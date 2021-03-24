 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Police body cam shows Ohio State football player passed out behind the wheel in McDonald's drive thru. Fark: Siren couldn't wake him up so they had to break the window   (fox8.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ohio State has rigorous academic standards and I'm sure he was exhausted from studying so hard and just needed a little rest.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lucky he wasn't shot.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coach Day:  "He is just a very sound sleeper."
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So getting the full college experience then.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is this atypical in other states?  I'm unclear why this is newsworthy.

//lives in Canton
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why didn't the cops use a slim jim? Or don't those things work on today's cars?
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sure he was a player and not a fan?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm just surprised they didn't shoot him.
 
wage0048
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How many helmet stickers did the incident earn him?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wage0048: helmet stickers


Yeah, WTF is that all about?
 
skers69
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is his 2nd DUI in 2 years.  SAD.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Why didn't the cops use a slim jim? Or don't those things work on today's cars?


Slim jims don't work on cars anymore. You have to us little wedges a pneumatic  shim to pry the door open enough slip a long bat in and hit the unlock bottom. (Thanks AAA).

Cops aren't locksmiths and they weren't going to wait around while someone was potentially ODing.
 
skers69
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
3 years....sorry I don't count 2020 as a year.
 
ifky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
13-Year-Old Drinking Prodigy Accepted To Ohio State
Youtube nYDiggEp-hw
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: MattyBlast: Why didn't the cops use a slim jim? Or don't those things work on today's cars?

Slim jims don't work on cars anymore. You have to us little wedges a pneumatic  shim to pry the door open enough slip a long bat in and hit the unlock bottom. (Thanks AAA).

Cops aren't locksmiths and they weren't going to wait around while someone was potentially ODing.


I can typing
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Why didn't the cops use a slim jim? Or don't those things work on today's cars?


It really depends upon the door latch design of a car, it won't work on all models.  Also, there is something of an art to it, and I'm not sure that I would want to fiddle with a door latch with a drunk at the wheel.
 
Electromax
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Why didn't the cops use a slim jim? Or don't those things work on today's cars?


If you're turnt up and craving some mcnuggets, offering a little cold jerky stick around ain't gonna cut it.
 
keldaria
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: wage0048: helmet stickers

Yeah, WTF is that all about?


They get them based upon how many 5th graders they can take in a fight at the same time.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Doesn't OSU have a deal with either Uber or Lyft for cheap rides for students?
 
