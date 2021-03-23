 Skip to content
(Salt Lake Tribune)   James Huntsman sues LDS church to recover millions in tithing. Church says tithing is voluntary. Guess those year end meetings with church officials to square up your 10% "donation" based on your annual income is voluntary too?   (sltrib.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, City Creek Center, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Pleading, Salt Lake City, Charitable organization, federal lawsuit, James Huntsman, Utah  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, fark the LDS. Murdering rapist paedophile f*cks.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.  You can square your ledger, or you can be be shunned and cut off from your entire community, friends, family and the church you've been indoctrinated to believe is your only hope of salvation.  Your choice, completely voluntary.

puffy999: Also, fark the LDS. Murdering rapist paedophile f*cks.


"Murdering rapist paedophile f*cks" isn't exactly unique to the Mormons.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allow me to upset people again.

Fark this religion, and fark all religions
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "Murdering rapist paedophile f*cks" isn't exactly unique to the Mormons


Yeah but unlike most religions, we can document how evil their founders.actually were.

And these guys actually leave paper trails! Geez the Catholics got wise to that a thousand years ago...
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sound like they no longer need their tax exemption.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't sound like a good defense against claims of fraud.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are profits from the Church business ventures are ever diverted back into the church charitable and proselytizing activities? Who benefits from the success of these businesses? Like who gets dividends or salaries from these activities and were these individuals involved in lying to the membership about where their donations were going?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wasn't aware that it was compulsory to be a member of any religious group.

I'm an atheist, tax the churches I say. However, this is silly.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"voluntary" but required to advance in the church and go to the temple.
My whole family is mormon.
Most won't talk to me any more because "I ask tricky questions which test their faith" (literally)
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lets see which dies out first, Scientology of Mormonism.

Mormonism has the numbers but Scientology has the concentrated weapons grade batshiat.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I forgot that membership of the LDS church was mandatory. A private group can have rules of membership and fees associated with it for membership.  Perhaps you should seek another organization to join that doesn't have the fee structure although that may mean giving up your magic underwear and risk eternal damnation under their rules if you believe that sort of thing.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope:

"Murdering rapist paedophile f*cks" isn't exactly unique to the Mormons.

For example, it's the name of my death metal Gary Glitter tribute band.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't starting a business to employ members of the church be considered charitable work? Especially with some of the life-skills kids are leaving high school having learned.

It probably took some cash, a little salve, and a lot of army to start a troop of bell ringers who are willing to stand outside in December.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the surprise? Cults make you give them your money.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't which followers of a demonstrable fraud are dumber, Mormons or Scientologists.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes.  You can square your ledger, or you can be be shunned and cut off from your entire community, friends, family and the church you've been indoctrinated to believe is your only hope of salvation.  Your choice, completely voluntary.

puffy999: Also, fark the LDS. Murdering rapist paedophile f*cks.

"Murdering rapist paedophile f*cks" isn't exactly unique to the Mormons.


Interesting how similar this is to Scientology squeezing members for as much as they can, to keep them 'advancing', under the threat of completely cutting them off from family and connections.

Tax them all.
 
inelegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes.  You can square your ledger, or you can be be shunned and cut off from your entire community, friends, family and the church you've been indoctrinated to believe is your only hope of salvation.  Your choice, completely voluntary.


Not for not, but I think you are confusing Jehova's Witnesses in this statement...

I've known ex-mormons and they don't have that issue. Jehova's Witnesses on the other hand do. First you are "marked" as a warning and if you continue doing what they don't like you doing, then you are "disfellowshipped". If you are disfellowshipped, everyone you know, including your family, is required to cut all communication with you immediately, you are expelled from the community and your home with nothing and no lifeline or safety net. This includes if you are a minor who was caught being gay which is grounds for immediate disfellowship. I worked with someone who spent 2 years as a homeless minor because they were gay and was disfellowed. Their parents removed all record of their existence and even said they only had 2 children after that.

I've never heard anything about that from the Mormon community...
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't someone think of our $piritual ROI?

#JESUSSTONKS
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you voluntarily give money to an organization built around an omnipotent deity who could, if She wanted, just magic money into existence, then you're a special kind of stupid. It would be like donating money to a self-proclaimed billionaire who wants to run for office, only stupider.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilplatinum: I can't which followers of a demonstrable fraud are dumber, Mormons or Scientologists.


Scientologists. Definitely scientologists
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: They sound like they no longer need their tax exemption.


LDS should have lost their tax exempt status when they meddled in California ballot measures years ago.  Religious tax exemptions specifically ban all political activity and they clearly violated that ban.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee ,how bold of you to upset me with something new. Religious groups are not good! I am shocked!
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who thinks that the CareBear Nazis are not ALL ABOUT their monthly protection money has simply not been paying attention.  It's the whole reason for the grift.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kokomo61: Tax them all.


