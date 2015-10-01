 Skip to content
 
(Montana Standard)   Ah...springtime in the Rockies. The snow's receding, the flowers are blooming, the white supremacists are making their pagan sacrifices to Wotan   (mtstandard.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image


WOTAN?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wtf is the matter with people?

@ wtf is the matter with that webpage?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 850x443]

WOTAN?


Looks like an IBM 360 running jesII
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 850x443]

WOTAN?


That's nice an all but it's not this....
snopes.com
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Wotan klan ain't nothing to fark with.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 850x443]

WOTAN?

That's nice an all but it's not this....
[snopes.com image 800x514]


It's been quite awhile since I've seen the Fark hosting server.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why am I reading this on Tuesday.  Wednesday is Odin, Wotan, Hump day. Or is that WHO day, HOW day?
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 850x443]

WOTAN?


Beat me to it! Not leaving disappointed.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Interesting. I've always got a racist vibe from pagans.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user image


That does not end well...
 
whr21
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cultural appropriation?
It's not just for soy-boy cuckflakes anymore.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Wow, this line up other than up sucks
 
yequalsy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is there nothing these fark wits don't try to fark up. Assholes.

/loves Wagner
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thats no how you  Viking, you racist shiat.

THIS IS HOW YOU DO IT
Fark user image


Fark user image

scontent.fluk1-1.fna.fbcdn.net
 
whidbey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Christ what a bunch of dipshiats.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Interesting. I've always got a racist vibe from pagans.


Fark user image


Some segments of the American Pagan community. Yes. But it's a small subset, and shares more in common with Christian White Nationalists than most other Pagans. Blood and Soil tends to do that sort of thing.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

[Fark user image image 425x600]

Wow, this line up other than up sucks


One of the bands needs to be Happy Kitten Party, with a balloon font. Of course, they will be the most norse death metal band there.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Somacandra: waxbeans: Interesting. I've always got a racist vibe from pagans.

[Fark user image image 300x457]

Some segments of the American Pagan community. Yes. But it's a small subset, and shares more in common with Christian White Nationalists than most other Pagans. Blood and Soil tends to do that sort of thing.


Thank you.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Could be worse.
Fark user image
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At first glance, I thought he was peeling skin from his forehead - Hellraiser stye.

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com
 
mike_d85
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If they worship Odin why is the symbol on the banner Mjolnir instead of the Valknut or the Cross of Wotan (though I guess people would think they were cross hairs)? This just seems like some assholes founding a religion without even bothering with cursory research before considering any of it.

/Why did I know that?
//How could I spell Mjolnir on the first try without looking it up?
 
daffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As usual, I was not allowed to read the article. I could not find out what they were sacrificing, if it was an animal or child, they would be arrested. If not, leave them alone to make fools of themselves.
 
buster_v
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
NO! FARK THESE PEOPLE! YOU DON'T GET PAGANISM. FARK OFF! THERE ARE NO NAZIS IN VALHALLA.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've never been more embarrassed to be from Montana.
 
Abox
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm tired of wote cancel culture.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Interesting. I've always got a racist vibe from pagans.


I never have, though admittedly the only interaction I've had with pagans and people outside of their race was when a bunch of Hoodoo practitioners got into a feud with a magic shop owner/druid priestess. Maybe that was indicative of some racial tensions.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I've never been more embarrassed to be from Montana.


Last time I was up there, the Freemen standoff was happening in Jordan, MT.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

daffy: As usual, I was not allowed to read the article. I could not find out what they were sacrificing, if it was an animal or child, they would be arrested. If not, leave them alone to make fools of themselves.


Flowers.  They were sacrificing flowers.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whidbey: Christ what a bunch of dipshiats.


They're just Thor over losing the election.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
don't forget your goat leggings
Fark user image
 
lurkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
modernmythologies.files.wordpress.com
 
dbaggins
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is this more or less rational than QAnon?

I honestly don't know which make-believe alternative to reality is nuttier.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.com
What a Wutang might look like
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

buster_v: NO! FARK THESE PEOPLE! YOU DON'T GET PAGANISM. FARK OFF! THERE ARE NO NAZIS IN VALHALLA.


