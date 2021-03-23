 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Guess Fox will call this one a "Terrorist"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looked white enough to be arrested, not killed though.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who are mentally ill can do horrible things, something we refuse to even acknowledge in this country. If his brother's assessment is correct and he had gotten the help he needed in high school those 10 people would still walking around today.

Now can we talk about dealing with our bullying problem and treating mental illness?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to believe someone with that big of a bald spot is only 21 years old.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jackal_N: People who are mentally ill can do horrible things, something we refuse to even acknowledge in this country. If his brother's assessment is correct and he had gotten the help he needed in high school those 10 people would still walking around today.

Now can we talk about dealing with our bullying problem and treating mental illness?


And the fact it was easy for him to get a gun despite being a paranoid twit
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: It's hard to believe someone with that big of a bald spot is only 21 years old.


I might be seeing a trend  . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pacified
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mentally disturbed women are doing what? Maybe they are more in to suicide? I dunno. fark this world
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A terrorist to style and healthy eating maybe.
 
Abox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: It's hard to believe someone with that big of a bald spot is only 21 years old.


Maybe that contributed to his anger.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Look, we all have a bad day. That doesn't make someone a terro....wait, what's his name?...farking terrorist.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Alissa said, admitting that he believes his brother is mentally ill.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh fun.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: People who are mentally ill can do horrible things, something we refuse to even acknowledge in this country. If his brother's assessment is correct and he had gotten the help he needed in high school those 10 people would still walking around today.

Now can we talk about dealing with our bullying problem and treating mental illness?


Yeah, 21 with a history of paranoid delusions. But you can't force him to seek treatment.

And the fact it was easy for him to get a gun despite being a paranoid twit

HIPPA is a thing, yeah? Gun retailers aren't mind readers. If the FBI clears the 4473 you make the sale.
 
sick_of_it
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The upcomming non-stop flood of GQP yelling "mooslim terrest" will at least get the 'border crisis' BS off the front page, so we have that.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fox News will now ask why Joe Biden won't condemn this act as Islamic Terrorism before we get any facts together about his motivation (which based on the preliminary information, seems to be a lack of mental health treatment for his craziness), then they will say "Now is the time to track Muslims and maybe think about puttingg them into camps to make sure they aren't planning everything." and start claiming "This would have never happened if Trump was still president."
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Cyberluddite: It's hard to believe someone with that big of a bald spot is only 21 years old.

I might be seeing a trend  . . .

[Fark user image 850x566]


He looks like a guy who steals womens panties out of changing rooms at Sears.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: People who are mentally ill can do horrible things, something we refuse to even acknowledge in this country. If his brother's assessment is correct and he had gotten the help he needed in high school those 10 people would still walking around today.

Now can we talk about dealing with our bullying problem and treating mental illness?


I'll never forget after the Aurora theater shootings, some RWNJ said the shooter would have "thought twice" if the theater patrons had been allowed to have guns and had them on themselves. No, dipshiat, dangerously mentally ill people aren't thinking at all!
 
zgrizz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa"

Only an idiot would not.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sick_of_it: The upcomming non-stop flood of GQP yelling "mooslim terrest" will at least get the 'border crisis' BS off the front page, so we have that.


Nah. They'll just "remind" everyone about how ISIS infiltrated the "caravan" a couple of years ago. This dude was a scout for the ISIS hoard on the southern border, dontcha know.

/That'll preach to the GQP
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is Allah big misunderstanding.
 
cleek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: People who are mentally ill can do horrible things, something we refuse to even acknowledge in this country. If his brother's assessment is correct and he had gotten the help he needed in high school those 10 people would still walking around today.

Now can we talk about dealing with our bullying problem and treating mental illness?


no, it's too soon
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zgrizz: "Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa"

Only an idiot would not.


Would not what?
Do it in a boat?
Do it with a goat?
Make yourself clear.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: This is Allah big misunderstanding.


User name, um, checks out?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So he's not just a "sex addict"?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is he sucking in his paunch in the normal pictures, or did he somehow gain a 50 lbs beer belly inside the supermarket?
 
king of vegas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Jackal_N: People who are mentally ill can do horrible things, something we refuse to even acknowledge in this country. If his brother's assessment is correct and he had gotten the help he needed in high school those 10 people would still walking around today.

Now can we talk about dealing with our bullying problem and treating mental illness?

Yeah, 21 with a history of paranoid delusions. But you can't force him to seek treatment.

And the fact it was easy for him to get a gun despite being a paranoid twit

HIPPA is a thing, yeah? Gun retailers aren't mind readers. If the FBI clears the 4473 you make the sale.


*whoosh*
 
king of vegas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The fact is that religion is part of the reason for the terrorism it just happens that most of the nutcase shooters in America are Christian nuts and therefore religion isn't viewed as a factor by the common clay.
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
White Muslims. The next reliable victims group for Democrats.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least the PR person didn't paint this guy as "having a bad day" like that jagoff in Atlanta.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sadly, Fox News will try to work the radical Islam story, and not the man with serious mental issues side of things.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: TommyDeuce: Cyberluddite: It's hard to believe someone with that big of a bald spot is only 21 years old.

I might be seeing a trend  . . .

[Fark user image 850x566]

He looks like a guy who steals womens panties out of changing rooms at Sears.


