(NBC News)   Pro tip: When murdering somebody make sure your victim isn't on a Zoom call   (nbcnews.com) divider line
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nope, if you have to kill someone please make sure there's as much evidence is possible, as a society it's good when criminals do things to get caught =)
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm going to hell for laughing at that headline.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At some point, a man drove up in the victim's missing car and said he lived at the home, according to the sheriff's department. That man, Robert Cotton, 32, was detained and booked on two counts of murder, authorities said.

That's a bold move Cotton.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean, come on, what's worse, murdering someone on a Zoom call or getting caught spankin' it on a Zoom call? 
I say we take a vote.

Come on, Hands....

Daniel No!!!!
Youtube V__GbBaIXPU
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: At some point, a man drove up in the victim's missing car and said he lived at the home, according to the sheriff's department. That man, Robert Cotton, 32, was detained and booked on two counts of murder, authorities said.

That's a bold move Cotton.


It didn't pay off for him.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's okay for them to be on a Zoom call.  You just can't drive their car back to the house and tell the police that you live there.  I swear some people just sleep through serial-killer 101.

Farking newbs.
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wreck-X-N-Effect - Rump Shaker
Youtube u4whhkvNAtI
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: At some point, a man drove up in the victim's missing car and said he lived at the home, according to the sheriff's department. That man, Robert Cotton, 32, was detained and booked on two counts of murder, authorities said.

That's a bold move Cotton.


That is one seriously, seriously dumb motherfarker.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
To be fair, though, I've sat through a few calls where watching the speaker get murdered wouldn't have gotten much more than a shrug from me.

(It was scheduled from 9-10, Brenda. It's now 1:30. Shut. The. F**k. UP.)
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: I mean, come on, what's worse, murdering someone on a Zoom call or getting caught spankin' it on a Zoom call? 
I say we take a vote.

Come on, Hands....

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/V__GbBaI​XPU]


We can all be like Daniel, if we try hard enough.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At least getting a lawyer if you're caught isn't difficult.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Erebus1954: I'm going to hell for laughing at that headline.


If you are, you'll have lots of company.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was the meeting just about to end and then she just had to ask a question?
 