This. And when they ask how much, say, "All. We'll take it all. You've gotten away with this for far too long, and you owe interest."
 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Benevolent Misanthrope: "Murdering rapist paedophile f*cks" isn't exactly unique to the Mormons

Yeah but unlike most religions, we can document how evil their founders.actually were.

And these guys actually leave paper trails! Geez the Catholics got wise to that a thousand years ago...


I mean the Vatican Archives are sealed to most. I wager its a few relics and thousands upon thousands of "oops, sorry we diddled your kids" receipts. Maybe a few IOU's for some light genocide.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a networking tax.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's bad people on both sides. I don't care, do you?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: lilplatinum: I can't which followers of a demonstrable fraud are dumber, Mormons or Scientologists.

Scientologists. Definitely scientologists


Really????

"You may have alien ghosts in your blood" is dumber than "I have invisible stones in my hat that I can only read let alone see, left there by when Jesus came to America in the Bronze Age that say I get to blow loads in your wife"?
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's entirely possible that volunteering is mandatory.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter if Huntsman wins or loses - the LDS Church has lost, because now everyone knows that they're not only self-sufficient, but wealthy, and no longer require charitable contributions.

"And there is nothing in the tax law that prevents churches from accumulating wealth."

The whole point of a charitable contribution to a church was to ensure that a church could be sustained and that whatever good works it does could continue. It's also why churches are tax-exempt - they're expected to be sustained by their members and have little to no income on their own, except as an adjunct to sustain the church & continue its good works.

As that's assured through the huge goddamned business arrangements and billions in reserve this church now has, there's no point in contributing to the LDS Church any more. They're good to go, and they just told us how they feel about the legality, if not the morality, of a wealthy church.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: They sound like they no longer need their tax exemption.


They're welcome to keep it; it sounds like they no longer need charitable contributions, as they're clearly no longer a farking charity.
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: I wasn't aware that it was compulsory to be a member of any religious group.

I'm an atheist, tax the churches I say. However, this is silly.


What's voluntary got to do with fraud? The guy clearly was happy to voluntarily pay as long as he thought the money was going to where he was being told it was going to. Now it's been revealed it was a lie, he would like a refund because he wouldn't have volunteered had they been honest. It's all crazy religious nonsense, but fraud is fraud.
 
Gratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes.  You can square your ledger, or you can be be shunned and cut off from your entire community, friends, family and the church you've been indoctrinated to believe is your only hope of salvation.  Your choice, completely voluntary.


Um...wat?

I grew up Mormon (haven't been in 20+ years) and my entire extended family is LDS.  Many of them (including Mrs. Gratch) often go years without paying any tithing.  It does absolutely nothing to affect their status in either the church or the community.

There are certain things they can't do if they don't pay (like attend the LDS Temple), but they're not "shunned" in any way if they don't pay it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: "voluntary" but required to advance in the church and go to the temple.
My whole family is mormon.
Most won't talk to me any more because "I ask tricky questions which test their faith" (literally)


As I said to my brother's horrible but super religious wife when see said she didn't like to talk about religion with me because I "made her question her faith."
I don't have that power. If just talking to me makes you question your faith, that's on you.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Gubbo: lilplatinum: I can't which followers of a demonstrable fraud are dumber, Mormons or Scientologists.

Scientologists. Definitely scientologists

Really????

"You may have alien ghosts in your blood" is dumber than "I have invisible stones in my hat that I can only read let alone see, left there by when Jesus came to America in the Bronze Age that say I get to blow loads in your wife"?


Yes. Scientologists are dumber. They have an even more recent and even better documented inventor of their "religion"

And they are victims of a bigger fraud with constantly being sold scams.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I wasn't aware that it was compulsory to be a member of any religious group.

I'm an atheist, tax the churches I say. However, this is silly.


Hereditary religion.  Most people can't choose their religious beliefs until they move out of their parents' house.
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How they gonna build this without the tithes?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Behind the scenes, however, rather than using tithing funds for the promised purposes, the LDS Corporation secretly lined its own pockets by using the funds to develop a multibillion-dollar commercial real estate and insurance empire that had nothing to do with charity,"

Frankly, I'd be shocked (and pleased as punch) if this wasn't the case... but, sadly, it's pretty much par for the course. The LDS just seems to have kept it quiet longer than most.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes.  You can square your ledger, or you can be be shunned and cut off from your entire community, friends, family and the church you've been indoctrinated to believe is your only hope of salvation.  Your choice, completely voluntary.

Not for not, but I think you are confusing Jehova's Witnesses in this statement...

