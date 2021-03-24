 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Cops confronted by nakedness and violence in Bristol. Chris Berman surrenders   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
19
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Around 150 protesters had erected tents...

I guess all the police were gay. NTTAWWT.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A not horrible looking woman, so it's cool. I hope she wore a mask, though.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those damn Palin kids again.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What is "Kill the Bill" about?  (No, not the Tarantino movie)
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At first, I thought her shoes were hoagies.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: What is "Kill the Bill" about?  (No, not the Tarantino movie)


The Bill is a long-running cop show in the UK. And I an 90% sure it has nothing to do with this.
 
bughunter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
yofuiaegb.comView Full Size

Bristols?
 
drogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Salmon: At first, I thought her shoes were hoagies.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x565]


The cheese steak thread is over in the Food tab.
 
Mattix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

//She wore it better
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: What is "Kill the Bill" about?  (No, not the Tarantino movie)


I have no idea.  If only there were some sort of, I don't know, website or article that one might read to find out.  I wish I knew where to find a link to something like that.
 
docilej
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Around 150 protesters had erected tents...


d2h1pu99sxkfvn.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mattix: [Fark user image image 600x400]
//She wore it better
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Dr Jack Badofsky: What is "Kill the Bill" about?  (No, not the Tarantino movie)

I have no idea.  If only there were some sort of, I don't know, website or article that one might read to find out.  I wish I knew where to find a link to something like that.


Tell me about it, bro.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Salmon: At first, I thought her shoes were hoagies.

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x565]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Dr Jack Badofsky: What is "Kill the Bill" about?  (No, not the Tarantino movie)

I have no idea.  If only there were some sort of, I don't know, website or article that one might read to find out.  I wish I knew where to find a link to something like that.

Tell me about it, bro.


As no one else is helping

https://www.parliament.uk/about/how/l​a​ws/passage-bill/
 
DreamyAltarBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA: Do you know the naked protester? Email j­e­mm­a*ca­r­r[nospam-﹫-backwards]eni­l­noli­a­m*c­o*uk

Or contact DreamyAltarBoy, I won't snitch.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Dr Jack Badofsky: Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Dr Jack Badofsky: What is "Kill the Bill" about?  (No, not the Tarantino movie)

I have no idea.  If only there were some sort of, I don't know, website or article that one might read to find out.  I wish I knew where to find a link to something like that.

Tell me about it, bro.

As no one else is helping

https://www.parliament.uk/about/how/la​ws/passage-bill/


Allright, allright, I got it.  LSC's snark prompted me to stop being lazy.
 
