(NL Times (Netherlands))   Subby hopes you're sitting down cause this is a shocker: Illegal prostitution in the Netherlands is rising due the sex clubs being under covid restrictions. Giggity tag is busy with a client who at least has a mask on so Obvious stands in   (nltimes.nl) divider line
    Obvious, Prostitution, Hotel, Amsterdam, The Hague, significant increase of hotels, Hotels, Motel, Human trafficking  
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If two people want to have sex, who cares if money is exchanged?  Probably only the people that can't even give sex away for free.  fark those incels.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There are two types of people I hate in this world.  People who try to criminalize sex work, and the Dutch.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: There are two types of people I hate in this world.  People who try to criminalize sex work, and the Dutch.


Just call it prostitution. The oldest profession has gotten by fine with that name for centuries. They don't need to get it churched up like they had to go to DeVry to get certified.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: If two people want to have sex, who cares if money is exchanged?  Probably only the people that can't even give sex away for free.  fark those incels.


i'd be real sure the Mormons and the Catholics are not missing out on a  lot of sex for all the babies they pump out. i doubt the unfarkables of the world actually amount to that much political power

Also, that phrase makes anyone that utters it sound really ignorant.

Yo did just say:
Involuntary voluntarily not have sex.
best maybe to leave such ignorant labels to those that would even ask to be called that in the first place.
I think the rest of us can just know them as the unfukables.
I mean the fook i'm a not be complying with any of their request, especially if they ask me to call them the involuntarily voluntarily not have sex people. that makes no sense yall gonna have to do that without me.
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The whole world laughed as the US showed its stupid side. Well...it's our turn to laugh, I guess. Or not really laugh, but wince while laughing nervously because this whole situation really sucks ass and there really is no end in sight. Just downward trends that get us excited enough for it to all be snatched away, over and over.

I think the planet may just be done with us. If you're a high risk for severe covid, I'd recommend moving to the country (and eating a lot of peaches). Even the promask people will falter at some point. Just give it a few more months.

/when I say promask, I'm referring to the "advocate type" ...the anti-karens that became as bad if not worse than the karens, who also suck.
 
Fox10456
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lilplatinum: There are two types of people I hate in this world.  People who try to criminalize sex work, and the Dutch.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: lilplatinum: There are two types of people I hate in this world.  People who try to criminalize sex work, and the Dutch.

Just call it prostitution. The oldest profession has gotten by fine with that name for centuries. They don't need to get it churched up like they had to go to DeVry to get certified.


Sounds like a good degree program. Where else can you earn an A on your senior research course after blowing the oral exam?
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PvtStash: AmbassadorBooze: If two people want to have sex, who cares if money is exchanged?  Probably only the people that can't even give sex away for free.  fark those incels.

i'd be real sure the Mormons and the Catholics are not missing out on a  lot of sex for all the babies they pump out.


Oh, they're having plenty of sex.  They just aren't enjoying it.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: lilplatinum: There are two types of people I hate in this world.  People who try to criminalize sex work, and the Dutch.

Just call it prostitution. The oldest profession has gotten by fine with that name for centuries. They don't need to get it churched up like they had to go to DeVry to get certified.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: lilplatinum: There are two types of people I hate in this world.  People who try to criminalize sex work, and the Dutch.

Just call it prostitution. The oldest profession has gotten by fine with that name for centuries. They don't need to get it churched up like they had to go to DeVry to get certified.


"Prostitution." Oh la dee da, Mr. Frenchman.
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, and...

PvtStash: Involuntary voluntarily not have sex.
best maybe to leave such ignorant labels to those that would even ask to be called that in the first place.
I think the rest of us can just know them as the unfukables.
I mean the fook i'm a not be complying with any of their request, especially if they ask me to call them the involuntarily voluntarily not have sex people. that makes no sense yall gonna have to do that without me.


"Incel" is what they call themselves, so don't blame the rest of us for how stupid it sounds.

/the subgroup who actively chose not to have sex chose an even stupider name for themselves: "volcel".
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Chef's prostitute song
Youtube jZDVSyEIrwM
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

anfrind: PvtStash: AmbassadorBooze: If two people want to have sex, who cares if money is exchanged?  Probably only the people that can't even give sex away for free.  fark those incels.

i'd be real sure the Mormons and the Catholics are not missing out on a  lot of sex for all the babies they pump out.

Oh, they're having plenty of sex.  They just aren't enjoying it.


As someone who has dated plenty of Catholic girls, married to one, and has thrown a leg of a couple of Mormon gals, you have no idea what you are talking about.
 
Gaseous Anomaly
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stoli n coke: lilplatinum: There are two types of people I hate in this world.  People who try to criminalize sex work, and the Dutch.

Just call it prostitution. The oldest profession has gotten by fine with that name for centuries. They don't need to get it churched up like they had to go to DeVry to get certified.


There's a bit of a difference - "prostitution" implies direct sex acts with the clients, "sex work" includes that but also stuff that doesn't involve sex with the clients, like stripping, camming and whatnot.
 
