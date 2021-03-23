 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Police find dead man at dollar store. Still seems like a bargain   (kiro7.com) divider line
31
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily, they have bullets at the dollar store.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very reasonable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems that "not a random shooting" is the best reassurance the police can give these days.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<--------------  Free dead man.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love dollar tree.  large bottles of soap and cleaners for one buck.  I give my nieces and nephews a dollar and I tell them they can get any item they want in the store.  i've never seen happier kids for a dollar.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily he didn't have to get dressed up like someone dying at Walmart.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he have dimes on the soles of his shoes?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my buddy tried the $1 cookies at a dollar tree. wow, months later he is still bitter and angry about the inedible cookies. good thing he didn't go down the Hit Man aisle.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't Dollar General, you'd think it would be a dollar but they sell those bodies at a higher price!

/The bodies are overworked, now former employees of Dollar General!
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY candidate, IMHO
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Did he have dimes on the soles of his shoes?


Empty as a pocket.
Empty as a pocket with nothing to lose.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The likes of Dollar General and Dollar Tree are going to learn - sooner or later - that opening a store in every slum and "produce island" is gonna earn them reputations as places where "bad shiat happens".
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: HOTY candidate, IMHO


But not a "Hotty" candidate.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: my buddy tried the $1 cookies at a dollar tree. wow, months later he is still bitter and angry about the inedible cookies. good thing he didn't go down the Hit Man aisle.


I don't recommend the tampons either. They don't seem as absorbent, strings  come off, and my family said the taste and texture wasn't so pleasant even with a nice vinaigrette.
 
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The human body has about 1 dollar of minerals in it. So it seems like a fair price.

Reference:
https://www.thoughtco.com/worth-of-yo​u​r-elements-3976054
 
Inaditch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: I love dollar tree.  large bottles of soap and cleaners for one buck.  I give my nieces and nephews a dollar and I tell them they can get any item they want in the store.  i've never seen happier kids for a dollar.


You've never been to the red light district in Thailand.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, but he's an off brand dead man....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guess he wasn't Keyser Soze:

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Thrakkorzog: The human body has about 1 dollar of minerals in it. So it seems like a fair price.

Reference:
https://www.thoughtco.com/worth-of-you​r-elements-3976054


"Thoughtco" was once known as "The Mining Company" (Yeah, I'm dating myself here...), so it's not surprising they think of human bodies as just a collection of elements.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kent is a very special place. On the cusp of redneck rural meets urban airport activities, throw in a handful of cardboard castle cul-de-sacs and an awesomely diverse population, you've got yourself the best damn McChevron in the PNW.

/Also home of the most innovative rocket surgeons in the world
//doesn't smell like Tacoma most of the time
///hair still also must be *this high* to enter east of 116th

//
 
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Dollar store?  Too expensive.  I'm goin'a 99-cent store."

/random overheard one-sided phone conversation
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Dead Man in a Dollar Store" is the name of my Cowboy/Goth operetta.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: "Dead Man in a Dollar Store" is the name of my Cowboy/Goth operetta.


That's gotta be the weakest lie you've uttered yet, William.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Bet it was 50 Cent on the come-up.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Billy Liar: "Dead Man in a Dollar Store" is the name of my Cowboy/Goth operetta.

That's gotta be the weakest lie you've uttered yet, William.


Well, yeah.  It's hardly an operetta.  Two and a half hours for the first act.  Have to look at tightening it up a bit.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you use everything, there's profit to be had. Nothing goes to waste.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Salmon: [Fark user image image 259x194]


Have had them, not too bad for a dollar.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
♫ i call that a bargain, the best i've ever haaad ♫
 
