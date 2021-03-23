 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail) Pretty sure this is the subject of a few dystopian movies, and most certainly a bad idea
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But we know that it was us that scorched the sky.

- Morpheus
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hoagy Carmichael Huggin' And Chalkin' 1947 Emulated Stereo.mp4
Youtube h_QfAzJP2Zo
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh sh*t how do I get into first class on the Snowpiercer?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Hey guys, what if we stop burning so many fossil fuels and stop packaging everything in plastic?"

"I'unno, that sounds expensive in the short term. Why don't we just block out the sun until Elon Musk finds another planet to live on?!"
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buzzerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure that whatever the Daily Fail posts about this to get clicks isn't going to be right,
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Billy's been smoking with Elon more and more these days.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not talcum powder?
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Transarctica was a really cool game.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: "Hey guys, what if we stop burning so many fossil fuels and stop packaging everything in plastic?"

"I'unno, that sounds expensive in the short term. Why don't we just block out the sun until Elon Musk finds another planet to live on?!"


So you believe we should drop all projects designed to counter-act the effects of climate change?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mateomaui: Why not talcum powder?


It will give everyone vag cancer.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this works, we'll balloon kids that get school detention and have them slap those blackboard erasers clean.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: mateomaui: Why not talcum powder?

It will give everyone vag cancer.


Yeah, that's what I mean, go all out.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: MattytheMouse: "Hey guys, what if we stop burning so many fossil fuels and stop packaging everything in plastic?"

"I'unno, that sounds expensive in the short term. Why don't we just block out the sun until Elon Musk finds another planet to live on?!"

So you believe we should drop all projects designed to counter-act the effects of climate change?


Yeah, that's exactly what he said, you moron.
 
Gnaglor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: Oh sh*t how do I get into first class on the Snowpiercer?


You're better off in second class. Less likely to get killed in the revolution.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: MattytheMouse: "Hey guys, what if we stop burning so many fossil fuels and stop packaging everything in plastic?"

"I'unno, that sounds expensive in the short term. Why don't we just block out the sun until Elon Musk finds another planet to live on?!"

So you believe we should drop all projects designed to counter-act the effects of climate change?


We can do that while feasting on billionaires at the same time, ya silly goose.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: cman: MattytheMouse: "Hey guys, what if we stop burning so many fossil fuels and stop packaging everything in plastic?"

"I'unno, that sounds expensive in the short term. Why don't we just block out the sun until Elon Musk finds another planet to live on?!"

So you believe we should drop all projects designed to counter-act the effects of climate change?

Yeah, that's exactly what he said, you moron.


It's moran, dumbass.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Gyrfalcon: cman: MattytheMouse: "Hey guys, what if we stop burning so many fossil fuels and stop packaging everything in plastic?"

"I'unno, that sounds expensive in the short term. Why don't we just block out the sun until Elon Musk finds another planet to live on?!"

So you believe we should drop all projects designed to counter-act the effects of climate change?

Yeah, that's exactly what he said, you moron.

It's moran, dumbass.


It's dumbarse ya doof.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would a chalky atmosphere reduce solar power output threatening it's viability?
How would reducing the transmitted light impact crop yields and nature in general?
Would a reduction in transmitted light be used as an excuse to delay CC mitigation and expand fossil fuel use?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: cman: MattytheMouse: "Hey guys, what if we stop burning so many fossil fuels and stop packaging everything in plastic?"

"I'unno, that sounds expensive in the short term. Why don't we just block out the sun until Elon Musk finds another planet to live on?!"

So you believe we should drop all projects designed to counter-act the effects of climate change?

Yeah, that's exactly what he said, you moroon.


Sorry, pet peeve
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: "Hey guys, what if we stop burning so many fossil fuels and stop packaging everything in plastic?"

"I'unno, that sounds expensive in the short term. Why don't we just block out the sun until Elon Musk finds another planet to live on?!"


Plastic packaging ameliorates global warming, rather than causing it - it reduces fuel required for shipping, and reduces food spoilage so that less has to be produced or shipped in the first place.

It has other environmental harms, but global warming is not one of them.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Artists rendition:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: cman: Gyrfalcon: cman: MattytheMouse: "Hey guys, what if we stop burning so many fossil fuels and stop packaging everything in plastic?"

"I'unno, that sounds expensive in the short term. Why don't we just block out the sun until Elon Musk finds another planet to live on?!"

So you believe we should drop all projects designed to counter-act the effects of climate change?

Yeah, that's exactly what he said, you moron.

It's moran, dumbass.

It's dumbarse ya doof.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm not your doof, moran.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's slipping into his Super Villain role quite nicely.

Wonder if he's settled into his semi-dormant volcano with a skull shaped cave entrance yet.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mateomaui: Why not talcum powder?


Glitter? We could have fabulous sunsets!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: "Hey guys, what if we stop burning so many fossil fuels and stop packaging everything in plastic?"

