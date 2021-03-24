 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN finds an ethicist who's willing to tell vaccine line jumpers that they're not all terrible people   (cnn.com) divider line
91
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If your state/site is still crowded and getting an appointment is difficult for the folks whose turn it is, then yeah, line jumping bad. But if your state/site is wide open for appointments, go for it. Shots in arms is more important than letting appointments go unused.

Really, we should be jabbing the college aged and young adults who are out and about most often if we want to be stopping community spread.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll say it. Vaccine "line jumpers" are not terrible for doing this. 27% of people in my state aren't even planning to get the jab at all. That's where the focus needs to be. Those are the terrible people. Each jab that gets in an arm gets us that much closer that much quicker to whatever is going to count for herd immunity. People wanting to get their shot is all I care about.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I said previously, I'm completely fed up with the difficulty of getting an appointment here in CA. I'll just wait for herd immunity to kick-in and try again in 2022.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My experience is that people that need to study ethics don't have any.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should be tipped off by the 'Sanjay Gupta' tag.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about in Missouri where for the past month tiny empty storefront pharmacies in Podunkville have been sitting on thousands of doses they don't want while St Louis hasn't had half enough to meet demand?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: I'll say it. Vaccine "line jumpers" are not terrible for doing this. 27% of people in my state aren't even planning to get the jab at all. That's where the focus needs to be. Those are the terrible people. Each jab that gets in an arm gets us that much closer that much quicker to whatever is going to count for herd immunity. People wanting to get their shot is all I care about.


Oi mate, quite right old chap. Get the jab!
 
Elliot8654 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm driving 90 minutes after work today to get mine, because the drug store has 44 open appointment slots, and at the end of the day they have to throw out vaccines they don't use. I'm glad to help them not waste as much.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They opened it up to everyone 16+ here in arizona so evs.
 
gimlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have been fed a constant stream of fear for over a year now. Although I disagree with their behavior, I don't blame that at all. I know people who have been literal shut-ins due to this and they are losing their minds.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: I'll say it. Vaccine "line jumpers" are not terrible for doing this. 27% of people in my state aren't even planning to get the jab at all. That's where the focus needs to be. Those are the terrible people. Each jab that gets in an arm gets us that much closer that much quicker to whatever is going to count for herd immunity. People wanting to get their shot is all I care about.


That's about what I've seen for Republicans nationally, 30% not getting the vaccine. (It's real popular in my red town/county.) I thought it was ironic just seeing the same number come out of Russia and for the same reasons. They don't trust the government, their vaccine, the process by which it came to market.
 
roostercube
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: As I said previously, I'm completely fed up with the difficulty of getting an appointment here in CA. I'll just wait for herd immunity to kick-in and try again in 2022.


Just show up near the end of their planned day, usually around 2 or 3pm. If there's doses left in the bottles, you'll be getting your first dose, and they will schedule your second dose right there so there's no need to fret about that one. It's (essentially) how I got mine, and I have no regrets over not fighting for an appt online. Make sure you're within the current eligibility guidelines, though, to give yourself a better chance of them saying "yes, come along".
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just so they're being put to use. There's an ideal plan of getting the most vulnerable first but given the choice I'd rather we get anyone who wants it because everyone who can have it needs to have it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I cut in line at amusement parks. Sure people complain, but I tell them at as long as butts are getting in seats, that's all that matters. And at the end of the day, all those unused rides are just going to be wasted. I mean we've all seen empty cars or cars with just one person in them going out. So that's why I'm doing my part.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The easier it is for people to get, the better.  Stop making so many restrictions and get this into as many people as fast and easily as possible.  States, counties, and cities should not have separate guidelines. If you want to wait, then wait.  Let the people who are eager to get the vaccine go first.  If you want the vaccine, you should be able to get it regardless of your age, skin color, occupation, or zip code.  No one is more "deserving" of a vaccine than another.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: If your state/site is still crowded and getting an appointment is difficult for the folks whose turn it is, then yeah, line jumping bad. But if your state/site is wide open for appointments, go for it. Shots in arms is more important than letting appointments go unused.

Really, we should be jabbing the college aged and young adults who are out and about most often if we want to be stopping community spread.


