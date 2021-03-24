 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Louisville cop who fired pepper balls at journalists during Breonna Taylor protest is now getting additional attention from his department for his actions...by being nominated for an Exceptional Merit Award   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kinda like putting a blue ribbon on a pig at the county fair.

You know it swallows anything, rolls in its own crap.

But you act like it's such a prize.


That really isn't fair to porcine creatures. They are smart critters.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, applications for the police force are coming from Turkish guards, courtesy of the Saudi Crown Prince.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This isn't an accident.   It's a message.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is how they keep the other half obedient.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Merit awards should have to be approved by unanimous consent by a voter appointed city counsel. No bullshiat 'attaboys' from their own bullshiat department of toxic citizen relationships allowed on their records.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wait are people surprised that the cops are proud of their conduct?  Oh you sweet summer children.
 
Citation Needed
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There was a time in my life when I saw some soccer hooligans get banned from a couple of games for bringing in ACAB gear and I thought to myself "Well that was pretty farking stupid, also not ALL cops are bad". That day has since past. Ever since I had some cops in my friend group and watched the multiple instances of police brutality in the last 3-5 years I can assure everyone, ACAB.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tuxq: This is how they keep the other half obedient.


"You want equality, then we'll treat you ALL like this"
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What no parade and statue for the great job he did against the dangerous unarmed crowd?
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Explain to me again why we can't insult these MFs to their MFing faces.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hey pigs, enjoy your little celebration of "We do whatever we want because badges."

If you ever wonder why a lot of people aren't too upset when someone puts a bullet in one of your thick, racist, brushcut skulls, this right here is why.
 
