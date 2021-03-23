 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   When police questioned drunk man in car parked in hotel lot, he explained his three kids were fine, he left them in hotel room with loaded rifle as protection   (nbc-2.com) divider line
4
    More: Florida, Pasco County, Florida, Hotel, hotel room, Michael Shacklee, Hotel chains, Public house, Inn, Indiana man  
•       •       •

242 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Mar 2021 at 5:30 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The fat one is watching the little one."

Jay and Silent Bob Rap
Youtube ON0iqz4ento
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mitt Romney really let himself go.
 
orbister
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
With only one rifle, how could the good kid with a gun stop the bad kid with a gun?
 
jimjays
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I had an open mind to believe the guy just couldn't sleep in the room with the kids making so much racket, that they'd driven him to drink. Then I got to the part about the domestic incident with the woman....
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.