Every single "this" gif on the internet should go right here.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Line jumping is not a bigger problem than unused vaccines being tossed out. Once the vaccine is thawed and ready to be injected, you can't just refreeze it. The cold chain is already broken and you've ruined the vaccine. The only sensible way to make it efficient is to allow others to get it, even if they aren't in the eligibility requirements for their state.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty much not a day goes by when at least one person in my age group doesn't brag on Facebook about how they jumped in line with the old folks. Many of these are the most militant maskers who demand that others dress as they are told and live like hermits.  It's fun getting lectured about the need to wait patiently and do my part by those who will gleefully cut in front of all of us at the first opportunity.

/ yes I'm sure having kids qualifies you as a child cafe worker and your self-diagnosed gluten allergy is a serious medical condition.  You got yours, fark everyone else.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: As I said previously, I'm completely fed up with the difficulty of getting an appointment here in CA. I'll just wait for herd immunity to kick-in and try again in 2022.


That herd immunity will involve you catching Covid. With all the idiots who are afraid of science based medicine, the disease will be circulating after every rational person is vaccinated.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: This is why I cut in line at amusement parks. Sure people complain, but I tell them at as long as butts are getting in seats, that's all that matters. And at the end of the day, all those unused rides are just going to be wasted. I mean we've all seen empty cars or cars with just one person in them going out. So that's why I'm doing my part.


How do you cut in line when the amusement park wont even let you through the gate?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a choice of appointments.

We had all our paper work lined up proving we were who we were and that we could be there when we should be and they...didn't ask to see any of it.

Our thought was that the number of people that wanted the shot was not to the extent that they were caring about who got the shot.  They wanted arms to jab because better to have people get shots than open appointments.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drove 155 miles (each way) on Monday to get my first shot, and I'll be doing the same drive again on April 12.

I'm eligible per CDC and State guidelines, and I spent a week searching for available appointments near my house.  After a week of searching several times per day, I said "fark it" and decided that the drive to Duluth was worth it in order to get vaccinated.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elliot8654: I'm driving 90 minutes after work today to get mine, because the drug store has 44 open appointment slots, and at the end of the day they have to throw out vaccines they don't use. I'm glad to help them not waste as much.


One of the reasons for appointments is you are only supposed to pull the number of vials needed for that day out of cold storage so that you minimize losses. This is also why Pfizer went with 5 dose vials and Moderna 10 dose vials. 100 dose vials would be easier in a lot of ways, and risk throwing out 99 doses.

Also, grabbing anybody in the store who wants one at the end of the day when the other option is tossing what you have left is good as well, so long as you schedule them for the second dose in 21/28 days.

Aside: A brother I know happens to be getting shot tomorrow in St. Louis by the Johnson brothers.

\ Tough town.
 
Elliot8654 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Elliot8654: I'm driving 90 minutes after work today to get mine, because the drug store has 44 open appointment slots, and at the end of the day they have to throw out vaccines they don't use. I'm glad to help them not waste as much.

One of the reasons for appointments is you are only supposed to pull the number of vials needed for that day out of cold storage so that you minimize losses. This is also why Pfizer went with 5 dose vials and Moderna 10 dose vials. 100 dose vials would be easier in a lot of ways, and risk throwing out 99 doses.

Also, grabbing anybody in the store who wants one at the end of the day when the other option is tossing what you have left is good as well, so long as you schedule them for the second dose in 21/28 days.

Aside: A brother I know happens to be getting shot tomorrow in St. Louis by the Johnson brothers.

\ Tough town.


They have an allocated stock and appointments.
Their attitude seems to be "fill the appointments. If there are eligible day-of appointments unused, let anyone in there".
I am glad to get it if no one else wants it.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mattj1984: How about in Missouri where for the past month tiny empty storefront pharmacies in Podunkville have been sitting on thousands of doses they don't want while St Louis hasn't had half enough to meet demand?


I understand equitable distribution, but at some point, the distribution needs to account for 41% of Republicans saying they won't get vaccinated vs. 10% of Democrats declining vaccination. Sending vaccines to Trumpistan to expire is just stupid and wasteful.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrangeSnapper: Pretty much not a day goes by when at least one person in my age group doesn't brag on Facebook about how they jumped in line with the old folks. Many of these are the most militant maskers who demand that others dress as they are told and live like hermits.  It's fun getting lectured about the need to wait patiently and do my part by those who will gleefully cut in front of all of us at the first opportunity.

