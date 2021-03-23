 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Live Science)   River monster arrives in Florida after two day free shipping   (livescience.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Amazon River, gigantic predatory fish, Arapaima, Fish, wild arapaimas, rotting body of a dead Amazon, Arapaima gigas, Florida's warm waters  
•       •       •

768 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2021 at 7:04 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
paraphrased from the article:

Floridaman Wildlife cop or something: "Yeah... prolly not a big deal"
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The arapaima is prized for its meat.

Not seeing a problem here.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sgygus: The arapaima is prized for its meat.

Not seeing a problem here.


You've obviously not seen what happens when a northern/pike is let loose into a river system that hasn't had any, because assclowns dump fish.

Invasive species are bad
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In this case, the arapaima was likely an exotic pet in a person's private aquarium

Because who wouldn't want that ugly-ass fish in their living room?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pike vs Alligator Gar.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not DICKFISH, is it?

*clicks article*

Nope, too big to be DICKFISH.
 
daffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But, but, I like fear mongering.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

daffy: But, but, I like fear mongering.


It does keep the local systems in line.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: It's not DICKFISH, is it?

*clicks article*

Nope, too big to be DICKFISH.


I've been assured that size doesn't matter
 
ongbok
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: In this case, the arapaima was likely an exotic pet in a person's private aquarium

Because who wouldn't want that ugly-ass fish in their living room?


Come on man, you can't lob softballs up like that and not expect anybody to hit them
 
Dinodork
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Pike vs Alligator Gar.


Gator Gar every damn time
 
Robinfro
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: It's not DICKFISH, is it?

*clicks article*

Nope, too big to be DICKFISH.


That's quitter talk.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
paiche is extremely delicious.

it's also the fish that permanently damaged the heart of jeremy wade.....


Jeremy Wade Scarred By Arapaima Attack | ARAPAIMA | River Monsters
Youtube m-O9CCANgYs
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ship drops anchor on tug boat.
Youtube y3WveEZykJ8
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Invasive as it may be, that is a beautiful fish.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.