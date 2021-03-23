 Skip to content
 
Hungry like the wolf
20
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Excellent song.

Hungry Like the Wolf (2009 Remaster)
Youtube DjcCQsRCHUs
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should link the actual video though, brings back lots of memories.

Duran Duran - Hungry like the Wolf (Official Music Video)
Youtube oJL-lCzEXgI
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doo doo doo

Doo doo doo

Doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo doo
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, this song reminds me of my first discovery of woods porn.  Old Hustler and Oui magazines, you had that odor of wet paper from being out in the elements.
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wolves just want to get a big dish of beef chow mein.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once got bit in the neck by a cougar. Had a bruise for days.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about the cougars? Doesn't anyone care about the cougars?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MythDragon:

* shakes tiny paw *
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
two juvenile wolves bit a worker in both arms and a leg while being socialized.

It's not working.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Caswell County deputies said a worker at the Conservators Center was bitten by two wolves Saturday."

Shouldn't have gone back for a 2nd opinion...
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's ready for his close-up...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 wolves bite worker at Caswell County animal preserve where intern was killed by lion in 2018.

Worst internship ever.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a song for any witnesses to a wolf attack:

Duran Duran - A View To A Kill
Youtube Fp4CR2HcHLQ
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Werewolf? There wolf. There castle.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be bitten by one wolf may be considered a misfortune, but to be bitten by two looks careless.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: He's ready for his close-up...
[Fark user image 425x326]


Man breaking the first rule of monster management:  do not tease the werewolf.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

humanshrapnel: Doo doo doo

Doo doo doo

Doo doo doo

Doo doo doo doo doo doo


Baby wolf?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who's hungry? Who's hungry? Who's hungry?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Large Siberian Husky "Hungry Like A Wolf"
Youtube DNJ-ks-z4Aw
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But was he delicious?
 
