(Washington Post)   Last week: OMG there's all these white college kids partying without masks in Miami. City officials: Meh. This week: OMG there's a bunch of Black kids getting ready to come party in Miami. They might not wear masks. City Officials: SHUT IT DOWN   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean... I'm not a big fan of the Miami Hurricanes....

But yeah that ESPN 30 for 30 wasn't kidding around. And those guys were local celebrities.

/I was a bit familiar from engineering and history classes re: Overtown in particular...
//same shiat in Portland...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What are you on about? Miami was desperately trying to shut down last week. They had curfews every night.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad was having a good day yesterday, and was speaking mostly coherently.  Out of the blue he asked "What do you think about all these immigrants flooding the southern border?"  So, I turned the conversation to the latest episode of Matlock.

What I really wanted to say was "Immigration and diversity makes us stronger when we treat people as our neighbors ... Mister son of an immigrant."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: My dad was having a good day yesterday, and was speaking mostly coherently.  Out of the blue he asked "What do you think about all these immigrants flooding the southern border?"  So, I turned the conversation to the latest episode of Matlock.

What I really wanted to say was "Immigration and diversity makes us stronger when we treat people as our neighbors ... Mister son of an immigrant."


one cannot explain lifeboat ethics to people already out of the water
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This MUST be because they don't care about the health of the maskless white kids.
 
skater
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: What are you on about? Miami was desperately trying to shut down last week. They had curfews every night.


Please do not confuse the issue with facts.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: What are you on about? Miami was desperately trying to shut down last week. They had curfews every night.


They were literally firing pepper balls at them last week to disperse them, so yeah... subby isn't too bright.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: My dad was having a good day yesterday, and was speaking mostly coherently.  Out of the blue he asked "What do you think about all these immigrants flooding the southern border?"  So, I turned the conversation to the latest episode of Matlock.

What I really wanted to say was "Immigration and diversity makes us stronger when we treat people as our neighbors ... Mister son of an immigrant."


As an immigrant, the only issue I see is that preferencing immigration of low-skill, low-wage earners, you effectively cap the market until those people rise to higher incomes. Over the last 40 years, we have seen both an expansion of demand in skilled labor and a reduction in demand of unskilled labor leading to wage stagnation and job losses. It's not like new immigrants can drive trucks for very much longer and we've seen a massive loss of wage earners from the lower quintiles in 2020 and 2021.

Seeing that the median wage of the USA is hovering around $15/hr, I'd say you'd want to preference people earning much more rather than those who earn much less. 

Now, does that mean we should shut down the border to people who are in economic crisis? Hell no, but accepting immigration of people in economic crisis without them having or US having a demand for their skillset and labor just exacerbates the labor issues we are facing today.
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: What are you on about? Miami was desperately trying to shut down last week. They had curfews every night.


Apparently Spring Break is now segregated too? I didn't realize there was a "White Week" and "Black Week" for Spring Break, but in this day and age it's totally believable.

/Yes I RTFA and disagree that the measures are race related.
//Whodathunk a Spring Break on the heels of a year long lockdown would be extra exuberant?
///Three Slashies!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: What are you on about? Miami was desperately trying to shut down last week. They had curfews every night.


They had no problem welcoming them and had no plans to do anything about them. The curfews were thrown up when they saw what was happening.
 
M-G
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I mean, Welcome to Fark and all, but wow, is there a disconnect between the headline and TFA.  As for TFA, all I could make out is that some people are upset because the curfews and enforcement in place are negatively impacting people who are "just there to have a good time.'
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: GardenWeasel: What are you on about? Miami was desperately trying to shut down last week. They had curfews every night.

Apparently Spring Break is now segregated too? I didn't realize there was a "White Week" and "Black Week" for Spring Break, but in this day and age it's totally believable.

/Yes I RTFA and disagree that the measures are race related.
//Whodathunk a Spring Break on the heels of a year long lockdown would be extra exuberant?
///Three Slashies!