/ yes I'm sure having kids qualifies you as a child cafe worker and your self-diagnosed gluten allergy is a serious medical condition.  You got yours, fark everyone else.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, whatever it takes to feel angry and superior to others.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't be eligible to get mine until May at the earliest.

Because I'm not an unhealthy fatty.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just Merica!  You should applaud the ambitious who fake their information to get in to the line ahead of you.   Yes.  They'll go back to the country club and laugh about the peasants but you should struggle to achieve what they inherited or got other people to make for them.

Saturday, I get my second shot.  The one with the control chip.  Monday, I go back to work and wear a mask for eight hours in a cube farm.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: My experience is that people that need to study ethics don't have any.


I'd be inclined to agree, but I've found that people that don't study ethics not only don't have any they think they do.

Like any other subject Dunning-Kruger effect occurs in ethics.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: My experience is that people that need to study ethics don't have any.


There's no possible way I could be better informed because I know everything already, and so does everyone else. We don't become better people for thinking about anything.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: As I said previously, I'm completely fed up with the difficulty of getting an appointment here in CA. I'll just wait for herd immunity to kick-in and try again in 2022.


I live in the middle of nowhere in a province run by idiots in a country that got shafted on its vaccine orders.  I figure 2022 is when I'll be able to even try to book an appointment.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gimlet: We have been fed a constant stream of fear for over a year now. Although I disagree with their behavior, I don't blame that at all. I know people who have been literal shut-ins due to this and they are losing their minds.


If you don't immediately post a video of you visiting a Covid ward without a mask, then I am going to rightfully assume you wholly bought into that fear. So why should I listen to you now?
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's not my fault "states rights" Missouri and Trumpian "throw this on the states" are total failures. My state's already letting "line jumpers" get the shot.
 
JesseL
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My qualification for the vaccine as a professional in a priority job was sketchy, but the same state guidelines were the basis for me having to come in to work when everyone else was being told to stay home. 

So I said fark it and got vaccinated.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My wife and I were just talking about this last night. We have coworkers and family members unabashedly lying or exaggerating to get vaccinated earlier. They all - literally every single one - have said the same thing, "Well, you have to game the system."

So I chatted with my wife about it, and we're not comfortable doing that. It simply isn't right.

There are a lot of people out there who need to get vaccinated before us. Folks that are forced to be in contact with people in public, like grocery clerks and other retail staff, or folks with pre-existing conditions need those vaccinations more than we do. We both work from home, and are studious at avoiding unnecessary risks - we can wait.

Some folks are talking about how it isn't wrong to jump the normal queue if the shots are going to go to waste. While I agree with that, I also think it's beside the point. Vaccines possibly going to waste is an anecdotal issue in specific places and times, people being incentivized to jump the queue is a systemic issue across the country. And it's wrong to do.

That said, I'm getting increasingly suspicious that I'm a really, really, really bad nihilist and I'm not sure if maybe my lifelong desire to be ethical makes sense. I'm an "altruistic nihilist", so basically I believe a moral framework based around consideration for others benefits us all. But why do I still even care? Seems like a basic responsibility for the others in society around me isn't something most Americans give any shiats about. I'm really wondering why I still continue to care when it's fruitless and we'll still be crippled by selfishness on a society level long after I'm dead and rotted away. So maybe I'm just a sucker for wanting to do the right thing.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Line-jumpers" is a misnomer. It's not much different than people who sign up to take appointments in the event of any cancellations. A wasted spot gets filled, a person gets their care. win-win

/if you're worried about *who* is filling the cancellations, and fairness WRT need, that's a different issue
//but they're not terrible people simply because they're available at a moment's notice
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I live in a state (Oklahoma) that will open to everyone over the age of 16 (so-called Stage 4) on March 29.

Undoubtedly, there will be quite a lot of people wanting to go ahead of me, and as a person with no real need to get vaccinated immediately, I'm OK with letting them do that. I'd rather see all the teachers and daycare workers and restaurant workers and people like that get a vaccine before me.

Yesterday, I went to their vaccine "portal" and kinda tried to register and the site was not terribly well designed, plus it asked me for insurance information. Not sure why, as it is my understanding the COVID vaccine is free to everyone. Literally free. I noped out and I guess I will wait awhile until they're basically telling people, hey, we've got vaccine, come and get it, no waiting!

