(Fox News)   Taco Bell hot sauce packets are now a hot commodity on eBay. Thankfully, folks have plenty of toilet paper on hand for the task   (foxnews.com) divider line
36
    More: Ironic  
•       •       •

36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rick and Morty - Szechuan Sauce (Season 3 clip)
Youtube FXIWyYtq85E
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat - and not clicking a Fox News link
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sell bottles of it at Walmart, but the Fire sauce doesn't taste the same as what comes from the packets. Maybe it's the plastic leeching into it...
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said I was crazy for hoarding sauce packets in a drawer in my kitchen! They all laughed at me!

Wll, Looks like I got the last laugh! All the way to the bank!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Bullshiat - and not clicking a Fox News link


This.
Just because some people list hot sauce packets on eBay doesn't mean the country is going crazy for them.

Must be a slow news day at Fox.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Bullshiat - and not clicking a Fox News link


It's true and so weird this is a story. I noticed last night while waiting in the del taco drive thru and wondering which of their hot sauces was the hottest. Google returned a bunch of ebay links of sauce packets

/ Del Inferno
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klivian: They sell bottles of it at Walmart, but the Fire sauce doesn't taste the same as what comes from the packets. Maybe it's the plastic leeching into it...


I've been looking for it at my grocery store.  Haven't seen it in a while. I thought they stopped making it.
I really don't want to give my money to Walmart. Nor do I even want to step foot in that shiathole.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish Fark would stop send Fox traffic and supporting that cancerous tumor.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Been so long since I been to a Taco Bell, I'm not sure what the hot sauce tastes like anymore. As I recall, it wasn't that hot from what I am used to.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Bullshiat - and not clicking a Fox News link


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oooh! Muy caliente!!!
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Klivian: They sell bottles of it at Walmart, but the Fire sauce doesn't taste the same as what comes from the packets. Maybe it's the plastic leeching into it...


It does taste the same for me. I wonder if you have a different regional factory and their recipe is varied for whatever reason. Or you just have a much finer palate than I do.
 
wynswrld
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Chick digs hot sauce.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

akya: They said I was crazy for hoarding sauce packets in a drawer in my kitchen! They all laughed at me!

Wll, Looks like I got the last laugh! All the way to the bank!


I'LL PAY 50 DOLLARS FOR A LEAKY ZIP LOCK BAG OF THEM!!!
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I always put my extra packets under the toilet seats at Walmart.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Its because all the lobbies are closed and they never put the right sauces in the bag despite asking you at the drive thru which ones you want.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
images.albertsons-media.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sauce?  Bah, just use these.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
For people's apocalypse "bug out bags" probably.
It's supposed to go well with brains.
 
Supadope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Years ago they came up with the odd little phrases on the packets. There were some funny ones. I saved this packet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This honestly sounds like it's either another stupid internet meme, or just the latest trend in money laundering.
 
CoysOdie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Robinay Bidet will save the day.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Keep voting, libs.
 
dryknife
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Supadope: Years ago they came up with the odd little phrases on the packets. There were some funny ones. I saved this packet.


My old buddy Richard, when asked what he was going to do over the weekend, would often reply that he was going to "get his palm red."
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Remember when the sauce packets actually had sauce in them?
Now you open one and 3 drops of sauce come out. That's why people have so many. You have a grab them by the handful for just a couple of tacos.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why would I want shiatty Taco Bell hot sauce when lacto-fermented organic artisinal hot sauce is available for free, from the end-of-season chiles from my garden?

\and a 32-oz bottle of Crystal is $3.99 at the grocery store when I run out of the homemade stuff...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Are they worth more than bitcoin yet? They should be.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd like to, Taco Bell, but she's dead.  Oh, I mean she forgot to LIVE MÁS.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I put the brakes on Taco Bell in 2020. Why? Because the fuggers dropped so many menu items that there's very little left that interests me.

I loved the shredded chicken. They dropped that but kept their other chicken that is cilantro-lime flavored, which is great for some people but absolutely useless for me because I'm one of those weirdos who can't taste cilantro and instead all I taste is soap. So no, I'm not ordering a soapy chicken fajita. No thanks.

I loved the Mexican Pizza. They dropped that. There's nothing quite like it on the menu.

Now, in order to get something decent I have to custom order and it gets annoying. Or I get 'steak' but that's not as cheap as the chicken was.

/It's times like these I miss Taco Boy.
//It's a small chain.
///It's not where I live now.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Klivian: They sell bottles of it at Walmart, but the Fire sauce doesn't taste the same as what comes from the packets. Maybe it's the plastic leeching into it...


It never does no matter what the company, and I'm pretty sure that's on purpose. The Swiss Chalet packets don't taste anything like what you would get in the restaurant.
 
dragoneer27
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is it drugs?  Sell something that looks legit but no one would ever actually buy except those in the know.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

akya: They said I was crazy for hoarding sauce packets in a drawer in my kitchen! They all laughed at me!

Wll, Looks like I got the last laugh! All the way to the bank!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Doug:  What is a packet drawer?

Fark user imageView Full Size

YES!  You know, you aiight Doug.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: west.la.lawyer: Bullshiat - and not clicking a Fox News link

It's true and so weird this is a story. I noticed last night while waiting in the del taco drive thru and wondering which of their hot sauces was the hottest. Google returned a bunch of ebay links of sauce packets

/ Del Inferno


Less guilt than the previous methods I used since the nearest one is two hours away: https://deltacowebstore.com/

They do the AdultSwim thing: very limited edition items like scented candles, tree ornaments, and dog bandannas on a monthly basis that are supposed to sell out and be sought after.

Their keychains are fun.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/had a 1-2 visits a day habit in the '90's
//have seriously considered franchise for my area
///nieces and nephews know what to stuff in my x-mas stocking
 
Creoena
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dragoneer27: Is it drugs?  Sell something that looks legit but no one would ever actually buy except those in the know.


You underestimate what people are willing to buy, and the price they're willing to pay for it, because the internet told them to.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dragoneer27: Is it drugs?  Sell something that looks legit but no one would ever actually buy except those in the know.


Saturated fat is a helluva drug. Especially within cheese. I call it 'daroin,' i.e. a portmanteau of dairy and heroin.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: flappy_penguin: west.la.lawyer: Bullshiat - and not clicking a Fox News link

It's true and so weird this is a story. I noticed last night while waiting in the del taco drive thru and wondering which of their hot sauces was the hottest. Google returned a bunch of ebay links of sauce packets

/ Del Inferno

Less guilt than the previous methods I used since the nearest one is two hours away: https://deltacowebstore.com/

They do the AdultSwim thing: very limited edition items like scented candles, tree ornaments, and dog bandannas on a monthly basis that are supposed to sell out and be sought after.

Their keychains are fun.
[Fark user image image 850x723]
/had a 1-2 visits a day habit in the '90's
//have seriously considered franchise for my area
///nieces and nephews know what to stuff in my x-mas stocking


Taco John's > Del Taco > Taco Bell
 
