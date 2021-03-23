 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The boulder police officer killed yesterday was the father of 7 children, had briefly become "internet famous" for a viral photo of him and his fellow officer rescuing ducklings, and had been looking for a new, safer, job because of his family   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Sad, Constable, Police, U.S. police officer, Police officer, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold, Police brutality, women's safety, Officer Eric Talley  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.odmp.org/search/year

COVID alone should scare cops off. More have died from COVID this year than usually die in any year.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARK.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
GQP: OK, but are the guns safe?! Won't someone think of the guns?
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's a shame.

Mass shooting is a routine, if infrequent part of American life.  I can't tell you how bad I hate it.  It's stupid and unnecessary.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We are officially back to normal.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
NACAB?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did they handcuff his wife for 4 hours?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

question_dj: GQP: OK, but are the guns safe?! Won't someone think of the guns?


Yeah, tick tock tick tock, there go all our guns.

All the guns just coming alive. WE NEED TO TAKE THEM AND DESTROY THEM ALL BEFORE the all come alive like in the movie Maximum Overdrive AND KILL US ALL!!!!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

buttercat: That's a shame.

Mass shooting is a routine, if infrequent part of American life.  I can't tell you how bad I hate it.  It's stupid and unnecessary.


I hate it because everytime it happens, this country as a whole goes "how does something like happen?" for the next couple weeks, but then decide to do nothing to try and prevent it from happening again.

If seeing a whole classroom getting murdered didn't wake up this country, nothing will. This country just loves their guns so much.

So instead we just go through the same motions we do everytime this happens and a little part in me dies.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If he wanted a safer job, he should have transferred to the accounting department.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
7 kids on a cop's salary? No wonder he was looking for another job.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark posting a headline that isn't about hatred of cops?  I'm stunned.  I had to read that headline twice to make sure I didn't read it wrong.  I mean it, this isn't satire or exaggeration.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, common-sense gun control back on the menu yet?

/too soon?
//of course, it's always too soon
///sad
 
Klyukva
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FALSE ALARM, EVERYONE STOP. The shooter was a Syrian immigrant so time to dial back the media coverage and memory hole this since it doesn't look like this supports the right narrative.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why is it always some good apple who's doing the right thing who catches a slug, and never some thug kicking down a grandmother's door over a joint?
Our universe sucks.
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I miss living in Boulder, and I'm glad our friends there are safe (they live a couple of blocks away). I'm also sad that the US is such a scary place... such potential and yet it seems to be being wasted by refusing to make hard choices.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Tell me again, that we should not pay cops enough so the can retire and have kids after leaving the force.
😠
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Fark posting a headline that isn't about hatred of cops?  I'm stunned.  I had to read that headline twice to make sure I didn't read it wrong.  I mean it, this isn't satire or exaggeration.


Some one will be along shortly to claim the guy deserved it.
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Fark posting a headline that isn't about hatred of cops?  I'm stunned.  I had to read that headline twice to make sure I didn't read it wrong.  I mean it, this isn't satire or exaggeration.


Don't worry, the person hasn't been dead for more than a day and anti-police commentary/sarcasm is already here in this thread.

/welcome to Fark.jpg
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So. Now that the shooter has been identified as having a Muslim name, bets on Fox suddenly running nonstop coverage instead of ignoring it?
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Klyukva: FALSE ALARM, EVERYONE STOP. The shooter was a Syrian immigrant so time to dial back the media coverage and memory hole this since it doesn't look like this supports the right narrative.


Hmm. What, exactly, does him being Syrian make him (or make him not), in your mind?
 
Explodo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the suspect was taken alive.  That talleywhacker is going to cost us a lot of taxpayer money forever now.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: We are officially back to normal.


Well the guy's name was Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa so obviously terrorism from a Muslim and not a distraught young man who had a bad day.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stevenboof: If he wanted a safer job, he should have transferred to the accounting department.


Or gotten a job in a grocery store...
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I am so disappointed it's not a white male.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ted Cruz just gave a rant about thoughts and prayers at a Senate hearing on gun violence.

And then left the hearing to go on Fox News.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Klyukva: FALSE ALARM, EVERYONE STOP. The shooter was a Syrian immigrant so time to dial back the media coverage and memory hole this since it doesn't look like this supports the right narrative.


...What's wrong with you? People can see you.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: dothemath: We are officially back to normal.

Well the guy's name was Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa so obviously terrorism from a Muslim and not a distraught young man who had a bad day.


Muslims don't have bad days?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: buttercat: That's a shame.

