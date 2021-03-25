 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   It was recently revealed that the U.S. Cyber Command tried to pwn Russia by memeing and failed. Can you warn Cyber-Muricans to the threats of malware better than the U.S. Military?   (pbs.twimg.com) divider line
14
    More: Photoshop, Contests  
•       •       •

298 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Mar 2021 at 4:00 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Hey Pentagon,
People like candy but many people are irrationally afraid of spiders.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
People fear the unknown too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/on a modest salary I'd draw these from scratch but for these posts I'm using the fair use portion of copyright law that permits insignificant copyright violations for the sake of swiftly communicating political speech, the Pentagon may use my concepts to create original content if they desire or enroll in my free art classes next autumn I hope, if the pandemic permits.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Derivative a certain TShirt I saw.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm kidding about Wendy's and bees, there can never be enough bees! The Wendy's thing is a joke, my first awareness of Russia's existence happened at age 4 due to this Wendy's commercial:
Wendy's - Soviet Fashion Show (1985, USA)
Youtube FpypTXccG2I
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Weird little worksheets from the book:
I'm not ok you're not ok by Coree Spencer & Emily Niland
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

From "I'm not ok you're not ok"
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 4 days ago  
Meh
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bugdozer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Skipped 3 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Photoshop contests? See our Photoshop FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.