There is, yeah. Mostly because some historically Black colleges let out a week or two later most years.
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Now, does that mean we should shut down the border to people who are in economic crisis? Hell no, but accepting immigration of people in economic crisis without them having or US having a demand for their skillset and labor just exacerbates the labor issues we are facing today.


In addition to draining the youth from the origin countries further exacerbating problems that may have driven them to migrate in the first place.
 
Snort
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Totally not a race baiting headline at all.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Ker_Thwap: My dad was having a good day yesterday, and was speaking mostly coherently.  Out of the blue he asked "What do you think about all these immigrants flooding the southern border?"  So, I turned the conversation to the latest episode of Matlock.

What I really wanted to say was "Immigration and diversity makes us stronger when we treat people as our neighbors ... Mister son of an immigrant."

one cannot explain lifeboat ethics to people already out of the water


Sure you can. They may not listen, but you can explain.
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: There is, yeah. Mostly because some historically Black colleges let out a week or two later most years.


Segregation isn't a spectrum.

Some Historically Black colleges having Spring Break later than all other colleges does not equal Segregated Spring Break Weeks.

So while I understand your point, I do not believe it is enough to prove that there is enough of a difference in Visitor Skin Color to warrant calling the curfew "Race Based" regardless of how much the narrative is demanding it.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: Wanderlusting: Now, does that mean we should shut down the border to people who are in economic crisis? Hell no, but accepting immigration of people in economic crisis without them having or US having a demand for their skillset and labor just exacerbates the labor issues we are facing today.

In addition to draining the youth from the origin countries further exacerbating problems that may have driven them to migrate in the first place.


If we can determine the root cause of their fleeing their nations of origin, we could look to see if it can be resolved. Nobody wants to be a refugee.

As to this story- Subs, I don't care who they are and where they are from, masks should be worn and precautions should be taken to slow or stop the spread of the virus. I would hope there isn't any tear gassing or rubber bullets or worse.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Ker_Thwap: My dad was having a good day yesterday, and was speaking mostly coherently.  Out of the blue he asked "What do you think about all these immigrants flooding the southern border?"  So, I turned the conversation to the latest episode of Matlock.

What I really wanted to say was "Immigration and diversity makes us stronger when we treat people as our neighbors ... Mister son of an immigrant."

As an immigrant, the only issue I see is that preferencing immigration of low-skill, low-wage earners, you effectively cap the market until those people rise to higher incomes. Over the last 40 years, we have seen both an expansion of demand in skilled labor and a reduction in demand of unskilled labor leading to wage stagnation and job losses. It's not like new immigrants can drive trucks for very much longer and we've seen a massive loss of wage earners from the lower quintiles in 2020 and 2021.

Seeing that the median wage of the USA is hovering around $15/hr, I'd say you'd want to preference people earning much more rather than those who earn much less. 

Now, does that mean we should shut down the border to people who are in economic crisis? Hell no, but accepting immigration of people in economic crisis without them having or US having a demand for their skillset and labor just exacerbates the labor issues we are facing today.


All the more reason to treat minorities and immigrants as our neighbors and ensure they have access to great education.  Yes?  Maybe think about the long term?
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: My dad was having a good day yesterday, and was speaking mostly coherently.  Out of the blue he asked "What do you think about all these immigrants flooding the southern border?"  So, I turned the conversation to the latest episode of Matlock.

What I really wanted to say was "Immigration and diversity makes us stronger when we treat people as our neighbors ... Mister son of an immigrant."


You should invite a family of illegal immigrants to come live with you until they can get on their feet.  Don't just say that you would, you should actually go down to the border this weekend and bring a family back.  Then get about 10,000 more friends to do the same thing and help them out.  I would say it would only take about 3-4 years of them living with you for them to gain employment and settle in, likewise the kids could get acclimated to the local schools.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: ToughActinProlactin: There is, yeah. Mostly because some historically Black colleges let out a week or two later most years.

Segregation isn't a spectrum.

Some Historically Black colleges having Spring Break later than all other colleges does not equal Segregated Spring Break Weeks.

So while I understand your point, I do not believe it is enough to prove that there is enough of a difference in Visitor Skin Color to warrant calling the curfew "Race Based" regardless of how much the narrative is demanding it.


