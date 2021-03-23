 Skip to content
(Slate)   We've been doing it all wrong, gasped Tom breathlessly   (slate.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Let's see, millions and millions of years of evolution with trillions upon trillions of failed experiments somehow resulted in our breathing being wrong for the environment, or... we farked up and dangerously altered our own environment in just a few hundred years so that human beings' normal breathing suddenly needs it a whole bunch of learnin'.

This one is super tough! I just don't know!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
*no i didn't RTFA so lol whatever*
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I do it right.  That's why we're both out of breath.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know, Slate has Slate-splained a lot to us over the years that we were doing wrong, from showering to taking a sh*t. But when they tell me I'm breathing wrong, I'm just gonna have to say (breathes in) f*ck you (breathes out).
 
impaler [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"You need that early on in life for the upper palate to spread apart, for your mouth to grow wide and for that face to be pulled outward. But if a mouth is too small, teeth have no option than to grow crooked. A smaller mouth means you have a smaller airway. That means you're much more susceptible to respiratory problem"

Sounds like bullshiat
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This guy has some interesting ideas about evolution rates. And by interesting, I mean stupid.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My mom after heart disease, had to have "breathing therapy" where they taught to breath deeper, calmer, to be aware of emptying her lungs, how to squeeze the last bit of air out, so the next breath is deeper. etc

So if your over 50 and don't get exercise, your probably breathy lazily and weakly, and its not helping.
 
zez
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bush - Machinehead
Youtube xcmVYUoDNlQ
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Slower and deeper is better just like.....
 
cleek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'maladaptation' ?

the way humans are completely dominating the planet makes it unlikely that we are maladapted for anything.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I'm flat broke!" Tom said innocently.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Through a lit bong, every breath.
 
daffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Too much effort. I think I'll just let my body breath.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
James Nestor's book is phenomenal.  Last year, I literally pulled over during his NPR interview to order the book and a roll of cloth tape.
 
loki see loki do [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
500 years ago all straight teeth and huge mouths.
Bullshiat.
Demonstrable bullshiat.
Farking charlatan.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not taking advice from some mouth breathing ferret face.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Through my eyelids?
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
 Fark That
 
GalFisk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cleek: 'maladaptation' ?

the way humans are completely dominating the planet makes it unlikely that we are maladapted for anything.


[[AgentSmithvirusspeech.txt]]
 
Snort
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Like I am going to trust Slate for anything health related.

They can't find their way out of a paper bag.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [pbs.twimg.com image 400x400]


Oh, To-ooo-om, we're doing it wrong...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shamrock1: James Nestor's book is phenomenal.  Last year, I literally pulled over during his NPR interview to order the book and a roll of cloth tape.


If that's true, this article didn't do him justice.... at all.
After the introduction and the deep sea free diving, I was ready to get blown away (ha!).
It was so anticlimactic.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: You know, Slate has Slate-splained a lot to us over the years that we were doing wrong, from showering to taking a sh*t. But when they tell me I'm breathing wrong, I'm just gonna have to say (breathes in)


You did that part wrong.

f*ck you (breathes out).

That part too.
 
inelegy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is this the most Slatesplainy of all Slatesplanations?  Have we reached peak Slate?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I never set out to write a book about breath

You were broke and completely out of ideas.  We've all been there.
 