"I'unno, that sounds expensive in the short term. Why don't we just block out the sun until Elon Musk finds another planet to live on?!"


We can't stop burning hydrocarbons and give up plastic.  Plastic is like our savings account. We will need it once we've burned all the oil, the only reserves left will be in plastic, which is where plastic mines and the poors come in.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Northern: Would a chalky atmosphere reduce solar power output threatening it's viability?
How would reducing the transmitted light impact crop yields and nature in general?
Would a reduction in transmitted light be used as an excuse to delay CC mitigation and expand fossil fuel use?


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.rawg.ioView Full Size

First elect me Planetary Governor
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cyanotic - (10) Monochrome Skies - The Medication Generation
Youtube WwHVsRWSfOA
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we really going to trust the man who gave us the blue screen of death with the future of climate on our planet?
 
db2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not sure if Simpsons or Matrix. Possibly both.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why not just a giant mirror to reflect the sun ray back into space

Fark user imageView Full Size


ohhh....never mind.
 
minorshan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Why not talcum powder?


Why not cornstarch? Or arrowroot?
 
palelizard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gnaglor: PluckYew: Oh sh*t how do I get into first class on the Snowpiercer?

You're better off in second class. Less likely to get killed in the revolution.


Don't they have to go through second class to get to first class?

Anyway, the way to first class is to eat a baby without needing to, and no sauce. Minor seasonings (salt, pepper, gold flakes etc) are acceptable but no herbs. For the record, you don't have to eat the whole baby, but it does have to be prepared exclusively for you and no more than three others and if you eat less than a full limb, the other first class passengers will look down on you.

It proves a) you can afford to eat a baby, b) you're willing to eat a baby, and c) you have no taste.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Chalkzone" Theme Song (HQ) | Episode Opening Credits | Nick Animation
Youtube hJs4e2lbMmA
 
mateomaui
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

minorshan: mateomaui: Why not talcum powder?

Why not cornstarch? Or arrowroot?


Needs to have more of a risk factor or toxicity in large amounts. I mean why settle for an entry level, possibly low-scale global winter when you can upgrade it practically for free?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

minorshan: mateomaui: Why not talcum powder?

Why not cornstarch? Or arrowroot?


Those will thicken all the waterways.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Generally speaking, anything a super-billionaire does, even with the best of intentions, always results in global catastrophe, so Gates' suggestion needs to be kindly refused.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: minorshan: mateomaui: Why not talcum powder?

Why not cornstarch? Or arrowroot?

Those will thicken all the waterways.


Oh maybe I underestimated the possible damage. Can keep that in reserve.
 
minorshan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jgok: [Fark user image image 425x317]


At this point, and our technology, and our inability to work with each other, that may be our best bet.

/currently listening to my parents listen to "c'mon people now, we got to get together and love on another right now."

//they're of an older gen, but still active
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Northern: Would a chalky atmosphere reduce solar power output threatening it's viability?
How would reducing the transmitted light impact crop yields and nature in general?


If I remember correctly, incoming sun would only need to be reduced by 0.3% to eliminate global warming, which would not have a significant effect on solar production or crop yields.

Would a reduction in transmitted light be used as an excuse to delay CC mitigation and expand fossil fuel use?

I'm sure some would try to use it as such.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: mateomaui: Why not talcum powder?

Glitter? We could have fabulous sunsets!


Tbh if we could figure out how to keep it aloft without raining down everywhere or blocking night vision for astronomers, I would endorse this.
 
Somme One
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder what happens to peoples' lung health when they're breathing chalk dust all day every day?
 
minorshan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: minorshan: mateomaui: Why not talcum powder?

Why not cornstarch? Or arrowroot?

Those will thicken all the waterways.


I looked for the joke.

You found it. Huzzah! :)
 
mateomaui
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

minorshan: lindalouwho: minorshan: mateomaui: Why not talcum powder?

Why not cornstarch? Or arrowroot?

Those will thicken all the waterways.

I looked for the joke.

You found it. Huzzah! :)


Props to both of you.

Me:
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

minorshan: mateomaui: Why not talcum powder?

Why not cornstarch? Or arrowroot?


Go big or go home

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: MattytheMouse: "Hey guys, what if we stop burning so many fossil fuels and stop packaging everything in plastic?"

"I'unno, that sounds expensive in the short term. Why don't we just block out the sun until Elon Musk finds another planet to live on?!"

We can't stop burning hydrocarbons and give up plastic.  Plastic is like our savings account. We will need it once we've burned all the oil, the only reserves left will be in plastic, which is where plastic mines and the poors come in.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Avery614
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somme One: Gee, I wonder what happens to peoples' lung health when they're breathing chalk dust all day every day?


I mean all things considered...


Every nuclear bomb explosion in history
Youtube dGFkw0hzW1c
 
