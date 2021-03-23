 Skip to content
 
"Look at this cute little octopus I'm holding in my hand. I especially like the tiny blue rings"   (mirror.co.uk)
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tonight, on Octopus News Network, a local Blue Ring describes its harrowing encounter with the most dangerous creature on the planet: "I didn't know if that thing was going to eat me or f*** me...I just played dead, and eventually it let me go."
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone never played Splatoon.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Octopus venom?



 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just wait til she spots a pretty cone-shaped snail...
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's a pretty good nope right there.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But after posing for photos with the creature, she looked it up online to find it was a blue-ringed octopus - recognized as one of the most deadliest animals in the ocean, packing enough venom to kill 26 humans.

Someone commenting to her....
A second wrote: "I've watched enough Animal Planet to know that beautiful animals with bright colours are no touching zone."




This is what got my attention....

"Their bits are tiny and often painless, with many victims not realizing they have been envenomated until respiratory depression and paralysis begins. No blue-ringed octopus anti-venom is available."


 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That seems like the type of creature a Bond villain would use. Just needs to be a little bigger. Like the size of a VW.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WTF did I just watch?  A 30 second ad followed by ten seconds of A Clockwork Orange outtakes?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kevlar51: Sounds like someone never played Splatoon.


Those are squids. Or kids.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Rule #1 - NEVER TOUCH BRIGHTLY COLORED ANIMALS. They are colored that way as a warning not to be f'ked with.
Rule #2 - NEVER TOUCH WELL-CAMOUFLAGED ANIMALS. They are colored that way so that they don't get f'ked with.
Rule #3 - If you don't know what it is, don't f'k with it.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: But after posing for photos with the creature, she looked it up online to find it was a blue-ringed octopus - recognized as one of the most deadliest animals in the ocean, packing enough venom to kill 26 humans.

Someone commenting to her....
A second wrote: "I've watched enough Animal Planet to know that beautiful animals with bright colours are no touching zone."



This is what got my attention....

"Their bits are tiny and often painless, with many victims not realizing they have been envenomated until respiratory depression and paralysis begins. No blue-ringed octopus anti-venom is available."




Back to my comment and re-reading what I cut and pasted from the article....Anyone else got this stuck in their craw?

But after posing for photos with the creature, she looked it up online to find it was a blue-ringed octopus - recognized as one of the most deadliest animals in the ocean, packing enough venom to kill 26 humans.




/fooking Brits
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Lucky. She farked around, didn't find out
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: kevlar51: Sounds like someone never played Splatoon.

Those are squids. Or kids.


Sounds like someone never played Splatoon 2
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Come to Australia (Deadly Animals) - Scared Wired Little Guys
Youtube kdihHnaOQsk
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: That seems like the type of creature a Bond villain would use. Just needs to be a little bigger. Like the size of a VW.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Swing and a miss, Darwin.
 
KB202
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That should be the test for first settlers on a new planet. Send them in, let them go touch and video everything, and whatever doesn't kill them is safe for Team 2.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"...one of the most deadliest...".  As opposed to one of the least deadliest?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Everything I need to know about interacting with unfamiliar life forms, I learned from watching Prometheus.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: But after posing for photos with the creature, she looked it up online to find it was a blue-ringed octopus - recognized as one of the most deadliest animals in the ocean, packing enough venom to kill 26 humans.

Someone commenting to her....
A second wrote: "I've watched enough Animal Planet to know that beautiful animals with bright colours are no touching zone."



This is what got my attention....

"Their bits are tiny and often painless, with many victims not realizing they have been envenomated until respiratory depression and paralysis begins. No blue-ringed octopus anti-venom is available."




"Red next to black is a friend of Jack.  Red next to yellow will kill a fellow"
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: ChipNASA: But after posing for photos with the creature, she looked it up online to find it was a blue-ringed octopus - recognized as one of the most deadliest animals in the ocean, packing enough venom to kill 26 humans.

Someone commenting to her....
A second wrote: "I've watched enough Animal Planet to know that beautiful animals with bright colours are no touching zone."



This is what got my attention....

"Their bits are tiny and often painless, with many victims not realizing they have been envenomated until respiratory depression and paralysis begins. No blue-ringed octopus anti-venom is available."



Back to my comment and re-reading what I cut and pasted from the article....Anyone else got this stuck in their craw?

But after posing for photos with the creature, she looked it up online to find it was a blue-ringed octopus - recognized as one of the most deadliest animals in the ocean, packing enough venom to kill 26 humans.



