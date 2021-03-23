 Skip to content
 
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Three men leaving Philly nightclub robbed of $300,000 worth of jewelry. So was that $100,000 a piece or was it one guy with $299,998 and each of the other guys lost a Swatch?   (6abc.com) divider line
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have to believe this is some sort of insurance fraud...
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I really should put a fresh battery in my '80s happy meal Ronald McDonald watch.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Holy insurance fraud Batman!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Typical cop math. Puka shells and a gold Timex is half a million now.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Could it be this guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Dennis Moore, Dennis Moore...dum de dum dum dum...he steals from the dum...and gives to the dee.......
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
$300k of bking and they didn't spring for car to pick them up in front of the club?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The5thElement: [Fark user image image 320x240]


Over in two.  Well done.
 
cefm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here's an idea, if you're going out wearing a ridiculous amount of jewelry, and you're not the Queen of England, pick clubs in Palm Beach or Beverly Hills.   Not farking Philly.
/This 'bling' stuff is really well thought out.
 
crinz83
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
this is not the way i hoped to see mr t back in the news. btw, those two other 'guys' were his arms
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The5thElement: [Fark user image image 320x240]

Over in two.  Well done.


Thanks! Pretty rare a liter can get the 2nd comment in.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Slick Rick - Children's Story (Official Video)
Youtube HjNTu8jdukA
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Trying to feel some sympathy for the "victims" ... waiting ... waiting.

There, there ... nope sorry, was just a fart that went back inside. G*ddamit.

Anyhoo, how'bout them Cowboys?
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's not only a restaurant...but also a hookah bar.  I only wear the good stuff when I'm getting my $10 Salt and Pepper Wing appetizers at the Hookah Hookah

http://www.byblosrestaurantandhookahb​a​r.com/
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Protect your chest, they up to no good
Come through flossin, they wish y'all would
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: $300k of bking and they didn't spring for car to pick them up in front of the club?


imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Being a relatively new resident to the Philly burbs, whenever I go to the city, all I wear for accessories are subpoenas and bills.

I am literally Jesus Christ in Philly.
 