I've known ex-mormons and they don't have that issue. Jehova's Witnesses on the other hand do. First you are "marked" as a warning and if you continue doing what they don't like you doing, then you are "disfellowshipped". If you are disfellowshipped, everyone you know, including your family, is required to cut all communication with you immediately, you are expelled from the community and your home with nothing and no lifeline or safety net. This includes if you are a minor who was caught being gay which is grounds for immediate disfellowship. I worked with someone who spent 2 years as a homeless minor because they were gay and was disfellowed. Their parents removed all record of their existence and even said they only had 2 children after that.

I've never heard anything about that from the Mormon community...


It happens a lot in Mormonism, but it really depends on how toxic and nutty your family was to gegon with.

I know one family, son is in prison for being a rapist d-bag.  Says he still prays and reads church materials so the family is all good with him.

One of their daughters left, and they pretend she is dead.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: If you voluntarily give money to an organization built around an omnipotent deity who could, if She wanted, just magic money into existence, then you're a special kind of stupid. It would be like donating money to a self-proclaimed billionaire who wants to run for office, only stupider.


What they used to tell us, when I was a child raised in Mormonisn, was that God could spout temples into existence, but he wants to teach us sacrifice.

Personally I feel like I do not need to take life lessons from a being who could supposedly end childhood cancer, but chooses not to.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: "voluntary" but required to advance in the church and go to the temple.
My whole family is mormon.
Most won't talk to me any more because "I ask tricky questions which test their faith" (literally)


Hmmm...if your faith can't stand testing, should it really be your faith?

// just asking questions, here...
// :-)
 
Klyukva
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes.  You can square your ledger, or you can be be shunned and cut off from your entire community, friends, family and the church you've been indoctrinated to believe is your only hope of salvation.  Your choice, completely voluntary.


If you don't pay your tithe you probably won't get a "temple recommend" that allows you to enter one of the ~200 Mormon temples in the world where special ceremonies are held but you don't face "shunning" in the sense of being excluded from worship services in the meetinghouse or other Mormons being encouraged to cut off contact with you. The Mormons also don't teach that Mormons in less-than-perfect standing go to hell or anything like that. They won't get the best possible afterlife but will still get a favorable one. The main consequence of not having a temple pass is that you can't participate in or witness a Mormon "sealing" ceremony. Mormons are allowed to get married outside temples and such marriages are considered valid but are considered to end when either of the parties dies and so have no bearing on the afterlife.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Creidiki: Lets see which dies out first, Scientology of Mormonism.

Mormonism has the numbers but Scientology has the concentrated weapons grade batshiat.


Guru Meditation: How they gonna build this without the tithes?

[Fark user image 850x403]


The most believable thing about the Expanse was that in 500 years the Mormons will be evangelizing in space and building spaceships to carry their message to neighboring stars.  For as crazy and controlling as their religion is, Mormons are really good at marketing.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yes.  You can square your ledger, or you can be be shunned and cut off from your entire community, friends, family and the church you've been indoctrinated to believe is your only hope of salvation.  Your choice, completely voluntary.

If you don't pay your tithe you probably won't get a "temple recommend" that allows you to enter one of the ~200 Mormon temples in the world where special ceremonies are held but you don't face "shunning" in the sense of being excluded from worship services in the meetinghouse or other Mormons being encouraged to cut off contact with you. The Mormons also don't teach that Mormons in less-than-perfect standing go to hell or anything like that. They won't get the best possible afterlife but will still get a favorable one. The main consequence of not having a temple pass is that you can't participate in or witness a Mormon "sealing" ceremony. Mormons are allowed to get married outside temples and such marriages are considered valid but are considered to end when either of the parties dies and so have no bearing on the afterlife.


Jeezy Creezy I think Joseph Smith stole that from the Freemasons.  Can't visit lodges if one is suspended for non-payment of dues.  Be in good standing, and a Mason can visit any regular lodge worldwide.
 
Whiskey Dharma [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Serious question: what would happen if you joined the LDS but then refused to tithe, stating instead that you were directly supporting Mormon missionaries abroad with your 10%, and had receipts?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I wasn't aware that it was compulsory to be a member of any religious group.

I'm an atheist, tax the churches I say. However, this is silly.


You should see what Jews pay for a bar/bat mitzvah.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I worked for a now-defunct large finance company that financed the lease of copiers for LDS 'corporate', and all of their churches. I spent months trying to reconcile their portfolio, going back and forth with them on the hundreds of thousands they owed.

Their corporate billing danced around any sort of proof we had that they owed X or Y, demanding this or that as proof.

I took a new position w/in the company before anything was accomplished, but I'm fairly certain they never paid, and the entire portfolio was a write off.

F*ck the LDS church.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Allow me to upset people again.

Fark this religion, and fark all religions


"I'll drink to that" - Dionysus
 
