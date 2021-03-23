 Skip to content
 
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida man points laser at Church of Scientology security cameras, gets arrested on felony charge   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida, L. Ron Hubbard, Church of Scientology, Church of Scientology buildings, Robert Harris, Cult City Tour, Clearwater, Florida, City Council, church's various security cameras  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stop pointing lasers at shiat. They're not toys.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let me guess, Clearwater? You know Tom Cruise and John Travolta are just going to come in and fark your shiat up.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

edmo: Stop pointing lasers at shiat. They're not toys.


It's a free country pal. You sound just like those assholes with the airline that are always hassling me.
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now if Floriduh man had just worn a mask . . .
 
