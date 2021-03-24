 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   I know I'll never forget that horrible sight. I guess I found out for myself that everyone was right. Won't come back from Dead Man's Curve   (wjactv.com) divider line
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and get this Stairway to Heaven was playing when they found the wreck.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when they finally pulled the driver's body from the twisted, burning wreck. It looked like this...

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, a teenager was *possibly* driving recklessly, or too fast, or too distracted?
I feel bad for his family and friends.
But there's a reason why when a teenage boy gets his driver's license, his parents auto insurance rates go way up.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how the person he was texting feels right now.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dedmon: I wonder how the person he was texting feels right now.


Could've been wet roads or a bum tire tread. Could've been an animal running out or glare from the sun. Just sayin. No need to go full boomer
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I guess his friends are going to have to be good, so they can see him again when they leave this world.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hopefully all of the first responders involved get follow up treatment / therapy.
 
MaxMorgan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That was the first 45 rpm record I bought.
I'm old.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
There was a switchback near my high school that always came to mind when I heard that song.  It was posted at 10 mph and there was a pile of auto parts left there as a reminder.  Some wag posted - "No shiat! 10 mph" in both directions.
 
