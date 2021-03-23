 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   How does one need to be 'rescued' from a sex shop?
54
posted to Main » on 23 Mar 2021 at 10:35 AM



syrynxx
2 hours ago  
It's a slippery slope
 
Tr0mBoNe
2 hours ago  
subby has a very limited imagination.
 
dittybopper
1 hour ago  
Depends.  I mean, are we talking about Upper Sandusky here?
 
Trocadero
1 hour ago  
They have all kinds of restraints, subby.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
1 hour ago  
Just turn the hose on them, they'll separate.
 
Pert
1 hour ago  
Bottom - Sex Shop
Youtube 7t1Ydz7oZV4
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
1 hour ago  
Because people who read British tabloids believe sex is so DURRR-DEEEEE!
 
dukeblue219
1 hour ago  
They were on a scavenger hunt and got hungry, so they had to be pickup up by Dad. What a gripping story!
 
dukeblue219
1 hour ago  
Also, can anyone explain geocaching to me (ELI5). If you're using GPS to find things hidden, how is that even remotely challenging and fun? Clearly I'm missing something?
 
Russ1642
1 hour ago  
Family walks near a sex shop and that's a story. Run with it, page 3!
 
Aardvark Inc.
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster
1 hour ago  
Cocktails. So... they sell drinks? or is this some Britishism sex term that I am unfamiliar with?
 
Solty Dog
1 hour ago  
Those machines in the back are worse than Vegas. Put in a dollar, give it a pull. Sooner or later, you run out of dollars or pulls. With no clocks back there, you never know how much time had passed.
 
MythDragon
1 hour ago  
Have you seen how big some of the dildos are? You're walking along when, suddenly, *SCHLORP* You find yourself impaled on a 3 foot cock. Teeter-totting back and forth, your feet unable to reach the ground.
 
big pig peaches
1 hour ago  
The linked article explains they went the wrong way and by time they figured it out the kids were to tired to walk all the way back.

Apperently they called their dad for a ride back. I'm assuming he was all "yeah, I know the place."
 
Solty Dog
1 hour ago  

dukeblue219: Also, can anyone explain geocaching to me (ELI5). If you're using GPS to find things hidden, how is that even remotely challenging and fun? Clearly I'm missing something?


It's like a treasure hunt where X marks the spot. The fun is not in finding, but in what will be found. Normally, the person finding it, will exchange the contents for something else.
 
Russ1642
1 hour ago  
Someone needs to do a DNA check on those kids to make sure they belong with that couple because I'm amazed they ever figured out how to have sex.
 
Yaw String
1 hour ago  
Better then Zed's pawn shop.
 
kdawg7736
1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Subtonic
1 hour ago  

dukeblue219: Also, can anyone explain geocaching to me (ELI5). If you're using GPS to find things hidden, how is that even remotely challenging and fun? Clearly I'm missing something?


I can be quite challenging. Just because you are in the general vicinity of the item, it doesn't mean you are guaranteed to find it. We put out a bunch for our open space program with coordinates leading to the secret geocache with a prize. People love a treasure hunt. It's like a hike with a goal.

Spoiler, the prize was a compass.
 
brantgoose
1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: subby has a very limited imagination.


I can imagine several ways this would happen.

For example, over-ambitious shop-lifting might make it impossible to walk.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
1 hour ago  
Then mom accidentally fell into the store and inadvertently bought a vibrator, anal beads and some lube.
 
bearded clamorer
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It happened to me once.
I made a wrong turn, said something to the clerk about a pecan log,
and things went rapidly downhill from there.
 
X-Geek
1 hour ago  
The jizzmopper is out sick and the floors are sticky.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
70Ford
1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


oh...no...

they were so traumatized that they walked up to the store and took smiling pictures with it...
 
Tr0mBoNe
1 hour ago  

dukeblue219: Also, can anyone explain geocaching to me (ELI5). If you're using GPS to find things hidden, how is that even remotely challenging and fun? Clearly I'm missing something?


Depends how gnarly the hike to the cache is. I like to put them in the middle of a wilderness area after I've been kayaking for a couple days through a river/lake system. Gotta make people work.
 
Russ1642
1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: dukeblue219: Also, can anyone explain geocaching to me (ELI5). If you're using GPS to find things hidden, how is that even remotely challenging and fun? Clearly I'm missing something?

It's like a treasure hunt where X marks the spot. The fun is not in finding, but in what will be found. Normally, the person finding it, will exchange the contents for something else.


Especially if some asshole leaves a compass.
 
HighZoolander
1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Depends.  I mean, are we talking about Upper Sandusky here?


enough said.
 
Russ1642
1 hour ago  
Accidentally stumbling upon a sex store can happen to the best of them:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
1 hour ago  
Goddamn muggles.
 
JungleBoogie
1 hour ago  
I'm stuck to my chair. I'm so very scared. Help.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JungleBoogie
1 hour ago  
And then the cat starts using the scrote as a heavy bag.
 
Prof. Frink
1 hour ago  
Just go, out the way you come.
 
jokerscrowbar
1 hour ago  
Seems like the exact place for a dick and his family of arseholes.
I'm sure publishing pics of your kids at a sex store and feeding them junk is two strikes with the social services.
 
Prof. Frink
1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Have you seen how big some of the dildos are? You're walking along when, suddenly, *SCHLORP* You find yourself impaled on a 3 foot cock. Teeter-totting back and forth, your feet unable to reach the ground.


Obviously. Why do you think I went there in the first place?
 
ToastmasterGeneral
1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
1 hour ago  
My wife Cory and our rotating staff of step daughters always have an exit plan when entering a new location.
 
PirateKing
1 hour ago  
"Great day, boss! I sold the white one, the black one, and the fire extinguisher."
 
DarkSoulNoHope
1 hour ago  
I wonder if the sex shop employee was questioned by police after the rescue?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
1 hour ago  
"Step aside, Butch."
 
Eric Shun
1 hour ago  
IDK, maybe it looked like an ad for the store?

"Spank it alone and you'll never have to deal with all this shiat."
 
alitaki
55 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Took way too long to get to this post. :(
 
Pfighting Polish
52 minutes ago  
Best episode of MacGuyver ever.
 
Tman144
52 minutes ago  
It happens...
indiewire.comView Full Size
 
houstondragon
52 minutes ago  
There'd need to be a lot of lube involved
 
stuffy
51 minutes ago  
When trying out the bondage items, be sure they have the keys.
 
MythDragon
44 minutes ago  
Family has GPS which shows them exactly where they are.  Gets lost.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
43 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Sandusky


Did you sell half a million brake pads?
 
Cormee
43 minutes ago  
The Wrong Department | Father Ted
Youtube beN7FftWNCM
 
