy got hit by a car, so that's going to hurt.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Side Note: Golf is not a sport, its a game. Like bowling.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume subby is being facetious because the combo of alcohol, amateur drivers thinking it's just like a car, and shiatty vehicles with high centers of gravity, cheap suspension and no body structure to speak of (and poor regulation, looking at you, Florida) puts thousands of people in the ER every year.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police say the 48-year-old man was driving in reverse on Goshen Road and lost control,
 
metric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static0.hotcarsimages.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Answer: not bad, but skilled in the wrong ways.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My friend almost flipped a cart with both of us in it this past fall. The scary thing was that we weren't going particularly fast, but downhill on wet ground. Wound up doing a 540 spin, coming up on two wheels at least twice.

It would have been a lot more fun if we weren't worried about getting crushed.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: [Fark user image image 450x337]


Was the orange fat arse driving that at Mar-a-Lardo?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On a course, off the path, not very -- you just have to read a reverse slope wrong and hit it with too much speed.  People take for granted when driving that turns tend not to ever be reverse sloped.  But on a golf course, you can easily corner in a way that will roll the cart.  Because you're not wearing a seatbelt, bad things can easily follow from there.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I assumed the driver was old, but turns out he's only 48. Driving backward, lost control, and flipped it.
I'm guessing jackassery was involved.
/Hope he recovers
 
cwheelie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hill was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition was not available.
Life threatening injuries is not a condition?
 
dutchmang
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dinosaur Jr - Feel The Pain
Youtube JXkN3nJyWEA
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: Side Note: Golf is not a sport, its a game. Like bowling.


All sports are games.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
O.J. - The Golf Cart Killer!
Youtube q7rzyZxKRXE
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lord knows I've almost done it a dozen beers deep
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: Side Note: Golf is not a sport, its a game. Like bowling.


why the gameism? do you feel better for making my golfer self feel like less of a person?
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: dothemath: Side Note: Golf is not a sport, its a game. Like bowling.

why the gameism? do you feel better for making my golfer self feel like less of a person?


Im not trying to make you feel like less of a person.

Just less of an athlete.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: dothemath: Side Note: Golf is not a sport, its a game. Like bowling.

All sports are games.


All games are not sports.
 
