Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jackpot.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is naked women in the storm drain somehow related to forest porn?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Images show Delray Beach police and firefighters surrounding a storm drain near the intersection of Atlantic Blvd. and Southwest 11th Avenue.

There's a new hotel near there that I have stayed at a few times. I've seen some weird shiat on that street. But I've never seen a crazy person strip and crawl down a storm drain.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, farking yikes.

What the fark happened to that lady? She had been missing for weeks. I hope it was just a massive bender and not a kidnapping/rapeapoolza.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a post-credit scene in a Marvel movie teasing the up-coming "Black Widow" movie.
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docilej: Sounds like a post-credit scene in a Marvel movie teasing the up-coming "Black Widow" movie.


I'd watch
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it is smart to go down drains looking for naked ladies?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the storm drain is where she ended up recently. Doubtful that she has been down there the entire time.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's Florida, I'm surprised they didn't find a whole naked family living down there.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK so I've gleaned a bit from the comments BUT, isn't this one of those multiple *guess* questions?
What's wrong Schlubbywith 
(a) a lost family heirloom ring
(b) a drug stash
(c) a naked woman
(d) Both b and c
(e) all of the above

/obviously you were never a teacher
//therefore you've probably never written a proper multiple guess test in your life
/// both slashies / and //
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D) "All of the above" might be a good time.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously going with 'C', because Florida. Hope the woman makes a full recovery, and as noted above, hoping this wasn't nefarious at the hand of someone else.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 422x422]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must be feeling a bit flushed.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woah woah woah... the article say she was reported missing march 3rd!? DAMN. I'm not sure if the dateline on the article is accurate, but if it is.  If she was stuck down there that long, it is a freaking miracle that she lived. I think we're going to find out she lived by drinking storm drain water and eating garbage. What a tragedy.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bronskrat: So it is smart to go down drains looking for naked ladies?


Depends on how big of a Stephen King fan you are.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Where are they now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mrparks: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 422x422]

[Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


They never explained what the deal was with that guy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why can't I find cool stuff?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Made me think of this, one of the most unpleasant murder cases I can think of..... hope nothing similar was going on.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kidnapp​i​ng_and_murder_of_Lesley_Whittle
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Images show Delray Beach police and firefighters surrounding a storm drain near the intersection of Atlantic Blvd. and Southwest 11th Avenue.

There's a new hotel near there that I have stayed at a few times. I've seen some weird shiat on that street. But I've never seen a crazy person strip and crawl down a storm drain.


"Delray Beach Fire's Special Operations Team was able to remove the storm grate, lower down a ladder and hoist the woman up."

I'm thinking someone drugged and put her there to die.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
... Together?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
those knees......
 
DRTFA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: OK so I've gleaned a bit from the comments BUT, isn't this one of those multiple *guess* questions?
What's wrong Schlubbywith 
(a) a lost family heirloom ring
(b) a drug stash
(c) a naked woman
(d) Both b and c
(e) all of the above

/obviously you were never a teacher
//therefore you've probably never written a proper multiple guess test in your life
/// both slashies / and //


In college there was a test question where A, B, and C were correct.  D was "none of the above" and E was "all of the above".  E was the correct answer.  One classmate argued that it couldn't be E because all of the above included answer D, none of the above.  After arguing with the student for about 5 minutes the instructor suddenly realized the student would get a B on the test regardless of whether he gave her credit for that answer.  So he said I'm not going to give you credit and this discussion is over.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x443]


That's a real shame, people flushing a perfectly good white girl like that.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: Well it's Florida, I'm surprised they didn't find a whole naked family living down there.


"Married With Children" unaired controversial college break episode
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
<animalhouse"thanks,god".gif>
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
ChipNASA    
Smartest (0)   Funniest (2)
''39 minutes ago
OK so I've gleaned a bit from the comments BUT, isn't this one of those multiple *guess* questions?
What's wrong Schlubbywith 
(a) a lost family heirloom ring
(b) a drug stash
(c) a naked woman
(d) Both b and c
(e) all of the above

/obviously you were never a teacher
//therefore you've probably never written a proper multiple guess test in your life
/// both slashies / and //

I could never understand why multiple choice questions never began with a) all of the below, which in the case of things found in a storm drain might be more appropriate.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 422x422]


Done in one.
 
Datanerd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x443]

That's a real shame, people flushing a perfectly good white girl like that.


Came to say this, etc.
 
huntercr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DRTFA: ChipNASA: OK so I've gleaned a bit from the comments BUT, isn't this one of those multiple *guess* questions?
What's wrong Schlubbywith 
(a) a lost family heirloom ring
(b) a drug stash
(c) a naked woman
(d) Both b and c
(e) all of the above

/obviously you were never a teacher
//therefore you've probably never written a proper multiple guess test in your life
/// both slashies / and //

In college there was a test question where A, B, and C were correct.  D was "none of the above" and E was "all of the above".  E was the correct answer.  One classmate argued that it couldn't be E because all of the above included answer D, none of the above.  After arguing with the student for about 5 minutes the instructor suddenly realized the student would get a B on the test regardless of whether he gave her credit for that answer.  So he said I'm not going to give you credit and this discussion is over.


Some people might think that's funny, but the wording of the choices is critical. The empty set is always a subset of any set. So if Option D is interpreted to be an empty set, then E is correct. However, usually "none of the above" is interpreted to mean "there is a set D that contains the answer, but set D does not contain A,B,C". In that case, D is not the empty set, so E would be an incorrect answer.

The teach may have said "which is the best answer" which might cover the deficit, bvutreally he should never have worded it that way. I personally would thrown the question out. It doesn't matter what his grade was going to be, he should have been proud that kid was able to identify the incongruity. Higher level thought like that is more important than any stupid quiz.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Images show Delray Beach police and firefighters surrounding a storm drain near the intersection of Atlantic Blvd. and Southwest 11th Avenue.

There's a new hotel near there that I have stayed at a few times. I've seen some weird shiat on that street. But I've never seen a crazy person strip and crawl down a storm drain.


https:/­/w­ww*goo­gl­e*ca/­map­s­/[nospam-﹫-backwards]62*461509​4​,-80.084341,3a,75y,196.27h,68.63t/data​=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sSIa8eWSd_237OsOSh_hxmQ​!2e0!7i13312!8i6656

I think this must be it.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

