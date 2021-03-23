 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Prevention Magazine)   Here's What You Can Do After You're Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19. Getting great 5G signal anywhere you go strangely absent   (prevention.com) divider line
65
    More: Obvious, Infectious disease, Vaccination, Vaccine, Immune system, Moderna vaccines, Epidemiology, Public health, low-risk people  
•       •       •

973 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2021 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
DRTFA, but I hope it's "Subby's Mom," because if it's not, well...too late.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jerk off on a bus absent as well, I see.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because your microchips are transmit-only.  Duh.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was able to upgrade to the newest version of Windows after connecting myself to my laptop via bluetooth.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my first shot yesterday and there's been a helicopter following me around ever since.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: DRTFA, but I hope it's "Subby's Mom," because if it's not, well...too late.


They don't make a vaccine for genital lobsters.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got mine today and I'm already getting better reception in parking garages and offices.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you hit up a gentleman's club? Asking for a friend
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get mine tomorrow. It will be nice not having to adjust the rabbit ears to watch TV.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd really like to know more about the risks of longterm organ damage and effects from asymptomatic and mild cases post-vaccination, but for now I'll just say that the first shot inserts a microchip and the second takes it out. So get your shots.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. asshole bleaching
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be silly. You only get 5G if you are on a new unlimited plan. They don't just grandfather people in.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Jerk off on a bus absent as well, I see.


This is precisely why they recommend we continue to wear our masks.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My post-vaccination life is identical to my pre-vaccination life.

/maybe I'll get some new curtains for the basement windows in celebration
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nothing has changed, because I am still in a dead-end job, I'm still surrounded by maskless cultists, I'm still cut off from the hobbies I like for geographic reasons to the point I'm thinking about giving them up entirely.  So no real return to "normal", unless "normal" means life is shiat.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Got my first shot yesterday and there's been a helicopter following me around ever since.


brightwalldarkroom.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Enjoy your favorite taco truck or Mexican restaurant?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I hate that I have to wear a mask after being vaccinated. They should issue a pin as you get your second shot.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: 1. asshole bleaching


Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes, i know. take it to the politics tab. i know and don't care because i think it's funny.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I get a good CW signal wherever I go, so I'm OK.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

daffy: I hate that I have to wear a mask after being vaccinated. They should issue a pin as you get your second shot.


It doesn't prevent you from being a transmission vector, just from getting it yourself.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dittybopper: I get a good CW signal wherever I go, so I'm OK.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


I thought they put those on your ankles?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Will I be able to play the piano?

That's strange because I couldn't play it before.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Got my first shot yesterday and there's been a helicopter following me around ever since.


After you get the second shot, the helos land.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Will I be able to play the piano?

That's strange because I couldn't play it before.


Worse, I'm fully Pfizered-up and now I *can't* play classical guitar!
 
12349876
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Getting my second shot next week and had an anxiety dream about going into a grocery store last night.  Haven't done it since March 14th, 2020.  All curbside since.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My tv now turns when I walk into my apt.  Very convenient.
 
phishrace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I got my first shot today and yes, I'll have a second cup of coffee.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll be able to buy Halloween candy, since it'll be October. *sigh*
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

daffy: I hate that I have to wear a mask after being vaccinated. They should issue a pin as you get your second shot.


Don't be daft, daffy.

/also, don't do what Donnie Don't does
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm getting my first dose Thursday. My mom is fully vaccinated and she's going to visit us next month. She's been so careful this whole time and now she can finally meet her grandson. I'm so glad she kept herself safe.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Reminder: You're considered "fully vaccinated" once it's been two weeks since your second dose in a two-dose series (like the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines),

Pfizer's literature says otherwise (one week after the 2nd dose)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: daffy: I hate that I have to wear a mask after being vaccinated. They should issue a pin as you get your second shot.

It doesn't prevent you from being a transmission vector, just from getting it yourself.


It probably does prevent spreading it almost as well as it prevents getting sick from it, we just haven't proven that yet.

Once it's proven, again, very likely, expect the guidance to change. There are already two studies that rather strongly support that conclusion, one from Scotland and one from Israel.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Pfizer's literature says otherwise (one week after the 2nd dose)


That literature isn't Pfizer's - indeed, it's third hand.
 
phedex
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

12349876: Getting my second shot next week and had an anxiety dream about going into a grocery store last night.  Haven't done it since March 14th, 2020.  All curbside since.


I'm not mad that i still elected to go to the store periodically (amazon fresh produce always farking sucks) and resume going to the gym as soon as they reopened in june last year.  I never caught the 'vid. as this year progresses, gotta make positive cahnges. My social skills have still taken a huge hit; I would absolutely love to find a date but like I said those pesky social skills are currently broken.  Maybe thats a good angle to take on the dating front; you're broken, im broken, lets see if we can fix this together.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sgygus: My post-vaccination life is identical to my pre-vaccination life.


Same here, except with more golf.

/ six days to go
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

daffy: I hate that I have to wear a mask after being vaccinated. They should issue a pin as you get your second shot.


That's because your dumb.
 
p51d007
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here's one to get the anti anything types going.

When they took the nose swab test, there were TINY nanobots that were on the end of the swabs.
They attach to your sinus membrane.  When you get the vaccine, it activates them and they burrow
into your brain.  Then, when you walk anywhere near a 5G cell phone tower, and or use a 5G phone,
they will send the coded signals to your brain to tell you what to do.
That should stir them up a bit.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

12349876: Getting my second shot next week and had an anxiety dream about going into a grocery store last night.  Haven't done it since March 14th, 2020.  All curbside since.


You're going to be unstoppable after a full year of eating expired food.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

12349876: Getting my second shot next week and had an anxiety dream about going into a grocery store last night.  Haven't done it since March 14th, 2020.  All curbside since.


Everybody has anxiety about going to the grocery store now.
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I got my first jab today and it is ok but bill gates voice is telling me to do stuff.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
5) Go to the reddest county and mingle with other unmasked people who haven't been vaccinated.   repeat as often as possible in other red counties.    it's a public service.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: Can you hit up a gentleman's club? Asking for a friend


While wearing a mask, yes.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Nothing has changed, because I am still in a dead-end job, I'm still surrounded by maskless cultists, I'm still cut off from the hobbies I like for geographic reasons to the point I'm thinking about giving them up entirely.  So no real return to "normal", unless "normal" means life is shiat.


Would recommend you look into relocation.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Kyle Butler: Pfizer's literature says otherwise (one week after the 2nd dose)

That literature isn't Pfizer's - indeed, it's third hand.


It says Source: Pfizer/BioNTech
 
meanmutton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

daffy: I hate that I have to wear a mask after being vaccinated. They should issue a pin as you get your second shot.


I must have missed something- is there a pin that prevents you from becoming an asymptomatic carrier? Because that would be awesome!

Side note, based on what happened during influenza season, masks in public should be mandatory every year from October to March.
 
12349876
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: 12349876: Getting my second shot next week and had an anxiety dream about going into a grocery store last night.  Haven't done it since March 14th, 2020.  All curbside since.

You're going to be unstoppable after a full year of eating expired food.


???

i never went more than 2 weeks between visits to the Kroger Curbside pickup and all the food has regular expiration dates.  And I still did a ton of fast food drive thrus and a bit of causal dining curbside pickup later on.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: 12349876: Getting my second shot next week and had an anxiety dream about going into a grocery store last night.  Haven't done it since March 14th, 2020.  All curbside since.

You're going to be unstoppable after a full year of eating expired food.


Huh?
 
bud jones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I Am Most Excited By The Fact That I Can Now Capitalize Every Word In A Sentence, Like Stupidmitter.
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.