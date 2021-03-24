 Skip to content
(Worldometers)   Not sure if this is good news or bad news, but we've now surpassed the 100 million mark of people who've successfully beaten the coronavirus   (worldometers.info) divider line
    Interesting, Epidemiology, health conditions, prior estimate, Death, China's National Health Commission, latest findings, full details, Preliminary studies  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seeing as how we are closing in on 8 billion people, and the US and Brazil and the UK are hell bent on herd immunity, I'd say that's a low number. But that's just me.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Seeing as how we are closing in on 8 billion people, and the US and Brazil and the UK are hell bent on herd immunity, I'd say that's a low number. But that's just me.


Also, being vaccinated leaves you with better defenses than recovering from infection.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
About US vaccination. We hit 130M doses sometime today or yesterday. That is still, at best, 65M fully vaccinated out of the approximate 360M? Americans.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oops. 331M US population.
 
IDisME
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It depends on what exactly "successful" means in this context.  Complete recovery, no damage remaining?  Or just, y'know, not dead. I hear so much about lasting illness or reduced breathing capacity, all kinds of things.  But I really really really hope they mean complete recovery.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, beaten the first variant, anyway.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So far ..
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I get my second Pfizer vaccination next week. I worked that clinic last week and they did 750 vaccinations.  The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is doing another Vaccination event. They plan on doing 95,000. This is happening everywhere. I also think a lot more people have already had it and moved on than we think.  We're on our way.

We'll see I guess.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I had it in early February 2020, before it really took hold in the US. It was either Covid or the strangest upper respiratory illness I've ever had.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There goes 60% of FARK's content down the drain
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've beaten coronavirus, but I'd also like full lung capacity back too.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And yet, there was a link about people who've already had covid and recovered, but are now reinfected with one of the variants.  I don't have my hopes too high that we've learned anything.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Theeng: I've beaten coronavirus, but I'd also like full lung capacity back too.


Sounds like you had a severe case. I had dry cough for at least 4 weeks. I had a high fever for two days with really bad body aches. especially across the chest and back. While my fever was up, I had diarrhea.  When my fever broke, the diarrhea disappeared.  The persistent, dry cough was the worst. Took forever to go away. I was lucky I guess.
 
