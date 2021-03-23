 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Men say sex was better during the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked whether they thought their wives were satisfied, a tiny part of them said no   (nypost.com) divider line
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I mean... maybe I'm reading the numbers wrong but it sounds like a lot of these dudes are just having sex with other men.

NTTAWWT.

Hell, if this pandemic keeps going much longer I might have to give it a try.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lickly stories.

Maybe.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It was great for me because I was having sex.  It was not better for my wife because she couldn't go out and was stuck having sex with just me.
 
litespeed74
‘’ less than a minute ago  
For some reason my wife insisted I wear a mask all the time, even after the pandemic...hmmm
 