I was responding it there being two breaks here in Florida.

I was not talking about it being segregation.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
F their sissy muzzles
 
turboke
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Snort: Totally not a race baiting headline at all.


Subby is a master baiter.
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snort: Totally not a race baiting headline at all.


Lol i trol u.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: CanisNoir: GardenWeasel: What are you on about? Miami was desperately trying to shut down last week. They had curfews every night.

Apparently Spring Break is now segregated too? I didn't realize there was a "White Week" and "Black Week" for Spring Break, but in this day and age it's totally believable.

/Yes I RTFA and disagree that the measures are race related.
//Whodathunk a Spring Break on the heels of a year long lockdown would be extra exuberant?
///Three Slashies!

There is, yeah. Mostly because some historically Black colleges let out a week or two later most years.



There's an episode of Fresh of the Boat where the dad has the sex talk with his son and schools him on important subjects in that area like Spring Break *and* Black Spring Break.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Ker_Thwap: My dad was having a good day yesterday, and was speaking mostly coherently.  Out of the blue he asked "What do you think about all these immigrants flooding the southern border?"  So, I turned the conversation to the latest episode of Matlock.

What I really wanted to say was "Immigration and diversity makes us stronger when we treat people as our neighbors ... Mister son of an immigrant."

You should invite a family of illegal immigrants to come live with you until they can get on their feet.  Don't just say that you would, you should actually go down to the border this weekend and bring a family back.  Then get about 10,000 more friends to do the same thing and help them out.  I would say it would only take about 3-4 years of them living with you for them to gain employment and settle in, likewise the kids could get acclimated to the local schools.


They're already on their feet, dumbass. Otherwise they wouldn't have moved to an entirely different country, learned a new language and found employment.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: All the more reason to treat minorities and immigrants as our neighbors and ensure they have access to great education.  Yes?  Maybe think about the long term?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Socioec​o​nomic_mobility_in_the_United_States

Yeah ... we don't fair too well in that metric. The vast majority of poor immigrants will stay poor for their generation and future generations. Class mobility in this country is a pretty sad state of affairs. Simply opening the flood gates of economically disadvantaged people will result in just more economically disadvantaged people than we already do going forward. 

We should probably try to fix the systemic reasons on why social mobility has all but collapsed in this country before allowing people we can't possibly help to come here.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
when i was in college i could not afford to travel for spring break.  i went home and picked up shifts at the movie theater i worked at during the summer.  must be nice to be rich.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Ker_Thwap: My dad was having a good day yesterday, and was speaking mostly coherently.  Out of the blue he asked "What do you think about all these immigrants flooding the southern border?"  So, I turned the conversation to the latest episode of Matlock.

What I really wanted to say was "Immigration and diversity makes us stronger when we treat people as our neighbors ... Mister son of an immigrant."

You should invite a family of illegal immigrants to come live with you until they can get on their feet.  Don't just say that you would, you should actually go down to the border this weekend and bring a family back.  Then get about 10,000 more friends to do the same thing and help them out.  I would say it would only take about 3-4 years of them living with you for them to gain employment and settle in, likewise the kids could get acclimated to the local schools.


Yeah, that IS actually the answer. Truly. I know Trumpistas like to rag on "chain migration," but how do you think most Asian families do it? My parents lived with their friends for the first three years they came here and my auntie and uncle lived with us after they got here. The problem is, we didn't really have the economic ability to do that so everyone sacrificed. 

White people saying we need to open the borders should absolutely host a family and see how tough stretching a dollar becomes like the rest of us immigrants who did the same.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: GardenWeasel: What are you on about? Miami was desperately trying to shut down last week. They had curfews every night.

They were literally firing pepper balls at them last week to disperse them, so yeah... subby isn't too bright.


Well, shiat. I thought they shooting them figuratively.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wichitaleaf: Ker_Thwap: My dad was having a good day yesterday, and was speaking mostly coherently.  Out of the blue he asked "What do you think about all these immigrants flooding the southern border?"  So, I turned the conversation to the latest episode of Matlock.

