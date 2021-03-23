 Skip to content
 
(Sun Journal (Maine))   Maine discussing allowing Viking funeral pyres. So yes, you too can go out like a Jedi   (sunjournal.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So start your target practice with the flaming arrows now because that gonna be a "in demand" job.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Being the ninth-poorest state and dumb enough to keep Collins in her job means there are more important things to pay attention to.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I live directly on a river in Maine and that's my newspaper so I'm getting a kick.. But I plan to lay down on a big rock out in the woods behind my river and let the wildlife have their way.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cremation really is the way to go. A casket can cost thousands of dollars.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

riffraff: I live directly on a river in Maine and that's my newspaper so I'm getting a kick.. But I plan to lay down on a big rock out in the woods behind my river and let the wildlife have their way.


The fine and cost of an attorney for the person that puts a person on a boat covers them in kindling and lights on fire  is less than $5k last time I looked. Being burned on a boat is my preferred method of disposal of my body.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Cremation really is the way to go. A casket can cost thousands of dollars.


Or...dig a hole, wrap me in biodegradable cheesecloth or some shiat, dump me in and cover me up. No box needed. I don't care if it's in a cemetery or not either.
 
riffraff [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

eurotrader: riffraff: I live directly on a river in Maine and that's my newspaper so I'm getting a kick.. But I plan to lay down on a big rock out in the woods behind my river and let the wildlife have their way.

The fine and cost of an attorney for the person that puts a person on a boat covers them in kindling and lights on fire  is less than $5k last time I looked. Being burned on a boat is my preferred method of disposal of my body.


I'd rather feed the birds, personally. But if you're into the shake and bake, you can always go to Pinettes. A guy I know that works there calls it the abracadabra. Poof, your gone.

/Tuppence
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

riffraff: eurotrader: riffraff: I live directly on a river in Maine and that's my newspaper so I'm getting a kick.. But I plan to lay down on a big rock out in the woods behind my river and let the wildlife have their way.

The fine and cost of an attorney for the person that puts a person on a boat covers them in kindling and lights on fire  is less than $5k last time I looked. Being burned on a boat is my preferred method of disposal of my body.

I'd rather feed the birds, personally. But if you're into the shake and bake, you can always go to Pinettes. A guy I know that works there calls it the abracadabra. Poof, your gone.

/Tuppence


I enjoy wondering around in the forest with my dogs and know if I ever see human remains on my walk I will have to report it and it will be a pain in the arse. I don't want to be the reason someone else that enjoys a good walk would have to do something that was a pain.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The problem with the "Viking funeral" is that a pyre on a boat doesn't get hot enough or last long enough to completely reduce a body.
You wind up with badly charred bodies floating around.
Land pyres require alot of wood and time to do the job.
A open air pyre is the preferred method for observant Hindus, I believe.
There are a couple other methods coming online that are much more environmentally friendly.
Just saying.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mr intrepid: The problem with the "Viking funeral" is that a pyre on a boat doesn't get hot enough or last long enough to completely reduce a body.
You wind up with badly charred bodies floating around.
Land pyres require alot of wood and time to do the job.
A open air pyre is the preferred method for observant Hindus, I believe.
There are a couple other methods coming online that are much more environmentally friendly.
Just saying.


But the Ganges does have some huge fish as a result.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sky burial ftw......
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Cremation really is the way to go. A casket can cost thousands of dollars.


Green (or "natural") burials are best.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My preferred form of send-off.

/the nephews and niece will have to battle, be first to light me up.
//winner gets sixty bucks. sixty five bucks.
///i just hope they enjoy the archery portion of the proceedings.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: iheartscotch: Cremation really is the way to go. A casket can cost thousands of dollars.

Or...dig a hole, wrap me in biodegradable cheesecloth or some shiat, dump me in and cover me up. No box needed. I don't care if it's in a cemetery or not either.


That's not legal in all states. Seriously.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: So start your target practice with the flaming arrows now because that gonna be a "in demand" job.


I think I hear the sound of a new career making itself available to me.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6 cords of wood and a little lighter fluid. Put it in your will!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darth Vader Yule Log Five Hours
Youtube PVJzibVS2YM
the reason for the season
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you thought that gender reveal parties had a high level of body counts and property damage.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

riffraff: I live directly on a river in Maine and that's my newspaper so I'm getting a kick.. But I plan to lay down on a big rock out in the woods behind my river and let the wildlife have their way.


Will you be dead? Will you be clothed?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Cremation really is the way to go. A casket can cost thousands of dollars.


I couldn't afford to die right now.
 
daffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There are differences between the two. Vikings place the dead in a boat, push it in the water and fire
arrows into it.

The Jedi build a platform, put the gear on and burn it.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Harvest my organs and set me to sea.  You probably don't want my liver or lungs, and my eyesight has been crap since kindergarten, but make what you can out of my leftover parts.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fano: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/PVJzibVS​2YM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] the reason for the season


They need to make Darth Vader themed fire starter logs
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Harvest my organs and set me to sea.  You probably don't want my liver or lungs, and my eyesight has been crap since kindergarten, but make what you can out of my leftover parts.


Biodiesel it is!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The time to hesitate is through.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Cremation really is the way to go. A casket can cost thousands of dollars.


Plus once you're cremated, you can have your ashes thrown into your enemies' faces.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: iheartscotch: Cremation really is the way to go. A casket can cost thousands of dollars.

Plus once you're cremated, you can have your ashes thrown into your enemies' faces.


Linked from the Entertainment page:

https://loudwire.com/lemmy-kilmister-​a​shes-bullets/?utm_source=fark&utm_medi​um=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_f​ark
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lobster pots: eco-friendly and the cops will never find the body ... oh sorry I thought we talking about something else
 
