(CTV News)   You may have had some epic farkups in your time, but at least you've never shut down the most important naval waterway on Earth   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was on a USCG Cutter patrolling Alaskan waters when captain Hazelwood had his indiscretion on Bligh Reef in Prince William Sound. I believe that one was several orders of magnitude greater. This mess will clean up notably easier.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged container ship"

Maybe the captain was just trying to ease the seat back
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thing about boats... if the Sea Hag don't get ya, the Land Ho will.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

puffy999: [i.imgur.com image 770x513]

[i.imgur.com image 850x594]

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x210]


Looks like they ran into the side at speed, not that you go all that fast in the canal (been through in the Navy) but a couple hundred thousand ton container ship has LOTS of momentum behind it.
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is it the Ever Given or the Evergreen? TFA says Ever Given but the ship has Evergreen on the sides.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was just never caught.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I haven't, eh?

Well...the day is yet still young and full of possibilities.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

InvisibleInsane: Is it the Ever Given or the Evergreen? TFA says Ever Given but the ship has Evergreen on the sides.


Ship is named the Ever Given, company is named Evergreen
 
beany
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nearly got it. Just a moment ...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: InvisibleInsane: Is it the Ever Given or the Evergreen? TFA says Ever Given but the ship has Evergreen on the sides.

Ship is named the Ever Given, company is named Evergreen


Thanks, that makes sense.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bring in the cranes, boys. She's stuck good.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

InvisibleInsane: Is it the Ever Given or the Evergreen? TFA says Ever Given but the ship has Evergreen on the sides.


Evergreen Marine operates the Ever Given ship.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A man, a plan, a canal--Suez!
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Stoker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Was Ted Cruz driving? That guy can fark up a wet dream.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Stoker: Was Ted Cruz driving? That guy can fark up a wet dream.


According to TFA they got literally blown off course by the wind
 
6nome
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Send in Boaty McBoatface to save the day.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Stoker: Was Ted Cruz driving? That guy can fark up a wet dream.

According to TFA they got literally blown off course by the wind


Is it the same wind that blew Biden over? Man, wind getting blamed for EVERYTHING these days. Just you wait. The next time someone "accidentally" drops an n-bomb, it'll be all, "The wind blew it right out of my mouth."
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Bring in the cranes, boys. She's stuck good.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is like when someone parks their grocery cart in an aisle horizontally and comparison shops for half an hour totally oblivious to their surroundings but on a much more macroscopic scale.
/we need teleportation
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well to be completely honest, one time I wore a dark blue and a black sock to work..
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

berylman: This is like when someone parks their grocery cart in an aisle horizontally and comparison shops for half an hour totally oblivious to their surroundings but on a much more macroscopic scale.
/we need teleportation


Was just about to say "same thing happened to me last week in the grocery store."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Has anybody checked on Princess Grace and Peyton Place?
 
sleze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Twe​et.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widg​et-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideTh​read=false&id=1374539405193449472&lang​=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%​2Fcomments%2F11273441%2FYou-may-have-h​ad-some-epic-farkups-in-your-time-but-​at-least-youve-never-shut-down-most-im​portant-naval-waterway-on-Earth&siteSc​reenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsVersi​on=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px​]


The Helmsman is just a human vocal recognition autopilot.  He doesn't choose how to steer; he just executes the order.  It's the conning officer that drives the ship.  Considering that they likely only move the rudder between +/- 5 degrees this was likely a runaway rudder while the helm was in ACTUAL autopilot.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yet!
 
blockhouse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Evergreen Marine Corp., a major Taiwan-based shipping company that operates the ship, said in a statement that the Ever Given had been overcome by strong winds as it entered the Suez Canal from the Red Sea.  An Egyptian official similarly blamed a strong wind in the area for the incident.

All right.  Who farted, y'all?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stop the Suez Canal?

I did Nasser that coming.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: According to TFA they got literally blown off course by the wind


Also says they went into a blackout (whee, ship Blue Screen of Death).

Also, apparently this exact same behemoth got of control and ran into a parked ship in Hamburg two years ago.  Not a lucky gal, anyway.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks like the captain thought he'd reached Albuquerque.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: qorkfiend: According to TFA they got literally blown off course by the wind

Also says they went into a blackout (whee, ship Blue Screen of Death).

Also, apparently this exact same behemoth got of control and ran into a parked ship in Hamburg two years ago.  Not a lucky gal, anyway.


So probably a little of both!
 
NEDM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sleze: The Helmsman is just a human vocal recognition autopilot. He doesn't choose how to steer; he just executes the order. It's the conning officer that drives the ship. Considering that they likely only move the rudder between +/- 5 degrees this was likely a runaway rudder while the helm was in ACTUAL autopilot.


This was a canal transit. What farking ship were you on that they put it on the mike in the Suez?

Helmsmen can fark up too.  They can put it Right 5 when the order was Left 5 and not notice until it was too late.  This was much likely to be a loss of power, however, considering this was a straightaway.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's early and I haven't had coffee, so there's a chance I could top this today.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This sounds like the start of a high stakes action movie. The authorities approach the stuck ship only to have it blow up, sink, and clog the canal for months while some grander plan is executed by the baddies.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NEDM: sleze: The Helmsman is just a human vocal recognition autopilot. He doesn't choose how to steer; he just executes the order. It's the conning officer that drives the ship. Considering that they likely only move the rudder between +/- 5 degrees this was likely a runaway rudder while the helm was in ACTUAL autopilot.

This was a canal transit. What farking ship were you on that they put it on the mike in the Suez?

Helmsmen can fark up too.  They can put it Right 5 when the order was Left 5 and not notice until it was too late.  This was much likely to be a loss of power, however, considering this was a straightaway.


"Helm: left 5 degrees."
"Query: helm left 5 degrees?"
"Right."
*helm goes right 5 degrees*
 