What I really wanted to say was "Immigration and diversity makes us stronger when we treat people as our neighbors ... Mister son of an immigrant."

You should invite a family of illegal immigrants to come live with you until they can get on their feet.  Don't just say that you would, you should actually go down to the border this weekend and bring a family back.  Then get about 10,000 more friends to do the same thing and help them out.  I would say it would only take about 3-4 years of them living with you for them to gain employment and settle in, likewise the kids could get acclimated to the local schools.


I live in a one bedroom cabin in the woods.

My family is from Lawrence, Massachusetts, an immigrant city.  Where the Portugese, Jews, Armenian, Lebanese, Syrians, Irish, Polish, French Canadians, Belgians, Lithuanians, Germans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Mexicans, Guatemalans, Vietnamese... etc.  have all come through the city and since moved on to greener pastures.

It hasn't been all sunshine and kittens.  Some groups have supported and respected each other, and some groups have been antagonistic to each other.  The groups that have been supported, have quickly moved on to better things.  The groups that have been dumped on, have stalled.

I'd gladly support an immigrant family, just like my own immigrant family was supported and encouraged.
 
CanisNoir
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: I was responding it there being two breaks here in Florida.

I was not talking about it being segregation.


Fair enough - My initial focus was on the implied Segregation in the headline, not that there would be differing "surges" of tourists over the course of the Spring Season.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: My dad was having a good day yesterday, and was speaking mostly coherently.  Out of the blue he asked "What do you think about all these immigrants flooding the southern border?"  So, I turned the conversation to the latest episode of Matlock.

What I really wanted to say was "Immigration and diversity makes us stronger when we treat people as our neighbors ... Mister son of an immigrant."


What the fark does that have to do with young black folk getting their freak on?
And yes, the curfew is racist as hell.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe it has something to do with that other thing that happened in Miami recently with spring breakers... IDK. Top marks on your race-baiting headline and all. But, false. The rape-murder that happened may have contributed to the decision......
 
parasol
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

asciibaron: when i was in college i could not afford to travel for spring break.  i went home and picked up shifts at the movie theater i worked at during the summer.  must be nice to be rich.


1  round trip tickets NY to MIA are under fifty bucks right now
2  hotel rooms are much more affordable when you and half a dozen of your pals split the cost
3  a lot of the college kids who were partying on Miami Beach last week/end were in their 30's
4  based on some of what the PD confiscated, some of the Spring break crowd opted for weapons and luxury car rentals as part of their travel package

Nobody came out of this looking good. Not the cities, not the cops, not the residents or the visitors.

Headline is misleading, at best.

It's got nothing to do with mask wearing.
Florida never issued a state wide mandate because the Governor is an idiot.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

solokumba: Ker_Thwap: My dad was having a good day yesterday, and was speaking mostly coherently.  Out of the blue he asked "What do you think about all these immigrants flooding the southern border?"  So, I turned the conversation to the latest episode of Matlock.

What I really wanted to say was "Immigration and diversity makes us stronger when we treat people as our neighbors ... Mister son of an immigrant."

What the fark does that have to do with young black folk getting their freak on?
And yes, the curfew is racist as hell.


I thought it evident.  The whole diversity thing, versus treating people differently based on "reasons."
 
asciibaron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wanderlusting:
We should probably try to fix the systemic reasons on why social mobility has all but collapsed in this country before allowing people we can't possibly help to come here.

that sounds like you are a Nazi and all that.  how dare you.

/yeah, i know.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: GardenWeasel: What are you on about? Miami was desperately trying to shut down last week. They had curfews every night.

They had no problem welcoming them and had no plans to do anything about them. The curfews were thrown up when they saw what was happening.


Right, but they weren't thrown up in prep for "black week". They were thrown up because college students are dumb, and even dumber when drunk.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: Apparently Spring Break is now segregated too? I didn't realize there was a "White Week" and "Black Week" for Spring Break, but in this day and age it's totally believable.


My local state college has a separate Black Homecoming. It's not organized by the university, but it's acknowledged, allowed, permitted to happen, and run by the Black Students Union as their own organizing committee.
 