Says who? Valhalla is for warriors and the Nazis were at war with most of the world so if anything Valhalla is wall to wall Nazis.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Heilung | LIFA - Hamrer Hippyer LIVE
Youtube hNu6FmaUIB0
music to worship Wotan to
 
padraig
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This kind of crap is why I'm wary of people that listen to a lot of metal bands that use Nordic imagery.

Cryptofascism in metal is so tiresome bullshiat.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: [Fark user image 425x600]

Wow, this line up other than up sucks


Woah. That is really bad for Wacken.

OkieDookie: AuralArgument: [Fark user image image 425x600]

Wow, this line up other than up sucks

One of the bands needs to be Happy Kitten Party, with a balloon font. Of course, they will be the most norse death metal band there.


static.independent.co.uk

You're thinking of Party Cannon.
Party Cannon - Partied In Half [Full E.P.]
Youtube Hq6Qahws_Nk

NSFW.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: Thats no how you  Viking, you racist shiat.

THIS IS HOW YOU DO IT
[Fark user image 640x480]

[Fark user image 850x637]
[scontent.fluk1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 850x524]


Getting a wooden sword in the nuts is Viking done properly?
 
padraig
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: AuralArgument: [Fark user image 425x600]

Wow, this line up other than up sucks

Woah. That is really bad for Wacken.

OkieDookie: AuralArgument: [Fark user image image 425x600]

Wow, this line up other than up sucks

One of the bands needs to be Happy Kitten Party, with a balloon font. Of course, they will be the most norse death metal band there.

[static.independent.co.uk image 850x628]
You're thinking of Party Cannon.
[YouTube video: Party Cannon - Partied In Half [Full E.P.]]
NSFW.


Please tell me this poster is a fake. Some of those band names are literally unreadable.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MythDragon: The Wotan klan ain't nothing to fark with.


Came here to post this, leaving satisfied.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

padraig: farkingismybusiness: AuralArgument: [Fark user image 425x600]

Wow, this line up other than up sucks

Woah. That is really bad for Wacken.

OkieDookie: AuralArgument: [Fark user image image 425x600]

Wow, this line up other than up sucks

One of the bands needs to be Happy Kitten Party, with a balloon font. Of course, they will be the most norse death metal band there.

[static.independent.co.uk image 850x628]
You're thinking of Party Cannon.
[YouTube video: Party Cannon - Partied In Half [Full E.P.]]
NSFW.

Please tell me this poster is a fake. Some of those band names are literally unreadable.


No, they're real and they're spectacular.
 
whr21
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not sure that's how you play Nummer Wang.   Send me all the upskirts pictures you have.  I'll pay.

Fark user image
 
H31N0US
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: Thats no how you  Viking, you racist shiat.

THIS IS HOW YOU DO IT
[Fark user image image 640x480]

[Fark user image image 850x637]
[scontent.fluk1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 850x524]


Username checks out.
 
Directorscut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As a follower of the old ways, these Nazi Farkheads can Fark the Fark off.

And no one actually prays to Odin, He is too busy with Ragnarok plans to listen to mortals, try Thor, Freya, Sif, Tyr, or even Heimdal.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 850x443]

WOTAN?


Fark user image

A first Doctor reference right in the Weeners! Bravo, Sir or Madam! Bravo!
Fark user image
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: [Fark user image 182x277]

That does not end well...


OT, but holy carp that was a tedious read.  Never understood all the praise for it.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

padraig: This kind of crap is why I'm wary of people that listen to a lot of metal bands that use Nordic imagery.

Cryptofascism in metal is so tiresome bullshiat.


Nordic culture has been appropriated in all directions. Thor's hammer, for example, can represent lesbians, white supremacists, Nazis, new age pagans, psychics who use rune divination, hair metal bands, Hot Topic shoppers who just think it looks cool, or an MCU superhero. Sometimes it might even mean the actual worship of the god Thor, but that one's far less common.

You really need other context clues to guess what meaning it's intended to convey in any given situation. Like if you saw a bar with no name and nothing on its door but Thor's hammer, you wouldn't know who the clientele was supposed to be without watching who enters and leaves.
 
