(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Man with a hell of a sweet tooth arrested for for stealing over $1,200 worth of Girl Scout cookies, drugs in car
17
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

Whittaker told officers he was 'dumpster diving' and found the cookies in an unlocked loading-dock.

Police say they also found two stolen license plates, bolt cutters, a used meth pipe, and a small amount of heroin in his car.

Yeah right, like people throw away perfectly good boxes of Girl Scout cookies.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister runs a Girl Guides troop and goes through at least 3 tonnes of cookies per year. Most of the time they have about a pallet worth in their garage. It's big money.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's like, one case?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: So that's like, one case?


Two boxes of Thin Mints....
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a guy to do to sustain a serious habit when your drug dealer only shows up one time a year?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gilatrout: What's a guy to do to sustain a serious habit when your drug dealer only shows up one time a year?


Stock up?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If my wife ever wants to hide something from me, she can just put it in a box of GS cookies. Have not found a flavor I can tolerate.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Going to store:
"You want to buy some girl scout cookies?"
'No I don't.....but you leave me little choice in the matter.  4 boxes of thin mints.'

/true story
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What do they do with all that money? Has anyone ever seen a girl scout actually camping...?

Its never happened.

Theyre using that shiat to go to Cancun and get fu*ked up.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: gilatrout: What's a guy to do to sustain a serious habit when your drug dealer only shows up one time a year?

Stock up?

Stock up?


Get a new dealer
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At least he only stole the cookies, and left the Girl Scouts untouched. Count your blessings?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: So that's like, one case?


Came here to say that

/
Shakes tiny fat fist
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: At least he only stole the cookies, and left the Girl Scouts untouched. Count your blessings?


Brownies are better.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who here hasn't at one time? Amirite???!!!
 
chawco
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chitownmike: skiinstructor: gilatrout: What's a guy to do to sustain a serious habit when your drug dealer only shows up one time a year?

Stock up?

Get a new dealer

Stock up?

Get a new dealer


Yeeeeeeeeaaaah.... but little Tina from troop 6210 has the good stuff.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: My sister runs a Girl Guides troop and goes through at least 3 tonnes of cookies per year. Most of the time they have about a pallet worth in their garage. It's big money.


great child labor exploitation, too

/we had to sell cheese, door-to-door 'cold calls', way back in cub scouts
//yes. cheese.
///one old lady called me "little girl" and i was pretty much dejected for life
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: My sister runs a Girl Guides troop and goes through at least 3 tonnes of cookies per year. Most of the time they have about a pallet worth in their garage. It's big money.


Colorado?

At least it isn't the Boys Scouts with their movie theater marked up popcorn.
 
