(WSIL-TV Carterville)   Since Missouri sent their vaccines to rural areas first, one man wants travel reimbursement from the state   (wsiltv.com) divider line
antfugue
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well if it's just one man, what's the harm?
 
Iowan73
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My brother and his wife live in St. Louis, and had to drive two hours to Jefferson City to get vaccinated.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The red states are really farking up the distribution.  People in New Mexico don't have to travel outside of their counties.  The only people who travel are the impatient and ineligible assholes who have been driving to Texas for vaccines.
 
mkultrastl
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My mom and aunt had to travel from a far west suburb of St. Louis (eastern MO) to a city that is damn near in Tennessee (221 miles) to get their vaccines. I'm an essential worker with a heart condition, and I would have to have driven over 100 miles to get mine (in St. Louis, but employer provided luckily.) Maybe I'm paranoid, but I feel like Parson's may have done this on purpose. I don't know...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I signed up for the state registry and the list they give me is always a joke. These are my options I was sent earlier today. Surprisingly there are options in the KC Metro but not in St. Louis.

But West Plains (BFE Ozarks) is on there every GD time. Luckily one of the private healthcare companies in St. Louis contacted me and told me there is availability.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I know a bunch of people in St Louis who have traveled to rural areas or even to Illinois to get shots. Somebody should show them how to do it
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The math shouldn't be hard for them to distribute based on pop. in each county. Yet the vax is disproportionately sent to the rural, red counties. That's no accident.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This cartoon from the Post-Dispatch that a Farker shared earlier sums it all up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i live just on the IL side and work in StL.  I know at least 5 people who have had to drive >1 hour both ways to get the vaccine.

meanwhile over here in the soviet socialist republic of democratistan (IL) we had a drive through vaccination 15 mins away and i got in and out ~40 mins including 15 min safety wait.  they were doing vaccines 50 cars at a time and had the natl guard out directing traffic and it was running great.
 
