 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Map reveals how fast Covid spread across the world at the end of December 2019 to the present. Bonus: Includes variants that are still emerging. Enjoy   (metro.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Evolution, Immune system, Vaccination, snapshot shows, Infection, Genetics, Professor Greg Towers, Mutation  
•       •       •

798 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2021 at 2:58 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well. They're are good graphics and bad graphics. These are some of those.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Apparently covering continents with big colored circles is data science now.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Circles got bigger.  ...then smaller.  ...then disappeared.  So COVID is over, now?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Circles got bigger.  ...then smaller.  ...then disappeared.  So COVID is over, now?


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you can't get the derpers to understand this graph, they're sure not going to understand whatever that was:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Concentric Circles Emanating From Glowing Red Dot
Youtube 8wHMaJ6AtNs
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mean ... a map showing the actual spread, from China to wherever, mostly via plane travel, apparently, would be more illustrative.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Apparently covering continents with big colored circles is data science now.


The best part to me: The "credit" references a domain being squatted on, as they credit nexstrain.org instead of nextstrain.org.

That said, the chart is supposed to illustrate the relative scale of cases traveling between regions relative to the cases coming from other regions, which I think it does well at.
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As a thank you for turning off your ad blocker we will literally cover the story you are trying to read with ads so you cannot read it.  Guess the ad blocker stays on.

/a-holes.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Like, showing it this way literally gives people no useful information at all. It implies it spread everywhere, simultaneously, and got bad equally quickly everywhere. And it didn't. Because that's impossible.

We all know it didn't. We watched it happen. Not sure what the exact timeline was here, but basically it hit NY and West Coast first, then kinda spread from there and really wreaked havoc, as predicted, after major "superspreader" events, like that dumb biker thing in whatever Dakota it is, Spring Break, Ex-President Useless Asshole's rallies, etc.

I would like to see an accurate animation of the spread. This was not it.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Mormons make better maps on the spread of surnames over the world.

Smiths are the original plague.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We couldn't just pop the balloons?
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: If you can't get the derpers to understand this graph, they're sure not going to understand whatever that was:
[Fark user image 425x244]


Muricans won't understand it because Murica isn't in the middle.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.