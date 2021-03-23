 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2 hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from New Model Army, The Specials, OMD, The Bolshoi, and General Public. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like pastFORWARD #202. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
37
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good afternoon, dj awesomesauce
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultraluzer: good afternoon, dj awesomesauce


oh, there's another dj in the house?
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately heading to the dentist now and so will miss the entire show.

Don't dance too hard, everyone!
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
New Model Army... sort of thought they would compete with U2 at the time, but I was wrong.
51st state was a great song
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: good afternoon, dj awesomesauce


Hey, you stole my line!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Please, Please, Please let it be my all time favorite General Public jam:

Burning Bright
Youtube 74lkdnS1fl4
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Please, Please, Please let it be my all time favorite General Public jam:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/74lkdnS1​fl4]


it will NOT be that track, as we played that last time (and the time before). do you know the story behind the song? dave shared it with us (for reals).
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: good afternoon, dj awesomesauce

oh, there's another dj in the house?


Yes :p
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: ultraluzer: good afternoon, dj awesomesauce

Hey, you stole my line!


You were correct to identify that the name suited him, but I hardly think this means only you can use it.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: Please, Please, Please let it be my all time favorite General Public jam:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/74lkdnS1​fl4]

it will NOT be that track, as we played that last time (and the time before). do you know the story behind the song? dave shared it with us (for reals).


Sure it's an amazing story.

Back in 1986, I spent the night in Boston waiting on a flight with Elvis Costello, Glenn Tilbrook and Jools Holland. The best night of my life.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hello all.
Just finished scraping paint out from under my fingernails.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Listening attentively...to something about redistricting maps.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thank you Commissioner, now ON WITH THE SHOW!!!!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Just finished scraping paint out from under my fingernails.


Well aren't you having all the fun!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good, I get a chance to sit and listen for a bit today
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Hello all.
Just finished scraping paint out from under my fingernails.

Well aren't you having all the fun!


I am so rock n roll :o)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Just finished scraping paint out from under my fingernails.


You're supposed to paint the tops.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
nice start
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
here. we. gooo....
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: NeoMoxie: ultraluzer: good afternoon, dj awesomesauce

Hey, you stole my line!

You were correct to identify that the name suited him, but I hardly think this means only you can use it.


Haha, jk! I claim no exclusive rights...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: nice start


yeah? well, you know, that's just like uh, your opinion, man.

ohhhh you mean the song.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
70's hall pass being pulled out early this week.
Nice choice too
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm currently in FB jail lol. Sarcasm doesn't translate well to bots.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm currently in FB jail lol. Sarcasm doesn't translate well to bots.


I'm a farcebook denier.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Slits!!! I know where their drummer ended up :p
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm pretty amazed you haven't played this Slits cover before.
That isn't a bass. It's thunder
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: I'm currently in FB jail lol. Sarcasm doesn't translate well to bots.

I'm a farcebook denier.


That's because you're smarter than I am. (Not sarcasm)
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Slits - I Heard It Through The Grapevine
Youtube IQxvo_9DEqY
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pista: I'm pretty amazed you haven't played this Slits cover before.
That isn't a bass. It's thunder


tbh, the only reason i hadn't is because i thought i already had and i don't usually do repeats on this segment. but it must have been one of the shows that got binned early pandemic, because i couldn't find it in my notes anywheres.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm currently in FB jail lol. Sarcasm doesn't translate well to bots.


well that's what you get for talking to a bot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: I'm currently in FB jail lol. Sarcasm doesn't translate well to bots.

I'm a farcebook denier.

That's because you're smarter than I am. (Not sarcasm)


Funnily enough, I'm the admin for the page my The Cure forum has & I haven't got a freakin clue how any of it works.
I can just about post a thing with an image alongside & that's about it.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
pittsburghmagazine.comView Full Size
 
