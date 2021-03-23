 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(DCist)   Yeah, don't make any plans to visit D.C. even though it's about time for the now, new annual Covid Blossom Festival   (dcist.com) divider line
19
    More: Sick, Hypertext Transfer Protocol, Cherry Blossoms, Internet privacy, HTTP cookie, Web browser, Opera, Washington, D.C., Necessary Cookies  
•       •       •

688 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2021 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would really like to go see the unicorns at the Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center. For those who are scratching their heads, the Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center is the Smithsonian Air and Space off-site in Chantilly, Virginia. The unicorns are one-of a kind planes stored there-in.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you were planning on visiting D.C. to see the cherry blossoms and they do end up closing it all down to visitors, that will only involve the street/land access. What a lot of tourists don't understand is that you can also get a really good view of the cherry blossoms from the tidal basin itself. Now, a lot of locals just swim their way there, but it's still a little chilly and if you've got kids in tow that might present some logistical challenges. But the National Harbor is just down the river a little bit, and it's truly one of the finest family destinations the city has to offer -- there's plenty of culture, fine restaurants, even a full casino. And, what's more, there are lots of places where you can rent paddle boats and take them out for a nice excursion up to see the cherry blossoms. I'll say this -- the pictures you'll be able to take from the water will be spectacular. Then a quick paddle back and a late lunch or early dinner at the Crab Shack or McCormick & Schmick's ... it's a day you and yours will never forget.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you were planning on visiting D.C. to see the cherry blossoms and they do end up closing it all down to visitors, that will only involve the street/land access. What a lot of tourists don't understand is that you can also get a really good view of the cherry blossoms from the tidal basin itself. Now, a lot of locals just swim their way there, but it's still a little chilly and if you've got kids in tow that might present some logistical challenges. But the National Harbor is just down the river a little bit, and it's truly one of the finest family destinations the city has to offer -- there's plenty of culture, fine restaurants, even a full casino. And, what's more, there are lots of places where you can rent paddle boats and take them out for a nice excursion up to see the cherry blossoms. I'll say this -- the pictures you'll be able to take from the water will be spectacular. Then a quick paddle back and a late lunch or early dinner at the Crab Shack or McCormick & Schmick's ... it's a day you and yours will never forget.


Just take money-I hear National Harbor is EXTREMELY expensive.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I would really like to go see the unicorns at the Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center. For those who are scratching their heads, the Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center is the Smithsonian Air and Space off-site in Chantilly, Virginia. The unicorns are one-of a kind planes stored there-in.


I've been there a few times. A fascinating place. Plus there's a tower where you can watch what's going on over at Dulles.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a cherry tree on my property along w/peach, apple, blueberry, pear & plum trees.....I see em blooming for 3 months minus the tourists.
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rapid blinking... The national mall can fit a few zillion people at an approved 6' distance between.
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  Like 2020, officials are again trying to dissuade people coming in mass

I came in mass once.  The people next to me in the pew weren't thrilled.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: If you were planning on visiting D.C. to see the cherry blossoms and they do end up closing it all down to visitors, that will only involve the street/land access. What a lot of tourists don't understand is that you can also get a really good view of the cherry blossoms from the tidal basin itself. Now, a lot of locals just swim their way there, but it's still a little chilly and if you've got kids in tow that might present some logistical challenges. But the National Harbor is just down the river a little bit, and it's truly one of the finest family destinations the city has to offer -- there's plenty of culture, fine restaurants, even a full casino. And, what's more, there are lots of places where you can rent paddle boats and take them out for a nice excursion up to see the cherry blossoms. I'll say this -- the pictures you'll be able to take from the water will be spectacular. Then a quick paddle back and a late lunch or early dinner at the Crab Shack or McCormick & Schmick's ... it's a day you and yours will never forget.


AH, PN, you never cease to amuse and amaze. The real problem is that you have to time your paddling visit accordingly. You failed to reinforce the point that it's the Tidal Basin and that you have high tides and low times every 6 hours and 12.5 minutes. I'd hate for one of your vacationers to get stuck in the mud and have to walk back to National Harbor, pulling the kids and their boat through this muck. Think man, think.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: I have a cherry tree on my property along w/peach, apple, blueberry, pear & plum trees.....I see em blooming for 3 months minus the tourists.


"Check's Insain2's profile for address and location......*locked down* ...GODDAMN NOOB!!!!!!"

/goes back to planning another vacation location.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: I have a cherry tree on my property along w/peach, apple, blueberry, pear & plum trees.....I see em blooming for 3 months minus the tourists.


When all the trees are in the full bloom, it is a somewhat magical place especially with the monument and the Jefferson Memorial visible in the background.   It's very peaceful and quiet under the trees.  having been there many times I understand why the Japanese just basically take a national week off when they bloom and just hang out under the tree drinking sake and playing music
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of the regular Turd Blossom Festival.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

M-G: FTA:  Like 2020, officials are again trying to dissuade people coming in mass

I came in mass once.  The people next to me in the pew weren't thrilled.


Well I can see that. It was the  "rosery" beads....yeah, that's it, THAT'S the ticket...

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
maxheck
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I would really like to go see the unicorns at the Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center. For those who are scratching their heads, the Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center is the Smithsonian Air and Space off-site in Chantilly, Virginia. The unicorns are one-of a kind planes stored there-in.


Definitely visit Udvar-Hazy. They have an SR-71, and I'm man enough to admit that were I to rampantly sexually molest a plane, it'd be that one. :P

Plus the other 20 or so sites in DC proper. Coolest thing about living in an area with world class museums... One morning my girlfriend read "Oh! There's a Salvador Dali exhibit downtown!" and 3 hours and a metro ride later I got to see "The Invisible Man."
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I would really like to go see the unicorns at the Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center. For those who are scratching their heads, the Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center is the Smithsonian Air and Space off-site in Chantilly, Virginia. The unicorns are one-of a kind planes stored there-in.


I'm a little surprised they're closed. They were open in the fall for a while under similar, if not worse, levels of COVID in the area.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The tidal basin trees are beautiful, but even in non-covid times, it's a crowded mess. The sheer level of foot traffic necessitates walking paths to avoid compacting the soil.

Best practice: go around East Potomac Park.  You avoid most of the crowds, they don't block you to walking just on a narrow path.  Last year we got there the day before they shut everything down.  We drove to East Potomac, walked around, kept 6' from others, enjoyed the scenery.

There are other places as well.  Beyond stands of cherry tress all around the DMV, there are also many down at National Arboretum: https://thepointsguy.com/n​ews/secret-c​herry-blossoms-spot-in-washington-dc/

My wife and I have talked about planting a bunch in our yard.  If you have a 1/3 acre lot in the DMV, you may as well.
 
brenteverett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': Instead of the regular Turd Blossom Festival.


That moved to Mar a Lago back in January.  It blooms year round.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

M-G: FTA:  Like 2020, officials are again trying to dissuade people coming in mass

I came in mass once.  The people next to me in the pew weren't thrilled.


But was Blossom there, and something-something about her cherry?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brenteverett: stawmsacomin': Instead of the regular Turd Blossom Festival.

That moved to Mar a Lago back in January.  It blooms year round.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size


/get off Drew and Fark®™'s dick. No one is gonna give you TF or something.
 
maxheck
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': Instead of the regular Turd Blossom Festival.


Naw, that'd be over on K street NW where the lobbyists lurk, not on the mall.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.