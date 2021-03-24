 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   Rare 'tsunami cloud' spotted coming ashore in Wales, England. No word of casualties due to puffiness yet   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Weird, Extraterrestrial skies, Rogue wave, Coast, Global dimming, Tsunami, Wales, Cloud watchers, United Kingdom  
posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2021 at 10:20 AM



Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
imagine how much they'd shiat themselves if they saw a thunderstorm coming
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By Psychokinesis a psychic makes a cloud into a T shaped cloud
Youtube t8sl2uLmT5o
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've seen one of those clouds in person, it was Very cool. We were driving parallel to the front as it slowly approached. Ominous but awesome.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

Their shipping is prepared.
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
clouds like this are pretty common on the plains, I saw them in TX a lot back when we used airplanes to go to different places.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seriously, I hope the news stays THIS slow today.

/Seriously, an article about some clouds, somewhere.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: imagine how much they'd shiat themselves if they saw a thunderstorm coming


Yeah, that was my thought. I have a second floor deck facing west, and during each summer get a good view of multiple storm fronts that put that thing to shame.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
News Story!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i state your name
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hoblit: News Story!
[Fark user image 600x600]


damnit, I was gonna do that.
*shakes tiny fist
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fake story.  Doesn't use the Welsh word for "tsumani cloud."   Perhaps you know that word and would risk spelling it.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Was it from Scotland?
 
