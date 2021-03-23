 Skip to content
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you guys haven't bought an air fryer yet, they are pretty amazing.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tuxq: If you guys haven't bought an air fryer yet, they are pretty amazing.


If you have a convection oven, you effectively have a massive air fryer, which I just kind of realized.  It does make some really good tots.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tuxq: If you guys haven't bought an air fryer yet, they are pretty amazing.


yes they really are......like.....life changing
 
crackpancake
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

This stuff is amazing!!!  On fries, tots, in Chili,
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

crackpancake: tuxq: If you guys haven't bought an air fryer yet, they are pretty amazing.

yes they really are......like.....life changing


Your Fark handle, your comment, it's all coming together now.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

crackpancake: tuxq: If you guys haven't bought an air fryer yet, they are pretty amazing.

yes they really are......like.....life changing


I just discovered that I could make french bread pizzas in 3 minutes (@400F) last week. My weight-loss goals are so farked.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

crackpancake: [i5.walmartimages.com image 211x211]
This stuff is amazing!!!  On fries, tots, in Chili,


There's hotter versions, lower salt versions, no-salt ( potassium chloride) versions. Good stuff. I found out about it when I moved to Houston in late 90s. The Jack in the Box in my ... not whiteflighted neighborhood always had it out in dining room. I fell in like
 
mononymous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mybluemake: crackpancake: [i5.walmartimages.com image 211x211]
This stuff is amazing!!!  On fries, tots, in Chili,

There's hotter versions, lower salt versions, no-salt ( potassium chloride) versions. Good stuff. I found out about it when I moved to Houston in late 90s. The Jack in the Box in my ... not whiteflighted neighborhood always had it out in dining room. I fell in like


Correction: Make that my VERY WHITEFLIGHTED neighborhood
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do those cajun fries come with truffle butter?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mononymous: [Fark user image image 611x409]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
likwidflame
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tuxq: If you guys haven't bought an air fryer yet, they are pretty amazing.


If you guys don't own a deep fryer yet, you're missing out on the better version of whatever they air fry, and good like getting fish batter out of it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pringles had a cajun fries flavor for a limited time. It haunts my dreams.
 
jjwars1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

likwidflame: tuxq: If you guys haven't bought an air fryer yet, they are pretty amazing.

If you guys don't own a deep fryer yet, you're missing out on the better version of whatever they air fry, and good like getting fish batter out of it.


Yeah... that sucks. Just purchased an air fryer hoping to eat healthier chicken tendies. Didn't work so well. Anyone have a trick for a Ninja 10 in 1 XL Pro?
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
second date:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fireside68
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mybluemake: crackpancake: [i5.walmartimages.com image 211x211]
This stuff is amazing!!!  On fries, tots, in Chili,

There's hotter versions, lower salt versions, no-salt ( potassium chloride) versions. Good stuff. I found out about it when I moved to Houston in late 90s. The Jack in the Box in my ... not whiteflighted neighborhood always had it out in dining room. I fell in like


Y'all need to meet Slap Ya Mama.
 
fireside68
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Slightly related: Don't go hitting nobody's mamas. I'm not responsible for whatever happens if you do.
 
