(Local10 WPLG)   Sorry about that, I was trying to run someone else over
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
but at the end of the day... we gotta forgive.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certainly a novel defense. I was trying to kill the other person!
 
cookiedough
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
WTF  is WRONG with people!?
 
T Baggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Her legal defense could have been so much stronger if she had exercised her right to remain silent.
 
phishrace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We've all been there. Hell, I accidentally ran over my neighbor yesterday when I was trying to hit my mother in law. She's fat and old, but she's quicker than a snake in a gopher hole. One day I'll get her.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cookiedough: WTF  is WRONG with people!?


Do you have a few months?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And people were telling me that cars and guns were so different. People be farking crazy. Guns, knives, cars, or pogo sticks, you can bet they'll be used to try and kill people.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cookiedough: WTF  is WRONG with people!?


Gonads and strife.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

phishrace: We've all been there. Hell, I accidentally ran over my neighbor yesterday when I was trying to hit my mother in law. She's fat and old, but she's quicker than a snake in a gopher hole. One day I'll get her.


*golf clap* The down home terminology sold it. 😁
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I can't imagine that is a good legal defense... it's like saying 'Oh, these vehicular assault charges, they're nothing... I was actually attempting vehicular homicide.  You can throw me in jail for that but I don't want to be charged for this accident.'

-Okay... so that's a admission on the vehicular homicide that we didn't know about.  We are going to charge you with the rest anyway.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: And people were telling me that cars and guns were so different. People be farking crazy. Guns, knives, cars, or pogo sticks, you can bet they'll be used to try and kill people.


Cars are much less convenient to use in the heat of the moment.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lock their arses up!
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Wanderlusting: And people were telling me that cars and guns were so different. People be farking crazy. Guns, knives, cars, or pogo sticks, you can bet they'll be used to try and kill people.

Cars are much less convenient to use in the heat of the moment.


But fairly effective at getting the job done just the same.

https://abc7.com/amp/san-diego-car-ac​c​ident-pedestrians-struck-and-injured-c​ity-college/10419761/
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Commissary anyone
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: But fairly effective at getting the job done just the same.


Way better utility than a gun though... although thanks to global warming cars have been sneaking in extra kills and padding their totals a bit in the actual death rates.
 
relaxitsjustme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I ran over some old lady
One night at the county fair
And I didn't get arrested
Because my dad's the mayor
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: cookiedough: WTF  is WRONG with people!?

Gonads and strife.


Name checks out.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: And people were telling me that cars and guns were so different. People be farking crazy. Guns, knives, cars, or pogo sticks, you can bet they'll be used to try and kill people.


False equivalence when it comes to knives and pogo sticks (not joking on this one). Vehicles (especially the larger ones) and guns are both easily turned into death machines.

A) Guns, we should treat them as such. You can have all the munitions you want, providing you pass various background checks, and (this part is important) proper training tests and target qualifications. I you can't hit what you are aiming at, no guns for you.

B) Vehicles, especially consumer grade personal vehicles. We need a national standard for driver licences. Do you know how long a driver's license lasts in Arizona before you have to get tested again? 50 years. Not hyperbole. Literally 50 years between tests.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Certainly a novel defense. I was trying to kill the other person!


In my criminal law class they said this is a very ineffectual defense.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I usually don't make fun of people's names, but Phedeline St. Felix?  Just this morning I asked my doctor if Phedeline was right for me.  She told me no, the side effects are not worth it.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: baron von doodle: Certainly a novel defense. I was trying to kill the other person!

In my criminal law class they said this is a very ineffectual defense.


I didn't say it was a good defense, I said it was a novel one 😀
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Twinkie and Chewbacca defenses were also novel, as in new.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

phishrace: We've all been there. Hell, I accidentally ran over my neighbor yesterday when I was trying to hit my mother in law. She's fat and old, but she's quicker than a snake in a gopher hole. One day I'll get her.


I miss my ex all the time. I think I need new glasses for driving.
 
Muzzleloader [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Wanderlusting: And people were telling me that cars and guns were so different. People be farking crazy. Guns, knives, cars, or pogo sticks, you can bet they'll be used to try and kill people.

False equivalence when it comes to knives and pogo sticks (not joking on this one). Vehicles (especially the larger ones) and guns are both easily turned into death machines.

A) Guns, we should treat them as such. You can have all the munitions you want, providing you pass various background checks, and (this part is important) proper training tests and target qualifications. I you can't hit what you are aiming at, no guns for you.

B) Vehicles, especially consumer grade personal vehicles. We need a national standard for driver licences. Do you know how long a driver's license lasts in Arizona before you have to get tested again? 50 years. Not hyperbole. Literally 50 years between tests.


Florida requires no written or driving test except when you first get your license.

If you let it expire long enough, you have to retake the written test.

That's it.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: baron von doodle: Wanderlusting: And people were telling me that cars and guns were so different. People be farking crazy. Guns, knives, cars, or pogo sticks, you can bet they'll be used to try and kill people.

False equivalence when it comes to knives and pogo sticks (not joking on this one). Vehicles (especially the larger ones) and guns are both easily turned into death machines.

A) Guns, we should treat them as such. You can have all the munitions you want, providing you pass various background checks, and (this part is important) proper training tests and target qualifications. I you can't hit what you are aiming at, no guns for you.

B) Vehicles, especially consumer grade personal vehicles. We need a national standard for driver licences. Do you know how long a driver's license lasts in Arizona before you have to get tested again? 50 years. Not hyperbole. Literally 50 years between tests.

Florida requires no written or driving test except when you first get your license.

If you let it expire long enough, you have to retake the written test.

That's it.


That's not terrifying at all.
 