Hey, don't kink shame!
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Religious/racial/political fanaticism and mental illness are not mutually exclusive - and indeed, tend to augment and reinforce each other.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abox: Cyberluddite: It's hard to believe someone with that big of a bald spot is only 21 years old.

Maybe that contributed to his anger.


At 21 years old, he's balding, fat, a loner, and has an Ay-rab Moose-Limb name.  Definitely not hard to believe that he was the subject of bullying in school.  Probably identifies as an "incel" too.

Combine that with his apparent delusional paranoia, he's just the kind of guy everyone thinks should be able to walk into a store and buy an AR-15, right?  Because Murrica!
 
Avigdore
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Fox News will now ask why Joe Biden won't condemn this act as Islamic Terrorism before we get any facts together about his motivation (which based on the preliminary information, seems to be a lack of mental health treatment for his craziness), then they will say "Now is the time to track Muslims and maybe think about puttingg them into camps to make sure they aren't planning everything." and start claiming "This would have never happened if Trump was still president."


You're right.  We really should wait to determine motivation in tragedies like Atlanta and Boulder.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: It's hard to believe someone with that big of a bald spot is only 21 years old.


Some farker yesterday called him "Second amendment George Constanta" and I about fell out of my chair. Kinda surprised by his age.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pacified: Mentally disturbed women are doing what?


slowly poisoning or driving into the lake
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: People who are mentally ill can do horrible things, something we refuse to even acknowledge in this country. If his brother's assessment is correct and he had gotten the help he needed in high school those 10 people would still walking around today.

Now can we talk about dealing with our bullying problem and treating mental illness?


Bullying has been around for a long, long time, and by my impression was much more tolerated 50 years ago. Yet these shootings happen far more often than ever before.

I'm not arguing that bullying isn't bad, but I'm not convinced it has anything to do with the problem of a culture that worships not just firearms but GUNS GUNS GUNS.
 
inner ted
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

zgrizz: "Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa"

Only an idiot would not.


Stupid people don't judge people by their actions
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He's not?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yep, with a name like that he just lost the GQP crowd.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Cyberluddite: It's hard to believe someone with that big of a bald spot is only 21 years old.

Some farker yesterday called him "Second amendment George Constanta" and I about fell out of my chair. Kinda surprised by his age.


I saw that comment as well and had the same reaction.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

8 inches: He's not?


No, he's just a sex addict.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jso2897: zgrizz: "Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa"

Only an idiot would not.

Would not what?
Do it in a boat?
Do it with a goat?
Make yourself clear.


I took it he was referencing the headline?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
...he is twenty-one?  Damn.
 
inner ted
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hmm
Not as clear as "fark off racist trash"

I was trying to be too clever
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So ... at least one arrest/conviction for assault. Possible mental illness. Good thing we allowed that guy to get a gun. Clearly there's nothing that could have stopped this.  *eyeroll*

But, yes. Cue the Fox News 'terrorist' designation in 3, 2 1....
 
mudesi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: People who are mentally ill can do horrible things, something we refuse to even acknowledge in this country. If his brother's assessment is correct and he had gotten the help he needed in high school those 10 people would still walking around today.

Now can we talk about dealing with our bullying problem and treating mental illness?


No.  Talk about the fact that you can buy a gun like you're buying eggs and milk.

It's the gun laws.  Talk about it.

Actually, scratch that.  Enough talk.  DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT.

Or not.

Fark America.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pacified: Mentally disturbed women are doing what? Maybe they are more in to suicide? I dunno. fark this world


For starters, society is less likely to see mentally ill women as a threat to anyone but to themselves or their children. How many times do we hear that a crazy or psycho woman can be hot or fun in the sack? Compare that to men who act the same way who are then labeled as creepy instead.

Also women, on average, also tend to 'personalize' the same actions more than a male with the same condition would, thus taking out violence only on someone they believe they know. (Delusions could make them think random stranger is Aunt Jane who judged her in 1985, so not always the case) Justice, revenge, solving a problem by removing a specific person. Less likely by gun- rather by more than a couple shots of a gun anyhow, because it tends to be important for the targeted victim to see whatever issue is bothering the perpatrator.

Men with the same conditions are more likely to try to remove that personal aspect, desensitize, thus be more random. To not know who they are killing. To punish a system instead of a person. And guns are quick, split second things- there is a point to that, to remove the issue quickly. It's not about the victims seeing the error of their ways.

There are exceptions, of course. Either gender is capable of hurting someone that they believe would in turn 'punish' someone else, like their ex's children. Then you have the issue of which mental issues could be the problem or if its more a personality disorder. Add in getting the right treatment, meds or just getting a sociopathic serial killer under thumb before they do something- and imploring said person to stick with treatments (often the meds are worse than the illnesses from the POV of the person with it)  are all issues, but especially if you are poor.

/seven years was a psych nurse
//saw all kinds
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Life ain't easy for a boy named Sue Alissa.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: So ... at least one arrest/conviction for assault. Possible mental illness. Good thing we allowed that guy to get a gun. Clearly there's nothing that could have stopped this.  *eyeroll*

But, yes. Cue the Fox News 'terrorist' designation in 3, 2 1....


The right wing is already starting on this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
