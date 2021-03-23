 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Three killed in Russian bomber mishap after someone puts "Abby Normal" in the ejection seat controls   (thedrive.com) divider line
35
    More: Scary, Russia, Russian Air Force, B-52 Stratofortress, Bomber, Accident, Regiment, Military aircraft, Tupolev Tu-22M  
•       •       •

1054 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2021 at 3:50 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the three crew members were killed since there was insufficient height to safely deploy the parachutes after ejection.

Cheap ass Russians don't have 0/0 ejection seats?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are those Concordes?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oof, that really sucks
 
PunGent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
First question will be 1) were they drunk?

If so, HOW drunk?

Every-day Russian drunk, or REALLY hammered?

/at least it was probably quick
 
6nome
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In Soviet bomber, base kill YOU.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Are those Concordes?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tupolev​_​Tu-22M

And Russians had the Tu-144, which came out like a month before the Concorde.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Поговори со мной Гусь

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: the three crew members were killed since there was insufficient height to safely deploy the parachutes after ejection.

Cheap ass Russians don't have 0/0 ejection seats?


Tr0mBoNe: the three crew members were killed since there was insufficient height to safely deploy the parachutes after ejection.

Cheap ass Russians don't have 0/0 ejection seats?


Considering something went wrong enough for this to happen in the first place, who says that was working at all properly either?
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Cheap ass Russians don't have 0/0 ejection seats?


Those are pretty old birds.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Backfire"?  Lol, who is in charge of naming Russian planes?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: the three crew members were killed since there was insufficient height to safely deploy the parachutes after ejection.

Cheap ass Russians don't have 0/0 ejection seats?


TFA says "modern combat aircraft have zero/zero seats".  Not so modern 4 man jet can carry nukes but wasn't.  Great.
 
K-jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mustn't have thought in Russian.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: waxbeans: Are those Concordes?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tupolev_​Tu-22M

And Russians had the Tu-144, which came out like a month before the Concorde.


And could not do mach cruise without full burners so useless as a supersonic transport.  A scam demo piece rushed to production before the design could be perfected.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They would have liked to have seen Montana.
 
Snort
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Start the engines and get ejected?  This is a mafia hit.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: "Backfire"?  Lol, who is in charge of naming Russian planes?


That's a NATO codename for the aircraft.  B for bomber, F for fighter. Bear, Badger Backfire, Fishbed, Flogger, Fulcrum.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Dr Jack Badofsky: "Backfire"?  Lol, who is in charge of naming Russian planes?

That's a NATO codename for the aircraft.  B for bomber, F for fighter. Bear, Badger Backfire, Fishbed, Flogger, Fulcrum.


H for helicopter.

HIND, HIP, etc
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: "Backfire"?  Lol, who is in charge of naming Russian planes?


Came here specifically to ask about the name, that's crazy as hell.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*sees the answer, thanks*
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Dr Jack Badofsky: "Backfire"?  Lol, who is in charge of naming Russian planes?

Came here specifically to ask about the name, that's crazy as hell.


NATO.

The names are meant to be easily recognizable over a radio and thats about it.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This kind of accident occasionally happened to us too. As a young lad in the Air Force, I heard about a couple of accidental ejections, some while still inside the hangar. Apparently, all you had to do was forget to insert the safety pins before moving around the cockpit.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

little big man: Поговори со мной Гусь

[Fark user image 478x726]


I laughed out loud on a call with a vendor & a client while not muted.... - TX!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: "Backfire"?  Lol, who is in charge of naming Russian planes?


NATO code words, not the Russian names.  It's predecessor, the Tu-22, was called the Bullshot or the Blinder by NATO, while the Russians called it the Awl.  Kinda like how the Mitsubishi G4M bomber was called the Cigar by Japanese pilots but the Betty by American pilots.  Someone in a reconnaissance airplane can call out "Four Betties coming in at such-and-such coordinates" on a radio a lot easier than trying to remember the proper model numbers.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: "Backfire"?  Lol, who is in charge of naming Russian planes?


NATO
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: lindalouwho: Dr Jack Badofsky: "Backfire"?  Lol, who is in charge of naming Russian planes?

Came here specifically to ask about the name, that's crazy as hell.

NATO.

The names are meant to be easily recognizable over a radio and thats about it.


And to identify and shame aircraft that are still prop-driven by only giving them one syllable.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: the three crew members were killed since there was insufficient height to safely deploy the parachutes after ejection.

Cheap ass Russians don't have 0/0 ejection seats?


They didn't have the belts fastened yet. Seats ejected, but not so good at staying with where the parachute went.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Tr0mBoNe: the three crew members were killed since there was insufficient height to safely deploy the parachutes after ejection.

Cheap ass Russians don't have 0/0 ejection seats?

TFA says "modern combat aircraft have zero/zero seats".  Not so modern 4 man jet can carry nukes but wasn't.  Great.


Article says the Backfire ejection seats need a minimum forward speed of 80 0 miles per hour for safe ejection at altitudes below 200 feet.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: They didn't have the belts fastened yet.


Ohhhhh  FFFFFFUUUUUUUUUU
 
kbronsito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: The names are meant to be easily recognizable over a radio and thats about it.


And to identify and shame aircraft that are still prop-driven by only giving them one syllable.


Its not strictly necessary to build new bombers if you've already massively upgraded the anti-ship missiles theyre designed to carry.

We still use the B-52.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Has anyone mentioned that NATO is responsible for naming the plane Backfire?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hobnail: Has anyone mentioned that NATO is responsible for naming the plane Backfire?


Hey, man, I had no idea, so I asked!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: BigNumber12: The names are meant to be easily recognizable over a radio and thats about it.


And to identify and shame aircraft that are still prop-driven by only giving them one syllable.

Its not strictly necessary to build new bombers if you've already massively upgraded the anti-ship missiles theyre designed to carry.

We still use the B-52.


The difference is that the Russians don't hear our B-52s when they fire up their engines in Louisiana.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.