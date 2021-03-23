 Skip to content
(CNN)   Your neckbeard is increasing your risk of getting covid   (cnn.com) divider line
18
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I grow a beard every Fall to protect my face from frostbite over the Winter. I wore a mask over my beard and I did not die. Anecdatally, that proves beards are safe.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If everyone with a neck beard died of covid, I wouldn't be sad
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Jesus H. Christ...
 
Nimbull
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good thing I shave weekly. Can't stand facial hair. To itchy.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Welcome to last year's article, subby.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Beards are gross and ugly! It's not 1850 anymore, Jedediah. Shave ffs!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
covid is soooo last week, we need something new to wet our pants about
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The article pic of the sad bearded man, guilty for having murdered millions and full of shame of his beard, is the icing on the f*cking cake.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
not if I never leave the apartment
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"The mask isn't to protect me, it's to protect you".

Already have my two shots. And almost two weeks.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So our station has a policy (since spring) of no beards, and we learned OSHA now considers N95's respirators that require fit testing for employees (vs recognizing them as filtered face pieces, which is different). The new requirement also brings about a need for medical questionnares of all employees. Now, we have some pretty rugged men who loved their beards, but sadly for EMS workers at our location those days may be over.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Welcome to last year's article, subby.


I shaved my beard exactly 1 year ago. The bastards and their mismanagement of this pandemic stole even my beard from me.

I get my second shot on Saturday. I'm considering growing it back now and then this brand new article shows up telling g me not to.

Bastards.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm  fairly hairless so I'm safe...er .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I wish I could grow a neck beard.

My facial game is weak.

/ok not that I would grow one, just saying
 
writingdude
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Big Razor is behind the COVID crisis. Knew it.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I learned 20+ years ago that I needed to remain clean shaven, because I have trouble growing hair between the mustache area and the bottom of my chin.  I have no desire to look like Mose Schrute or someone who spends too much time on 4chan.

/Being cooped up in the house all the time made me lazy, but I still shave every 2-3 days.
 