Supposedly almost 2 million people here have been at least partially vaccinated. No idea what the full vaccination number is, last I checked it was about 10%. Our total population is about 4 million. So ... there's quite a ways to go.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Any ethicist should agree to that. You get your vulnerable population first. Hospitals, nursing homes, EMT's, that sort of thing. But after that, we're all better protected by general distribution than worrying about whether teachers should be ahead of grocery baggers. Get shots in arms.

That is, if your goal is saving lives.
 
anfrind
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jimjays: Somacandra: I'll say it. Vaccine "line jumpers" are not terrible for doing this. 27% of people in my state aren't even planning to get the jab at all. That's where the focus needs to be. Those are the terrible people. Each jab that gets in an arm gets us that much closer that much quicker to whatever is going to count for herd immunity. People wanting to get their shot is all I care about.

That's about what I've seen for Republicans nationally, 30% not getting the vaccine. (It's real popular in my red town/county.) I thought it was ironic just seeing the same number come out of Russia and for the same reasons. They don't trust the government, their vaccine, the process by which it came to market.


In the case of Russia, the skepticism is a bit more justified, since (a) the government decided to start vaccinating people before the Phase 3 trials concluded, and (b) the Russian government has a long history of lying about things that ended up killing their own people.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: I won't be eligible to get mine until May at the earliest.

Because I'm not an unhealthy fatty.


I worked hard to break the 25 BMI threshold, man.
 
catmandu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The only line jumpers I know didn't really lie but slightly skewed their eligibility. One is laid off so he is watching his son 2 days a week and helps out at the day care 1 day a week to cut child care costs. He got the jab because he said he was a child care worker. Another is a few months shy of 65 and did a little substitute teaching before covid hit. She said she was an educator.

I am in the "lie and bribe" = bad, not waste doses = good camp
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: They opened it up to everyone 16+ here in arizona so evs.


Same for Indiana.
 
gimlet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: gimlet: We have been fed a constant stream of fear for over a year now. Although I disagree with their behavior, I don't blame that at all. I know people who have been literal shut-ins due to this and they are losing their minds.

If you don't immediately post a video of you visiting a Covid ward without a mask, then I am going to rightfully assume you wholly bought into that fear.


What are you going on about?

So why should I listen to you now?

Ignore me for all I care.  Weirdo.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
BTW Giannis Antetokounmpo's BMI is over 25. LOL BMI, where muscle is the same thing as fat.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I know people who have taken advantage of he various categories, like BMI and caregivers, to get their shot, but I don't really see the problem given how much availability there is in some Georgia counties. I mean, if people in rural counties aren't getting the vaccine and supply is just sitting there unused, why shouldn't it go to folks who want to get the shot, regardless of their age? And, with more states dropping or eliminating age requirements, it seems like states have concluded that everyone most at risk who wanted to get the vaccine has already done so.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: They opened it up to everyone 16+ here in arizona so evs.


Same in Ohio, though apparently most sites didn't get the governor's memo because most are still saying 40+ so my 20 year old hasn't been able to make his appointment yet.
 
rjreynolds
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: I won't be eligible to get mine until May at the earliest.

Because I'm not an unhealthy fatty.


I should be in tier 2 but I still signed up with two different hospital groups and the city I live in ( all honest information ).  The city scheduled me for vaccination tomorrow, you may not have to wait that long.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Line jumping is not a bigger problem than unused vaccines being tossed out. Once the vaccine is thawed and ready to be injected, you can't just refreeze it. The cold chain is already broken and you've ruined the vaccine. The only sensible way to make it efficient is to allow others to get it, even if they aren't in the eligibility requirements for their state.


But tossing-out is not line-jumping. If a line-jumper causes a box to be opened, then that box needs to be used. Same as if an eligible person causes a box to be opened. But a line-jumper got in line by disregarding any eligibility requirements (by definition of "line-jumper"). People who played by the rules got bumped behind the line-jumper.

A shot-in-the-arm is one less vector for society, but a line-jumper is not thinking about society.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gimlet: Pecunia non olet: gimlet: We have been fed a constant stream of fear for over a year now. Although I disagree with their behavior, I don't blame that at all. I know people who have been literal shut-ins due to this and they are losing their minds.

If you don't immediately post a video of you visiting a Covid ward without a mask, then I am going to rightfully assume you wholly bought into that fear.

What are you going on about?

So why should I listen to you now?

Ignore me for all I care.  Weirdo.


Post proof that you don't follow any CDC guidelines, or your initial claim is bullshiat.
 
