(NYPost)   Dolphins come to NYC, outscore Jets 56-10   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Cool, New York City, Cetacean intelligence, Animal echolocation, Newtown Creek, Manhattan, Great white shark, Miami Dolphins, Cetacea  
posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2021 at 1:35 PM



Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must not be dumping enough untreated waste into the East River to keep those buggers away.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn you Covid Thanos!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Great. Am I gonna get into a fight because I'm wearing a t-shirt with a picture of a dolphin on it?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Adam Gase's post game interview.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Saw this yesterday and could not believe it.

Rats be like, "you in the wrong neighborhood, motherf*ckas."
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
