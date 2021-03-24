 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Don Henley Institute study finds massive bad-news bias in US media   (nytimes.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Mass media, The Oprah Winfrey Show, Journalism, Oprah Winfrey, regional U.S. media, Covid-19 television coverage, national audience, news coverage  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been that way since news was invented.

Hell, in the 80's this gem came out.
Dirty Laundry by Don Henley [News Parody]
Youtube YHimia_Fxzs
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, yes, but would you say that its a CRISIS!!!???/! Why won't you admit that its a CRISIS!!!???/!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
CNN: "There's a virus coming that may infect everyone and kill grandma, grandpa, their dog and their goldfish and possibly make your wiener fall off.  If you don't have a wiener, it could give you one then make it fall off.  Here is an person with a PhD in 'wieners falling off' to tell you more about this horrible possible side-effect for the next seven hours...."

FoxNews: "Viruses are a liberal fabrication to make Trump look bad.  Here's a Tilt-A-Whirl operator from Woodville, Texas to tell you about how viruses were made up by Democrats in the late 1500s to control the masses and subvert Christianity and how they are currently working to control and maybe kill us all."
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"If it bleeds it leads"
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kick 'em when they're up, kick 'em when they're down.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don Henley Must Die
Youtube Qt81bVae4tQ
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This has been the trend for Fark Greenlights as well.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's interesting when people die.
 
