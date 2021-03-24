 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Why did the chicken cross the road? Italian tanks were shooting at him   (vice.com) divider line
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlikely it was a "tank", more likely a self-propelled artillery piece with the azimuth 180 degrees off. Happened at Fort Hood in the late 70s, folks were pissed when a round landed between two motor pools.

Rookie lieutenant laying the gun...
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A deadly coup, by the sounds of it
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A whole bunch of people clearly clucked up badly, from top to bottom of the pecking order. Oh, they'll try to claim there's a nugget of truth in their excuse, but we all know they're just winging it, and they've got egg on their faces.
 
scalpod
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It hardly seems fair to call him a chicken. I mean, what are you gonna do?

Stand up to a tank? Pfft!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trump pulls off a coup, film at 11
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wanted "chicken coup" to be one of those autocorrect typos that's whimsically amusing rather that frustrating. It happened twice in the article so the author may be a touch dumb.
 
Grognard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am guessing this is a photo of said tank:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Grognard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The chickens would have been safer if the Italians had just stuck to their little Ansaldo Sports Tank

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