/fooking Brits


Yup, stopped reading and the video wouldn't play. fark the Mail
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We've seen several articles like this now, and everyone has come away alright. I'm starting to believe that blue-ringed octopi just have a strong propaganda department, that they're all hype.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: That seems like the type of creature a Bond villain would use. Just needs to be a little bigger. Like the size of a VW.


You obviously never saw Octopussy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
antarcticajournal.comView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've played with poison arrow frog. when I showed my dad he was kinda freaked.
"Let it go son". "Let me see if you have any cuts on your hands" "Now wash your hands very thoroughly."

In my defense I was six or seven.

Top right

pestwiki.comView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Australians are proud of their snakes.
"Nine out of ten...", they'll tell you.
What?
"Deadliest snakes on the planet, mate. We've got nine of the ten!"

:-)

Only snake I ever saw was a huge constrictor, laying across the road. Thick as your arm. 15 feet if it was an inch. Some wanker in our group thought it would be a good idea to poke it with a stick. Snake slithered off. Could have ended much differently.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wasilla Hillbilly: Lucky. She farked around, didn't find out


Yet.

Six months later:

"Honey, you got a letter from Bali."

"Great! Maybe they found my IUD. Let me just open the envelope like so...."

STING

*Dies*
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: We've seen several articles like this now, and everyone has come away alright. I'm starting to believe that blue-ringed octopi just have a strong propaganda department, that they're all hype.


The writers in their propaganda department are very productive
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: ChipNASA: But after posing for photos with the creature, she looked it up online to find it was a blue-ringed octopus - recognized as one of the most deadliest animals in the ocean, packing enough venom to kill 26 humans.

Someone commenting to her....
A second wrote: "I've watched enough Animal Planet to know that beautiful animals with bright colours are no touching zone."



This is what got my attention....

"Their bits are tiny and often painless, with many victims not realizing they have been envenomated until respiratory depression and paralysis begins. No blue-ringed octopus anti-venom is available."



"Red next to black is a friend of Jack.  Red next to yellow will kill a fellow"


We would have also accepted, "Red touch yellow kill a fellow."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: "...one of the most deadliest...".  As opposed to one of the least deadliest?


Well....yes
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Basic rules for life:

If you encounter an octopus, and don't know whether it's venomous, don't touch it.
If you encounter a snake, and don't know whether it's venomous, don't touch it.
If you encounter a toad or frog, and don't know whether it's venomous, don't touch it.
If you encounter a jellyfish, and don't know whether it's venomous, don't touch it.
If you encounter an insect, and don't know whether it's venomous, don't touch it.
If you encounter a Republican lobbyist, and don't know whether it's venomous, don't touch it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good point to know:
The blue ring octopus venom kills by paralysis. If no other help is available (or until help becomes available) , you can provide artificial respiration to the victim until the venom works its way out of the body, over the course of several hours. It will not be a fun experience for anyone, but you can keep your kid or SO alive. Remember to tell them what's going on and that they will be okay (since they will be conscious this whole time) , and close their eyes so they don't get blinded by the sun.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Uh, oh! Tongo!

They may be the size of a quarter, put they pack a million dollar punch when it comes to poison. Australia's deadliest. Those are Australian dollars, by the way. Not quite a Canadian dollar.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rewind2846: Rule #1 - NEVER TOUCH BRIGHTLY COLORED ANIMALS. They are colored that way as a warning not to be f'ked with.
Rule #2 - NEVER TOUCH WELL-CAMOUFLAGED ANIMALS. They are colored that way so that they don't get f'ked with.
Rule #3 - If you don't know what it is, don't f'k with it.


But what about Instagram and Twitter and Facebook likes? Won't someone think of the poor social media morons?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
97 cents Canadian, 77 cents US funds. I looked it up. We've been there, Australia.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Australia and Canada. The bookends of the world.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Solty Dog: That seems like the type of creature a Bond villain would use. Just needs to be a little bigger. Like the size of a VW.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I've always wanted to be a Supervillain. I would definitely have cool aquaria on the wall of my office, what with this octopus and the fugu fish, not to mention the sharks with laser beams on their head.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: ChipNASA: But after posing for photos with the creature, she looked it up online to find it was a blue-ringed octopus - recognized as one of the most deadliest animals in the ocean, packing enough venom to kill 26 humans.

Someone commenting to her....
A second wrote: "I've watched enough Animal Planet to know that beautiful animals with bright colours are no touching zone."



This is what got my attention....

"Their bits are tiny and often painless, with many victims not realizing they have been envenomated until respiratory depression and paralysis begins. No blue-ringed octopus anti-venom is available."



"Red next to black is a friend of Jack.  Red next to yellow will kill a fellow"


"A shark on whiskey is mighty risky, but a shark on beer is a beer engineer."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This is the last thing you will see
 
