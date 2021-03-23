 Skip to content
 
(Newstalk 870 AM)   Woman 'stuck' on top of T-Rex calls 911   (newstalk870.am) divider line
11
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Better choices:

1.  Bang a gong.

2.  Play a record

T. Rex - Bang A Gong (Get It On) (Official Vinyl Video)
Youtube -noFy_x7Yhg


3.  Why not both?
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
^^

show's over. lights out.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Paige no!
 
daffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have agoraphobia too, but I know enough not to climb a Dinosaur. She should have just stood in front of it. I'm sure you are not supposed to climb them anyway.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A GIS for "T Rex ride" sure got Godwin'd fast.
static.hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chris Crude
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If researching internet videos have taught me anything, I'd say her step brother should be along to help her get unstuck at any moment.
 
Birnone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
After rescuing a woman who is stuck on top of a T Rex, rescuing cats from trees is going to feel so unsatisfying. I feel bad for those firefighters.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have a fear of heights, but that looks like a 13 foot telescoping ladder, you aren't that high. I can't imagine freaking out over that.  Just start sliding down the back, by the time you may come off a side you will only be a few feet off the ground.

daffy: I have agoraphobia too, but I know enough not to climb a Dinosaur. She should have just stood in front of it. I'm sure you are not supposed to climb them anyway.


What's agoraphobia have to do with this? Isn't that usually tied to crowds?
 
