(Some Guy)   ♫♪♪The only thing I'll ever ask of you You've got to promise not to stop when I say when♫♪♪ Wait... Stop. NO SERIOUSLY STOP   (fleetmon.com) divider line
19
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you always have a safe word
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slap it out with your giant hands.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Slap it out with your giant hands.

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 634x470]


Bit of a stretch subs?
 
palelizard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NINEv2: The Irresponsible Captain: Slap it out with your giant hands.

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 634x470]

Bit of a stretch subs?


Wow, the guy from Blues Clues went hardcore.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'll wager a quanloom that Robin is happy since they named the ship after her sister instead of her.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So it appears the Chinese have shut down the Suez Canal without firing a shot. Why would they do this? What's in it for them?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nun soup?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The canal at the point where it ran aground is 275 meters wide, and the vessel is 400 meters long - so I'm guessing traffic is blocked because the momentum of the ship caused the tail end to pivot into the canal towards the opposite bank from where it ran aground? Or maybe just to facilitate refloating operations...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: The canal at the point where it ran aground is 275 meters wide, and the vessel is 400 meters long - so I'm guessing traffic is blocked because the momentum of the ship caused the tail end to pivot into the canal towards the opposite bank from where it ran aground? Or maybe just to facilitate refloating operations...


Like this?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Enigmamf: The canal at the point where it ran aground is 275 meters wide, and the vessel is 400 meters long - so I'm guessing traffic is blocked because the momentum of the ship caused the tail end to pivot into the canal towards the opposite bank from where it ran aground? Or maybe just to facilitate refloating operations...

Like this?

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 300x169] [View Full Size image _x_]


If a picture is worth a thousand words, a good gif has to be worth a million.
 
RealDawgsWearPurple
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thanks for getting that song stuck in my head, subby.

/sincerely
//one of my favorites
///...and I wonder when I sing along with you...
 
DRTFA
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I'll wager a quanloom that Robin is happy since they named the ship after her sister instead of her.


Provider One bids three hundred quatloos for the container ship.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am guessing this ship gets moved a lot faster than most run aground ships do.

A ship partially sinks or runs aground, it normally takes months, if not years of legal battles to convince the owners they have a legal obligation to do something other than just leave it there.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: The canal at the point where it ran aground is 275 meters wide, and the vessel is 400 meters long - so I'm guessing traffic is blocked because the momentum of the ship caused the tail end to pivot into the canal towards the opposite bank from where it ran aground? Or maybe just to facilitate refloating operations...


img2.thejournal.ieView Full Size


Taken from: https://www.thejournal.ie/suez-canal-​b​locked-container-ship-5389882-Mar2021/​
 
xxmedium
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RealDawgsWearPurple: Thanks for getting that song stuck in my head, subby.

/sincerely
//one of my favorites
///...and I wonder when I sing along with you...


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

palelizard: NINEv2: The Irresponsible Captain: Slap it out with your giant hands.

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 634x470]

Bit of a stretch subs?

Wow, the guy from Blues Clues went hardcore.


It gets worse...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ooooo the Navy isn't going to sleep sound tonight.
 
g.fro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I'll wager a quanloom ...


I don't think we're supposed to use that word anymore.
 
BigMax
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's stuck like Flick to a flagpole.
 
