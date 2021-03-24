 Skip to content
(Montreal Gazette)   Step 1) Steal a police car. Step 2) Get chased by police. Step 3) Steal another police car after crashing the first one. That's some great police work there, Quebec   (montrealgazette.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is actually a Canadian TV trope
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: This is actually a Canadian TV trope


"You've lost another police car?"

i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
usernameguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bake him away, toys!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trevor....
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I imagine when I hear Canadian police chase:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the SQ, around 12:30 p.m. Monday, Lévis police asked for assistance to help find their vehicle, which was stolen after an intervention in the St-Rédempteur sector tied to a "disorganized" man.

He managed to steal two police cars while tied to a disorganized man.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he apologized.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all sincerity, I would not be surprised to find out that I know this person.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keys, how do they work.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all seriousness, the cops got assaulted and thoroughly embarrassed but they didn't shoot the guy so I give them points for that.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If any of you find the article oddly written it is because it is obviously translated it from a French article.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pwkpete: What I imagine when I hear Canadian police chase:

[i.imgur.com image 640x320] [View Full Size image _x_]


Close up pics of the cops involved.

i.4pcdn.orgView Full Size
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Kids In The Hall - The Chase
Youtube cxY0-Qr_l78
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Shouldn't that be "bon travail de gendarmerie, Quebec?"
 
