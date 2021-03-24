 Skip to content
(KMOV St. Louis)   MO Department of Health expands authorized COVID vaccinators list to include more health professionals like dentists, veterinarians, midwives because what's a little prick in the vulva?   (kmov.com) divider line
168 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2021 at 6:30 AM



17 Comments
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri has a department of health?   huh.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to see a veterinarian giving the shots. "Who's a good boy, who's a good boy. Here's a treat."
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submitter, I don't think that was a midwife you went to.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Annoying?
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see any mention of Swedish cars in TFA
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The Missouri Department of Health has now expanded the list of qualified vaccinators to include dentists, midwives, optometrists, podiatrists, respiratory therapists, and veterinarians."

Something, something, they're going to shoot themselves in the foot. Sorry, there's a joke there, but it's too dang early for a decent delivery. Anyone want to join me for a cup of coffee?

/Way to go, Missouri (not being sarcastic)
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the problem is making people who don't live in the country drive 4 hours to where the vaccine is, that's the actual problem.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bob Down: I didn't see any mention of Swedish cars in TFA


You paid $2500 for a used WHAT?
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Missouri has a department of health?   huh.


Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That prick in the vulva can have long-lasting effects that put Long Covid to shame: nausea, bloating, changed eating behaviors, shooting parasites out of your hoo-hah...
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alphax: I'm pretty sure the problem is making people who don't live in the country drive 4 hours to where the vaccine is, that's the actual problem.


Hence the veterinarians.  Get a checkup for your horse, get a covid shot.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can have anyone you want authorized to give shots, but if you don't have the shots to give.....
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How are medical professionals like dentists just being placed on the eligible list?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FreeLawyer: How are medical professionals like dentists just being placed on the eligible list?


To give shots, not receive them.  I was confused about that at first, too.
 
wademh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm confused about the newsworthy aspect of this?


Does this upset people?
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Alphax: FreeLawyer: How are medical professionals like dentists just being placed on the eligible list?

To give shots, not receive them.  I was confused about that at first, too.


Given how many people dentists see and how much they're in your face, I think vaccinating them make sense.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.