Mass shooting is a routine, if infrequent part of American life.  I can't tell you how bad I hate it.  It's stupid and unnecessary.

I hate it because everytime it happens, this country as a whole goes "how does something like happen?" for the next couple weeks, but then decide to do nothing to try and prevent it from happening again.

If seeing a whole classroom getting murdered didn't wake up this country, nothing will. This country just loves their guns so much.

So instead we just go through the same motions we do everytime this happens and a little part in me dies.


That was the only time I've cried watching the news, and the nation collectively just shrugs.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Klyukva: FALSE ALARM, EVERYONE STOP. The shooter was a Syrian immigrant so time to dial back the media coverage and memory hole this since it doesn't look like this supports the right narrative.


You're kidding right?  The anti-Muslim/immigrant rhetoric will gleefully get ratcheted back up to 11.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: dothemath: We are officially back to normal.

Well the guy's name was Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa so obviously terrorism from a Muslim and not a distraught young man who had a bad day.


Right-wing ideology is violent and toxic, regardless of the specific religion.
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Ted Cruz just gave a rant about thoughts and prayers at a Senate hearing on gun violence.

And then left the hearing to go on Fox News.


He found out there was a Muslim name
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: https://www.odmp.org/search/year

COVID alone should scare cops off. More have died from COVID this year than usually die in any year.


Covid has killed more people guns have in the US.

So everyone on Fark can stop biatching about guns now?
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This officer's crime was showing up for work and doing his job that day. No one deserves to be killed for showing up to work.

Very sad.
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: ...What's wrong with you? People can see you.


What you fail to understand is that he can't see himself.
Dunning-Kruger jelly time.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jso2897: hotrod2001: dothemath: We are officially back to normal.

Well the guy's name was Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa so obviously terrorism from a Muslim and not a distraught young man who had a bad day.

Muslims don't have bad days?


Not when it's a Muslim.  Not in this country.


/s
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm just glad he wasn't Black, because Main Tabbers would focus on the 7 kids part.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: dothemath: We are officially back to normal.

Well the guy's name was Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa so obviously terrorism from a Muslim and not a distraught young man who had a bad day.


Fox News went from completely ignoring the story to top headline for tonight's prime time shows.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A safer job like delivering pizza? Oh wait.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jso2897: Martian_Astronomer: ...What's wrong with you? People can see you.

What you fail to understand is that he can't see himself.
Dunning-Kruger jelly time.


Well, that's stuck in my head now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phoenix352
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Saving baby ducks is exactly the type of story I would expect a cop from Boulder to be known for.

Very sad.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jso2897: Why is it always some good apple who's doing the right thing who catches a slug


Because one doesn't speak ill of the dead. Aside from superstition and tradition, grudges die when their target does unless you really hated him.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I'm just glad he wasn't Black, because Main Tabbers would focus on the 7 kids part.


It was only one guy, not a basketball team.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The guy has a Muslim sounding name, so I'm betting farkers will be lined up to call this mass shooting terrorism.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: dothemath: We are officially back to normal.

Well the guy's name was Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa so obviously terrorism from a Muslim and not a distraught young man who had a bad day.


Cool!
Im glad it was a brown crazy guy with an AR-15 he never should have had instead of a paler crazy guy with an AR-15 he never should have had so that way a bunch of dummies on TV can totally miss the point.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

StevieRayPalpatine: This officer's crime was showing up for work and doing his job that day. No one deserves to be killed for showing up to work.

Very sad.


Local news interviewed a young man who said "I almost died because I wanted as soda and bag of chips."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: Well the guy's name was Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa


"'Alissa'? Ain't that a girl's name?" BANG BANG BANG BANG BANG
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Fark posting a headline that isn't about hatred of cops?  I'm stunned.  I had to read that headline twice to make sure I didn't read it wrong.  I mean it, this isn't satire or exaggeration.


FARK hates truly bad cops and the "good" ones that turn a blind eye to them - and there are too god damn many of them. You're obviously so far up their asses that you can't see that.
 
baxterdog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Klyukva: FALSE ALARM, EVERYONE STOP. The shooter was a Syrian immigrant so time to dial back the media coverage and memory hole this since it doesn't look like this supports the right narrative.


Says the poster that supports the 17 year old killer in Kenosha. Simmer down nutter.
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And likely untreated schizophrenia

https://www.thedailybeast.com/boulder​-​colorado-cops-identify-king-soopers-su​permarket-massacre-suspect-as-ahmad-al​issa?ref=home
 
