(Daily Star) Weeners Man doesn't think his cunning plan of through-the-door sex with wife all the way through   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The couple started having sex through the door but as Erik had taken some male enhancement pills, his private part ended up getting stuck...The ambulance crew said due to the effect of male enhancement pills, his penis would continue to grow within the door knob.

You'd have to gather all the bullshiat from every cattle farm in the American midwest to achieve the level of concentrated bullshiat contained within these two sentences.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, this is one of those English 'self-reported' tabloid stories and also, a doorknob needs a 2" diameter hole.. that's a really big hole.

The thing is though, the part about it continuing to grow is pretty much true... we had a guy, tourist, got his dork stuck in a pool jet, same problem, though a pool jet is about 1/4" diameter. Thing was, once it was caught, the body can push blood into it but can't get the blood back out, so that does happen... the rest is crap.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Through the door? So literally just the tip???

/not for ME of course, I reach halfway across the room!
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't care; had sex.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Considering door knob holes, I must say that's quite the humblebrag.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Real men use the letter slot.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd worry about splinters.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Rough hole-saw cut with splintery wood? Yeah, I've been willing to put my dick in a lot of places, but that's not one of them.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
