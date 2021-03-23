 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "We are not positive, but we think the cause of death was either leukemia or more likely being 'dead sexy.'"   (nypost.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pretty sure you can't "contract" leukemia.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Pretty sure you can't "contract" leukemia.


It possible but rare:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_T​-​lymphotropic_virus
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Pretty sure you can't "contract" leukemia.


That's what the lawyers are for.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was fine with the article until i got to "...raising a cold beer (preferably Busch Light) in celebration of Eric's life."

Sorry, nope
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hey, if they're jamming out to Ozzy afterwards I'm in.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Linking to the actual obituary would have been better, subby. Not the funniest I've read, but decent.

Eric Sauser Obituary (2021) - Omaha, NE - Omaha World-Herald (legacy.com)
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Her beau officially passed away on Feb. 26 at 43

I think they need a new clock.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Pretty sure you can't "contract" leukemia.


What if I need to save money on a kitchen reno?
 
kindms
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
sounds like a good dude, Ozzy and Busch I can do that

Rest in Power dead sexy man
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Admission is free to all who attend this once-in-a-lifetime show for the greatest man on earth

Then some of them can join him after they ignore gathering limits?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

no1curr: lindalouwho: Pretty sure you can't "contract" leukemia.

It possible but rare:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_T-​lymphotropic_virus


Just my luck, the geneticist shows up.
;)
I even considered if the term could possibly be used for the disease being inherited.
I, of course, had no idea, but I'm still willing to bet that it's the writer who doesn't know the difference, because it's not a quote from the woman.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bowen: lindalouwho: Pretty sure you can't "contract" leukemia.

What if I need to save money on a kitchen reno?


Well, if you're into anemic-looking colors...

/ I get the window seat
 
